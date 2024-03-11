2024 The Players Championship PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We continue our 2024 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2024 The Players Championship, concluding at the 2024 Tour Championship, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have the The Players Championship, with the PGA Tour's crown jewel once again unfolding at TPC Sawgrass. This course is hard for everyone, and it favors no one. You have to do everything right to have a chance here, and you could be a great player who misses the cut by a mile.

For 2024, I'm going to change up how I offer recommendations for one-and-done. I'll offer picks based on players who are in current form and those who have great course experience.

2024 The Players Championship One and Done picks

Course history

Max Homa: Homa has played well recently, but he's also fared well here in the last two years.

Hideki Matsuyama: Hideki shot a 63 here in 2020 that was erased from the history books, but he's played well here in addition to then.

Brian Harman: He hasn't played as well here the last two years, but he has two top-10s in the last five years.

Shane Lowry: There's a good reason a lot of people like him this week, including good form at this venue.

Current form

Scottie Scheffler: He's a course history play, too, but did you see him at Bay Hill? Good gravy.

Sahith Theegala: Theegala has top-six finishes in two of his last three starts.

Justin Thomas: Thomas continues playing well, although it now feels like he's almost under the radar.

Will Zalatoris: Willy Z is playing great golf at the moment, and maybe that makes him the hot hand.

My pick this week is Justin Thomas.

2024-2024 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks