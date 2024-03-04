2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
March 4, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Scottie Scheffler AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the first tee in his finals match against Kevin Kisner of the United States on the final day of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 27, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
The 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Fla., welcoming 70 world-class players to the eighth event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational is the first Signature event in Florida, with Bay Hill playing the last few years more like a major championship setup.

This tournament has produced generally strong names with players who hit the ball pretty far and have a great week with their irons.

Scottie Scheffler is betting favorite

The 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational betting odds show the betting favorite in 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational field this week is Scottie Scheffler, who is coming in at 7-to-1 (+700) betting odds.

Rory McIlroy is next best at 10-to-1, with Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele at 14-to-1.

Patrick Cantlay is on 16-to-1 to start the week.

2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational betting picks and first looks

Ludvig Aberg should crush this place, as a bomber with an elite iron game who has been playing well.

I like Cameron Young for the same reason, and he's been rounding into form nicely the last several months.

Maybe it's time to get on board the Will Zalatoris train, as he's made his return back to top-tier play quickly.

2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Scottie Scheffler 700
Rory McIlroy 1000
Viktor Hovland 1400
Xander Schauffele 1400
Patrick Cantlay 1600
Jordan Spieth 1800
Collin Morikawa 2200
Ludvig Aberg 2200
Max Homa 2200
Sam Burns 2500
Justin Thomas 2800
Tommy Fleetwood 3000
Cameron Young 3300
Matt Fitzpatrick 3300
Will Zalatoris 3300
Adam Scott 4000
Hideki Matsuyama 4000
Harris English 4500
Jason Day 4500
Sahith Theegala 5000
Tom Kim 5500
Wyndham Clark 5500
J.T. Poston 6000
Keegan Bradley 6000
Russell Henley 6000
Shane Lowry 6000
Sungjae Im 6000
Si Woo Kim 6500
Byeong-Hun An 7000
Chris Kirk 7000
Corey Conners 7000
Eric Cole 7000
Jake Knapp 7000
Nicolai Hojgaard 7000
Stephan Jaeger 7000
Adam Hadwin 8000
Matthieu Pavon 8000
Andrew Putnam 9000
Denny McCarthy 9000
Kurt Kitayama 9000
Tom Hoge 9000
Adam Svensson 10000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 10000
Luke List 10000
Rickie Fowler 10000
Cam Davis 11000
Justin Rose 11000
Brendon Todd 12500
Brian Harman 12500
Emiliano Grillo 12500
Nick Taylor 12500
Patrick Rodgers 12500
Sepp Straka 12500
Lucas Glover 15000
Adam Schenk 17500
Mark Hubbard 17500
Sami Valimaki 20000
Taylor Moore 20000
Thomas Detry 22500
C.T. Pan 25000
Nick Dunlap 25000
Robert MacIntyre 25000
Mackenzie Hughes 30000
Justin Lower 35000
Lee Hodges 35000
Webb Simpson 35000
Seamus Power 45000
David Ford 50000
Grayson Murray 50000

