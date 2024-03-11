2024 The Players Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2024 The Players Championship will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at TPC Sawgrass' Players Stadium Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., welcoming 144 world-class players to the 12th event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The The Players Championship is the crown jewel event in Florida, with Sawgrass proving the ultimate democratic test of golf.

This tournament has produced generally strong names since moving from May back to March, but most of the best of the world are struggling in some way at the moment.

Scottie Scheffler is betting favorite

The 2024 The Players Championship betting odds show the betting favorite in 2024 The Players Championship field this week is Scottie Scheffler, who is coming in at 11-to-2 (+550) betting odds.

Rory McIlroy is next best at 14-to-1, with Justin Thomas at 20-to-1.

Xander Schauffele is on 22-to-1 to start the week.

2024 The Players Championship betting picks and first looks

Justin Thomas has flown under the radar a little bit, but he keeps knocking at the door of playing well.

Will Zalatoris is playing some great golf at the moment, and he thrives against the tougher courses and fields.

Scottie Scheffler defending would be a first in the history of Sawgrass, so maybe we look at Max Homa instead.

2024 The Players Championship betting odds: Outright winner