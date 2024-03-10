2024 The Players Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2024 The Players Championship field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup event, played at TPC Sawgrass Players Stadium Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., from March 14-17, 2024.

The Players Championship field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 12th tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA Tour moving to its headquarters for the most important tournament on their schedule.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday. This field is only determined by meeting invitation criteria.

The Players Championship alternate list is just like that for any major championship, with Parker Coody and Zach Johnson sitting atop the alternate list to wait for any players who withdraw.

The field will be playing for a $25 million purse, with 46 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

