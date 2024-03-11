2024 The Players Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2024 The Players Championship will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at TPC Sawgrass' Players Stadium Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., welcoming 144 world-class players to the 12th event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.
The The Players Championship is the crown jewel event in Florida, with Sawgrass proving the ultimate democratic test of golf.
This tournament has produced generally strong names since moving from May back to March, but most of the best of the world are struggling in some way at the moment.
Scottie Scheffler is betting favorite
The 2024 The Players Championship betting odds show the betting favorite in 2024 The Players Championship field this week is Scottie Scheffler, who is coming in at 11-to-2 (+550) betting odds.
Rory McIlroy is next best at 14-to-1, with Justin Thomas at 20-to-1.
Xander Schauffele is on 22-to-1 to start the week.
2024 The Players Championship betting picks and first looks
Justin Thomas has flown under the radar a little bit, but he keeps knocking at the door of playing well.
Will Zalatoris is playing some great golf at the moment, and he thrives against the tougher courses and fields.
Scottie Scheffler defending would be a first in the history of Sawgrass, so maybe we look at Max Homa instead.
2024 The Players Championship betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Scottie Scheffler
|550
|Rory McIlroy
|1400
|Justin Thomas
|2000
|Xander Schauffele
|2200
|Patrick Cantlay
|2500
|Viktor Hovland
|2500
|Will Zalatoris
|2500
|Collin Morikawa
|2800
|
|Hideki Matsuyama
|3000
|Max Homa
|3000
|Ludvig Aberg
|3300
|Wyndham Clark
|3300
|Jordan Spieth
|3500
|Sam Burns
|3500
|Shane Lowry
|3500
|Cameron Young
|5000
|
|Jason Day
|5000
|Russell Henley
|5000
|Tommy Fleetwood
|5000
|Tony Finau
|5000
|Min Woo Lee
|5500
|Sahith Theegala
|5500
|Corey Conners
|6000
|Sungjae Im
|6000
|
|Brian Harman
|6500
|Si Woo Kim
|6500
|Tom Hoge
|6500
|Byeong-Hun An
|7000
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|7000
|Tom Kim
|7000
|Keegan Bradley
|7500
|Adam Scott
|8000
|
|Harris English
|8000
|Chris Kirk
|9000
|J.T. Poston
|9000
|Adam Hadwin
|10000
|Billy Horschel
|10000
|Eric Cole
|10000
|Keith Mitchell
|10000
|Rickie Fowler
|10000
|
|Cameron Davis
|11000
|Erik Van Rooyen
|11000
|Alex Noren
|11500
|Brendon Todd
|12500
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|12500
|Emiliano Grillo
|12500
|Jake Knapp
|12500
|Justin Rose
|12500
|Matthieu Pavon
|12500
|Nick Taylor
|12500
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|12500
|Sepp Straka
|12500
|Stephan Jaeger
|12500
|Aaron Rai
|15000
|Austin Eckroat
|15000
|Beau Hossler
|15000
|Denny Mccarthy
|15000
|Kurt Kitayama
|15000
|Luke List
|15000
|Andrew Novak
|17500
|Lucas Glover
|17500
|Patrick Rodgers
|17500
|Ryan Fox
|17500
|Ryo Hisatsune
|17500
|Taylor Pendrith
|17500
|Adam Svensson
|20000
|Akshay Bhatia
|20000
|Andrew Putnam
|20000
|Davis Thompson
|20000
|Maverick McNealy
|22500
|Taylor Montgomery
|22500
|Ben Griffin
|25000
|Justin Suh
|25000
|K.H. Lee
|25000
|Matt Kuchar
|25000
|Nick Dunlap
|25000
|Webb Simpson
|25000
|Adam Schenk
|27500
|Mark Hubbard
|27500
|Chan Kim
|30000
|Taylor Moore
|30000
|Thomas Detry
|30000
|Ben Kohles
|35000
|Brandon Wu
|35000
|Carson Young
|35000
|Chesson Hadley
|35000
|Garrick Higgo
|35000
|Greyson Sigg
|35000
|Mackenzie Hughes
|35000
|Matt Wallace
|35000
|Sami Valimaki
|35000
|Seamus Power
|35000
|Vincent Norrman
|35000
|Alex Smalley
|40000
|Ben Silverman
|40000
|C.T. Pan
|40000
|Charley Hoffman
|40000
|Gary Woodland
|40000
|Jimmy Stanger
|40000
|Joseph Bramlett
|40000
|Justin Lower
|40000
|Lee Hodges
|40000
|Michael Kim
|40000
|Nick Hardy
|40000
|Robert MacIntyre
|40000
|Sam Ryder
|40000
|Sam Stevens
|40000
|Steve Stricker
|40000
|Aaron Baddeley
|50000
|Ben Martin
|50000
|Brice Garnett
|50000
|Chad Ramey
|50000
|Davis Riley
|50000
|Grayson Murray
|50000
|J.J. Spaun
|50000
|Martin Laird
|50000
|Nate Lashley
|50000
|Nicolas Echavarria
|50000
|S.H. Kim
|50000
|Scott Stallings
|50000
|Troy Merritt
|50000
|Tyler Duncan
|50000
|Carl Yuan
|60000
|David Skinns
|60000
|Dylan Wu
|60000
|Joel Dahmen
|60000
|Mattias Schmid
|60000
|Peter Malnati
|60000
|Robby Shelton
|60000
|Francesco Molinari
|75000
|Harry Hall
|75000
|Hayden Buckley
|75000
|Kevin Streelman
|75000
|Matthew NeSmith
|75000
|Ryan Moore
|75000
|Zac Blair
|75000
|Callum Tarren
|100000
|Camilo Villegas
|100000
|Chez Reavie
|100000
|David Lipsky
|150000
|Tyson Alexander
|200000
|Ben Taylor
|250000