2024 The Players Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2024 The Players Championship field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup event, played at TPC Sawgrass Players Stadium Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., from March 14-17, 2024.
The Players Championship field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland and more.
This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 12th tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA Tour moving to its headquarters for the most important tournament on their schedule.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday. This field is only determined by meeting invitation criteria.
The Players Championship alternate list is just like that for any major championship, with Parker Coody and Zach Johnson sitting atop the alternate list to wait for any players who withdraw.
The field will be playing for a $25 million purse, with 46 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2024 The Players Championship field
|PLAYER
|Ludvig Åberg
|Tyson Alexander
|Byeong Hun An
|Aaron Baddeley
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Akshay Bhatia
|Alexander Björk
|Zac Blair
|
|Keegan Bradley
|Joseph Bramlett
|Hayden Buckley
|Sam Burns
|Patrick Cantlay
|Wyndham Clark
|Eric Cole
|Corey Conners
|
|Joel Dahmen
|Cam Davis
|Jason Day
|Thomas Detry
|Tyler Duncan
|Nick Dunlap
|Nico Echavarria
|Austin Eckroat
|
|Harris English
|Tony Finau
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Rickie Fowler
|Ryan Fox
|Doug Ghim
|Lucas Glover
|
|Ben Griffin
|Emiliano Grillo
|Chesson Hadley
|Adam Hadwin
|Harry Hall
|Nick Hardy
|Brian Harman
|Russell Henley
|
|Garrick Higgo
|Ryo Hisatsune
|Lee Hodges
|Charley Hoffman
|Tom Hoge
|Nicolai Højgaard
|Max Homa
|Billy Horschel
|Beau Hossler
|Viktor Hovland
|Mark Hubbard
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Sungjae Im
|Stephan Jaeger
|Chan Kim
|Michael Kim
|S.H. Kim
|Si Woo Kim
|Tom Kim
|Chris Kirk
|Kurt Kitayama
|Jake Knapp
|Ben Kohles
|Matt Kuchar
|Martin Laird
|Nate Lashley
|K.H. Lee
|Min Woo Lee
|David Lipsky
|Luke List
|Justin Lower
|Shane Lowry
|Robert MacIntyre
|Peter Malnati
|Ben Martin
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Denny McCarthy
|Rory McIlroy
|Maverick McNealy
|Troy Merritt
|Keith Mitchell
|Francesco Molinari
|Taylor Montgomery
|Ryan Moore
|Taylor Moore
|Collin Morikawa
|Grayson Murray
|Matt NeSmith
|Alex Noren
|Vincent Norrman
|Andrew Novak
|C.T. Pan
|Matthieu Pavon
|Taylor Pendrith
|J.T. Poston
|Seamus Power
|Andrew Putnam
|Aaron Rai
|Chad Ramey
|Chez Reavie
|Davis Riley
|Patrick Rodgers
|Justin Rose
|Sam Ryder
|Xander Schauffele
|Scottie Scheffler
|Adam Schenk
|Matti Schmid
|Adam Scott
|Robby Shelton
|Greyson Sigg
|Ben Silverman
|Webb Simpson
|David Skinns
|Alex Smalley
|J.J. Spaun
|Jordan Spieth
|Scott Stallings
|Jimmy Stanger
|Sam Stevens
|Sepp Straka
|Kevin Streelman
|Steve Stricker
|Justin Suh
|Adam Svensson
|Callum Tarren
|Ben Taylor
|Nick Taylor
|Sahith Theegala
|Justin Thomas
|Davis Thompson
|Brendon Todd
|Sami Valimaki
|Erik van Rooyen
|Camilo Villegas
|Matt Wallace
|Gary Woodland
|Brandon Wu
|Dylan Wu
|Cameron Young
|Carson Young
|Kevin Yu
|Carl Yuan
|Will Zalatoris
Top 50 players in 2024 The Players Championship field
|RANK
|PLAYER
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|2
|Rory McIlroy
|4
|Viktor Hovland
|5
|Xander Schauffele
|6
|Patrick Cantlay
|7
|Wyndham Clark
|8
|Max Homa
|9
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|10
|Brian Harman
|11
|Ludvig Åberg
|12
|Tommy Fleetwood
|13
|Jordan Spieth
|14
|Collin Morikawa
|15
|Keegan Bradley
|16
|Tom Kim
|18
|Sam Burns
|19
|Jason Day
|20
|Hideki Matsuyama
|21
|Cameron Young
|22
|Sahith Theegala
|23
|Justin Thomas
|24
|Matthieu Pavon
|25
|Tony Finau
|26
|Chris Kirk
|27
|Sepp Straka
|28
|Nick Taylor
|29
|Russell Henley
|31
|Min Woo Lee
|32
|Rickie Fowler
|33
|Nicolai Højgaard
|34
|Will Zalatoris
|35
|Sungjae Im
|36
|Lucas Glover
|37
|Kurt Kitayama
|38
|Eric Cole
|39
|Harris English
|40
|J.T. Poston
|41
|Emiliano Grillo
|42
|Ryan Fox
|43
|Byeong Hun An
|44
|Adam Hadwin
|45
|Jake Knapp
|46
|Denny McCarthy
|47
|Adam Scott
|48
|Justin Rose
|49
|Austin Eckroat