the Memorial Tournament history, results and past winners

The Memorial Tournament is the PGA Tour's Columbus-area event, with the tournament having been played around Memorial Day since its inception in 1976.

The event, which is considered an elevated invitational on the PGA Tour schedule, is hosted by Jack Nicklaus at his Muirfield Village Golf Club. Nicklaus has tinkered with the host course many times over the years, seeking to offer a major-caliber test for players who travel to his home city to compete in the tournament.

The event has one of the largest non-major purses on the PGA Tour and offers a three-year PGA Tour exemption to winners.

Tiger Woods has the most victories in the event's history, with five wins, including three in a row from 1999-2001. Kenny Perry has won the event three times, with Nicklaus himself winning twice.

the Memorial Tournament format

The the Memorial Tournament is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The invitational field is reduced to the top 50 and ties, as well as any player within 10 shots of the lead, for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

the Memorial Tournament host courses

1976-present: Muirfield Village Golf Club

the Memorial Tournament past sponsors

the Memorial Tournament has had a variety of sponsors and tournament names over the years:

1976-2006, 2009: the Memorial Tournament

2007-2008: the Memorial Tournament presented by Morgan Stanley

2010-2021: the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide (Insurance)

2022: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

the Memorial Tournament history & results