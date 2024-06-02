2024 the Memorial Tournament field: PGA Tour players, rankings

The 2024 the Memorial Tournament field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup event, played at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Columbus, Ohio, from June 6-9, 2024.

The the Memorial Tournament field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and more.

This is set to be a 73-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 26th tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA Tour heading to Jack Nicklaus' masterpiece course and home club as he hosts this Signature event.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The Memorial Tournament alternate list does not exist. Only players who qualify for the event can play and will not be replaced in the tournament.

The field will be playing for a $20 million purse, with 44 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 the Memorial Tournament field

Top 50 players in 2024 the Memorial Tournament field