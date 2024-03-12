2024 The Players Championship betting and DFS picks: Current form, course fit and horses for courses

Each week, including this week's 2024 The Players Championship, Golf News Net offers PGA Tour betting picks and daily fantasy sports (DFS) lineups using our proprietary model, which is weighted toward longer-term performance.

However, we don't just use our model when making these picks. We also need to look at current form, course fits and horses for courses. This data can and should help inform our decision making, including validating things we see in the model. If everything lines up, then a player can become an auto-play. If only some parts of the equation suggest a player will perform well this week, then we may look more tepidly at investing in a player.

2024 The Players Championship history and current PGA Tour finish trends

2024 The Players Championship history and current PGA Tour finish trends

Finish Trends

Recent PGA Tour Trends

We start by looking at the recent past, back at players who have finished inside the top 15 in the last five individual PGA Tour events. This week, we're including players in the The Players Championship and the Puerto Rico Open.

Sam Burns - 2 - T-3 Phoenix Open, T-10 Genesis Invitational

Doug Ghim - 2 - T-12 Phoenix Open, T-8 Mexico Open

Tom Hoge - 2 - T-6 Pebble Beach, T-8 Genesis Invitational

Jake Knapp - 2 - WIN Mexico Open, T-4 Cognizant Classic

Martin Laird - 2 - T-9 Cognizant Classic, T-10 Puerto Rico Open

Shane Lowry - 2 - T-4 Cognizant Classic, 3rd Arnold Palmer Invitational

Hideki Matsuyama - 2 - WIN Genesis Invitational, T-12 Arnold Palmer Invitational

Maverick McNealy - 2 - T-6 Phoenix Open, T-13 Mexico Open

Andrew Novak - 3 - T-8 Phoenix Open, T-8 Mexico Open, T-9 Cognizant Classic

Scottie Scheffler - 3 - T-8 Phoenix Open, T-10 Genesis Invitational, WIN Arnold Palmer Invitational

Nick Taylor - 2 - WIN Phoenix Open, T-12 Arnold Palmer Invitational

Sahith Theegala - 2 - T-5 Phoenix Open, T-6 Arnold Palmer Invitational

Justin Thomas - 2 - T-12 Phoenix Open, T-12 Arnold Palmer Invitational

Erik van Rooyen - 2 - T-8 Mexico Open, T-2 Cognizant Classic

Cameron Young - 2 - T-8 Phoenix Open, T-4 Cognizant Classic

Will Zalatoris - 2 - T-2 Genesis Invitational, T-4 Arnold Palmer Invitational

Event Finish History

We like to look for potential horses for courses with most PGA Tour events, particularly those with regular host courses. We're typically looking at players who finished in the top 15 in this particular event in the last five (for this event, two) years, keeping in mind that this is a new venue we've not seen.

Here are those players for the The Players Championship:

Adam Hadwin - 2

Brian Harman - 2

Max Homa - 2

Viktor Hovland - 2

Shane Lowry - 2

Hideki Matsuyama - 2

Justin Rose - 2

Course Fits

A player is a course fit -- or a potential course fit, at least -- if their Strokes Gained breakout when they finish in the top 25 is similar to the average for top-25 finishers at this week's The Players Championship.

Here's our breakdown:

Putting: 27%

Tee to Green: 73%

Off the Tee: 19%

Approach: 41%

Around the Green: 13%

Possible fits include:

This week's model

Check out the 2024 The Players Championship generic model, as well as our NEW short-term model which is available to GNN members.

My model weighs performance over multiple time frames (the last five events, 1 year and 2 years) with different weighting to strokes gained based on quality of competition.

Good luck this week!