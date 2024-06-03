the Memorial Tournament history, results and past winners
PGA Tour PGA Tour History

the Memorial Tournament history, results and past winners

June 3, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The Memorial Tournament is the PGA Tour's Columbus-area event, with the tournament having been played around Memorial Day since its inception in 1976.

The event, which is considered an elevated invitational on the PGA Tour schedule, is hosted by Jack Nicklaus at his Muirfield Village Golf Club. Nicklaus has tinkered with the host course many times over the years, seeking to offer a major-caliber test for players who travel to his home city to compete in the tournament.

The event has one of the largest non-major purses on the PGA Tour and offers a three-year PGA Tour exemption to winners.

Tiger Woods has the most victories in the event's history, with five wins, including three in a row from 1999-2001. Kenny Perry has won the event three times, with Nicklaus himself winning twice.

the Memorial Tournament format

The the Memorial Tournament is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The invitational field is reduced to the top 50 and ties, as well as any player within 10 shots of the lead, for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

the Memorial Tournament host courses

  • 1976-present: Muirfield Village Golf Club

the Memorial Tournament past sponsors

the Memorial Tournament has had a variety of sponsors and tournament names over the years:

  • 1976-2006, 2009: the Memorial Tournament
  • 2007-2008: the Memorial Tournament presented by Morgan Stanley
  • 2010-2021: the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide (Insurance)
  • 2022: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

the Memorial Tournament history & results

YEAR WINNER TOT TO PAR BY MONEY
2023 Viktor Hovland 271 −7 PO $3,600,000
2022 Billy Horschel 275 −13 4 $2,160,000
2021 Patrick Cantlay (2) 275 −13 PO $1,674,000
2020 Jon Rahm 279 −9 3 $1,674,000
2019 Patrick Cantlay 269 −19 2 $1,638,000
2018 Bryson DeChambeau 273 −15 PO $1,602,000
2017 Jason Dufner 275 −13 3 $1,566,000
2016 William McGirt 273 −15 PO $1,530,000
2015 David Lingmerth 273 −15 PO $1,160,000
2014 Hideki Matsuyama 275 −13 PO $1,160,000
2013 Matt Kuchar 276 −12 2 $1,160,000
2012 Tiger Woods (5) 279 −9 2 $1,160,000
2011 Steve Stricker 272 −16 1 $1,160,000
2010 Justin Rose 270 −18 3 $1,080,000
2009 Tiger Woods (4) 276 −12 1 $1,080,000
2008 Kenny Perry (3) 280 −8 2 $1,080,000
2007 K. J. Choi 271 −17 1 $1,080,000
2006 Carl Pettersson 276 −12 2 $1,035,000
2005 Bart Bryant 272 −16 1 $990,000
2004 Ernie Els 270 −18 4 $945,000
2003 Kenny Perry (2) 275 −13 2 $900,000
2002 Jim Furyk 274 −14 2 $810,000
2001 Tiger Woods (3) 271 −17 7 $738,000
2000 Tiger Woods (2) 269 −19 5 $558,000
1999 Tiger Woods 273 −15 2 $459,000
1998 Fred Couples 271 −17 4 $396,000
1997 Vijay Singh 202[b] −14 2 $342,000
1996 Tom Watson (2) 274 −14 2 $324,000
1995 Greg Norman (2) 269 −19 4 $306,000
1994 Tom Lehman 268 −20 5 $270,000
1993 Paul Azinger 274 −14 1 $252,000
1992 David Edwards 273 −15 PO $234,000
1991 Kenny Perry 273 −15 PO $216,000
1990 Greg Norman 216[b] E 1 $180,000
1989 Bob Tway 277 −11 2 $160,000
1988 Curtis Strange 274 −14 2 $160,000
1987 Don Pooley 272 −16 3 $140,000
1986 Hal Sutton 271 −17 4 $100,000
1985 Hale Irwin (2) 281 −7 1 $100,000
1984 Jack Nicklaus (2) 280 −8 PO $90,000
1983 Hale Irwin 281 −7 1 $72,000
1982 Raymond Floyd 281 −7 2 $63,000
1981 Keith Fergus 284 −4 1 $63,000
1980 David Graham 280 −8 1 $54,000
1979 Tom Watson 285 −3 3 $54,000
1978 Jim Simons 284 −4 1 $50,000
1977 Jack Nicklaus 281 −7 2 $45,000
1976 Roger Maltbie 288 E PO $40,000

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.