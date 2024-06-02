2024 the Memorial Tournament field: PGA Tour players, rankings
CMC PGA Tour

2024 the Memorial Tournament field: PGA Tour players, rankings

June 2, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Scottie Scheffler AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the first tee in his finals match against Kevin Kisner of the United States on the final day of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 27, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
The 2024 the Memorial Tournament field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup event, played at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Columbus, Ohio, from June 6-9, 2024.

The the Memorial Tournament field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and more.

This is set to be a 73-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 26th tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA Tour heading to Jack Nicklaus' masterpiece course and home club as he hosts this Signature event.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The Memorial Tournament alternate list does not exist. Only players who qualify for the event can play and will not be replaced in the tournament.

The field will be playing for a $20 million purse, with 44 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 the Memorial Tournament field

PLAYER
Ludvig Åberg
Byeong Hun An
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Akshay Bhatia
Keegan Bradley
Sam Burns
Patrick Cantlay
Wyndham Clark
Eric Cole
Corey Conners
Cam Davis
Jason Day
Thomas Detry
Nick Dunlap
Austin Eckroat
Harris English
Tony Finau
Matt Fitzpatrick
Tommy Fleetwood
Rickie Fowler
Lucas Glover
Chris Gotterup
Ben Griffin
Emiliano Grillo
Adam Hadwin
Brian Harman
Russell Henley
Lee Hodges
Tom Hoge
Max Homa
Billy Horschel
Viktor Hovland
Mackenzie Hughes
Sungjae Im
Stephan Jaeger
Si Woo Kim
Tom Kim
Chris Kirk
Kurt Kitayama
Jake Knapp
Jackson Koivun
Matt Kuchar
Shane Lowry
Robert MacIntyre
Peter Malnati
Hideki Matsuyama
Denny McCarthy
Rory McIlroy
Taylor Moore
Collin Morikawa
Alex Noren
Matthieu Pavon
Taylor Pendrith
Victor Perez
J.T. Poston
Seamus Power
Andrew Putnam
Davis Riley
Patrick Rodgers
Justin Rose
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
Adam Schenk
Brandt Snedeker
Jordan Spieth
Sepp Straka
Adam Svensson
Nick Taylor
Sahith Theegala
Justin Thomas
Brendon Todd
Cameron Young
Will Zalatoris

Top 50 players in 2024 the Memorial Tournament field

RANK PLAYER
1 Scottie Scheffler
2 Xander Schauffele
3 Rory McIlroy
4 Wyndham Clark
5 Viktor Hovland
6 Ludvig Åberg
8 Patrick Cantlay
9 Collin Morikawa
10 Brian Harman
11 Max Homa
12 Sahith Theegala
13 Tommy Fleetwood
14 Keegan Bradley
15 Hideki Matsuyama
16 Russell Henley
17 Matt Fitzpatrick
18 Cameron Young
20 Jason Day
21 Sepp Straka
22 Matthieu Pavon
23 Justin Thomas
24 Byeong Hun An
25 Jordan Spieth
26 Tom Kim
27 Sam Burns
28 Chris Kirk
29 Tony Finau
30 Nick Taylor
31 Denny McCarthy
32 Sungjae Im
33 Shane Lowry
34 Lucas Glover
35 Will Zalatoris
38 Akshay Bhatia
41 Stephan Jaeger
42 J.T. Poston
43 Rickie Fowler
44 Si Woo Kim
45 Eric Cole
46 Austin Eckroat
47 Adam Schenk
48 Harris English
49 Corey Conners
50 Kurt Kitayama

