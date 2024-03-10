2024 The Players Championship field: Players, rankings
2024 The Players Championship field: Players, rankings

March 10, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A picture of golfer Rory McIlroy
The 2024 The Players Championship field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup event, played at TPC Sawgrass Players Stadium Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., from March 14-17, 2024.

The Players Championship field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 12th tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA Tour moving to its headquarters for the most important tournament on their schedule.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday. This field is only determined by meeting invitation criteria.

The Players Championship alternate list is just like that for any major championship, with Parker Coody and Zach Johnson sitting atop the alternate list to wait for any players who withdraw.

The field will be playing for a $25 million purse, with 46 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 The Players Championship field

PLAYER
Ludvig Åberg
Tyson Alexander
Byeong Hun An
Aaron Baddeley
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Akshay Bhatia
Alexander Björk
Zac Blair
Keegan Bradley
Joseph Bramlett
Hayden Buckley
Sam Burns
Patrick Cantlay
Wyndham Clark
Eric Cole
Corey Conners
Joel Dahmen
Cam Davis
Jason Day
Thomas Detry
Tyler Duncan
Nick Dunlap
Nico Echavarria
Austin Eckroat
Harris English
Tony Finau
Matt Fitzpatrick
Tommy Fleetwood
Rickie Fowler
Ryan Fox
Doug Ghim
Lucas Glover
Ben Griffin
Emiliano Grillo
Chesson Hadley
Adam Hadwin
Harry Hall
Nick Hardy
Brian Harman
Russell Henley
Garrick Higgo
Ryo Hisatsune
Lee Hodges
Charley Hoffman
Tom Hoge
Nicolai Højgaard
Max Homa
Billy Horschel
Beau Hossler
Viktor Hovland
Mark Hubbard
Mackenzie Hughes
Sungjae Im
Stephan Jaeger
Chan Kim
Michael Kim
S.H. Kim
Si Woo Kim
Tom Kim
Chris Kirk
Kurt Kitayama
Jake Knapp
Ben Kohles
Matt Kuchar
Martin Laird
Nate Lashley
K.H. Lee
Min Woo Lee
David Lipsky
Luke List
Justin Lower
Shane Lowry
Robert MacIntyre
Peter Malnati
Ben Martin
Hideki Matsuyama
Denny McCarthy
Rory McIlroy
Maverick McNealy
Troy Merritt
Keith Mitchell
Francesco Molinari
Taylor Montgomery
Ryan Moore
Taylor Moore
Collin Morikawa
Grayson Murray
Matt NeSmith
Alex Noren
Vincent Norrman
Andrew Novak
C.T. Pan
Matthieu Pavon
Taylor Pendrith
J.T. Poston
Seamus Power
Andrew Putnam
Aaron Rai
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Davis Riley
Patrick Rodgers
Justin Rose
Sam Ryder
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
Adam Schenk
Matti Schmid
Adam Scott
Robby Shelton
Greyson Sigg
Ben Silverman
Webb Simpson
David Skinns
Alex Smalley
J.J. Spaun
Jordan Spieth
Scott Stallings
Jimmy Stanger
Sam Stevens
Sepp Straka
Kevin Streelman
Steve Stricker
Justin Suh
Adam Svensson
Callum Tarren
Ben Taylor
Nick Taylor
Sahith Theegala
Justin Thomas
Davis Thompson
Brendon Todd
Sami Valimaki
Erik van Rooyen
Camilo Villegas
Matt Wallace
Gary Woodland
Brandon Wu
Dylan Wu
Cameron Young
Carson Young
Kevin Yu
Carl Yuan
Will Zalatoris

Top 50 players in 2024 The Players Championship field

RANK PLAYER
1 Scottie Scheffler
2 Rory McIlroy
4 Viktor Hovland
5 Xander Schauffele
6 Patrick Cantlay
7 Wyndham Clark
8 Max Homa
9 Matt Fitzpatrick
10 Brian Harman
11 Ludvig Åberg
12 Tommy Fleetwood
13 Jordan Spieth
14 Collin Morikawa
15 Keegan Bradley
16 Tom Kim
18 Sam Burns
19 Jason Day
20 Hideki Matsuyama
21 Cameron Young
22 Sahith Theegala
23 Justin Thomas
24 Matthieu Pavon
25 Tony Finau
26 Chris Kirk
27 Sepp Straka
28 Nick Taylor
29 Russell Henley
31 Min Woo Lee
32 Rickie Fowler
33 Nicolai Højgaard
34 Will Zalatoris
35 Sungjae Im
36 Lucas Glover
37 Kurt Kitayama
38 Eric Cole
39 Harris English
40 J.T. Poston
41 Emiliano Grillo
42 Ryan Fox
43 Byeong Hun An
44 Adam Hadwin
45 Jake Knapp
46 Denny McCarthy
47 Adam Scott
48 Justin Rose
49 Austin Eckroat

