2024 The Players Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

CMC Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting

March 11, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Scottie Scheffler AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the first tee in his finals match against Kevin Kisner of the United States on the final day of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 27, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
The 2024 The Players Championship will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at TPC Sawgrass' Players Stadium Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., welcoming 144 world-class players to the 12th event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The The Players Championship is the crown jewel event in Florida, with Sawgrass proving the ultimate democratic test of golf.

This tournament has produced generally strong names since moving from May back to March, but most of the best of the world are struggling in some way at the moment.

Scottie Scheffler is betting favorite

The 2024 The Players Championship betting odds show the betting favorite in 2024 The Players Championship field this week is Scottie Scheffler, who is coming in at 11-to-2 (+550) betting odds.

Rory McIlroy is next best at 14-to-1, with Justin Thomas at 20-to-1.

Xander Schauffele is on 22-to-1 to start the week.

2024 The Players Championship betting picks and first looks

Justin Thomas has flown under the radar a little bit, but he keeps knocking at the door of playing well.

Will Zalatoris is playing some great golf at the moment, and he thrives against the tougher courses and fields.

Scottie Scheffler defending would be a first in the history of Sawgrass, so maybe we look at Max Homa instead.

2024 The Players Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Scottie Scheffler 550
Rory McIlroy 1400
Justin Thomas 2000
Xander Schauffele 2200
Patrick Cantlay 2500
Viktor Hovland 2500
Will Zalatoris 2500
Collin Morikawa 2800
Hideki Matsuyama 3000
Max Homa 3000
Ludvig Aberg 3300
Wyndham Clark 3300
Jordan Spieth 3500
Sam Burns 3500
Shane Lowry 3500
Cameron Young 5000
Jason Day 5000
Russell Henley 5000
Tommy Fleetwood 5000
Tony Finau 5000
Min Woo Lee 5500
Sahith Theegala 5500
Corey Conners 6000
Sungjae Im 6000
Brian Harman 6500
Si Woo Kim 6500
Tom Hoge 6500
Byeong-Hun An 7000
Matt Fitzpatrick 7000
Tom Kim 7000
Keegan Bradley 7500
Adam Scott 8000
Harris English 8000
Chris Kirk 9000
J.T. Poston 9000
Adam Hadwin 10000
Billy Horschel 10000
Eric Cole 10000
Keith Mitchell 10000
Rickie Fowler 10000
Cameron Davis 11000
Erik Van Rooyen 11000
Alex Noren 11500
Brendon Todd 12500
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 12500
Emiliano Grillo 12500
Jake Knapp 12500
Justin Rose 12500
Matthieu Pavon 12500
Nick Taylor 12500
Nicolai Hojgaard 12500
Sepp Straka 12500
Stephan Jaeger 12500
Aaron Rai 15000
Austin Eckroat 15000
Beau Hossler 15000
Denny Mccarthy 15000
Kurt Kitayama 15000
Luke List 15000
Andrew Novak 17500
Lucas Glover 17500
Patrick Rodgers 17500
Ryan Fox 17500
Ryo Hisatsune 17500
Taylor Pendrith 17500
Adam Svensson 20000
Akshay Bhatia 20000
Andrew Putnam 20000
Davis Thompson 20000
Maverick McNealy 22500
Taylor Montgomery 22500
Ben Griffin 25000
Justin Suh 25000
K.H. Lee 25000
Matt Kuchar 25000
Nick Dunlap 25000
Webb Simpson 25000
Adam Schenk 27500
Mark Hubbard 27500
Chan Kim 30000
Taylor Moore 30000
Thomas Detry 30000
Ben Kohles 35000
Brandon Wu 35000
Carson Young 35000
Chesson Hadley 35000
Garrick Higgo 35000
Greyson Sigg 35000
Mackenzie Hughes 35000
Matt Wallace 35000
Sami Valimaki 35000
Seamus Power 35000
Vincent Norrman 35000
Alex Smalley 40000
Ben Silverman 40000
C.T. Pan 40000
Charley Hoffman 40000
Gary Woodland 40000
Jimmy Stanger 40000
Joseph Bramlett 40000
Justin Lower 40000
Lee Hodges 40000
Michael Kim 40000
Nick Hardy 40000
Robert MacIntyre 40000
Sam Ryder 40000
Sam Stevens 40000
Steve Stricker 40000
Aaron Baddeley 50000
Ben Martin 50000
Brice Garnett 50000
Chad Ramey 50000
Davis Riley 50000
Grayson Murray 50000
J.J. Spaun 50000
Martin Laird 50000
Nate Lashley 50000
Nicolas Echavarria 50000
S.H. Kim 50000
Scott Stallings 50000
Troy Merritt 50000
Tyler Duncan 50000
Carl Yuan 60000
David Skinns 60000
Dylan Wu 60000
Joel Dahmen 60000
Mattias Schmid 60000
Peter Malnati 60000
Robby Shelton 60000
Francesco Molinari 75000
Harry Hall 75000
Hayden Buckley 75000
Kevin Streelman 75000
Matthew NeSmith 75000
Ryan Moore 75000
Zac Blair 75000
Callum Tarren 100000
Camilo Villegas 100000
Chez Reavie 100000
David Lipsky 150000
Tyson Alexander 200000
Ben Taylor 250000

About the author

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is a scratch golfer...sometimes.

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.