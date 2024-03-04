2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Fla., welcoming 70 world-class players to the eighth event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational is the first Signature event in Florida, with Bay Hill playing the last few years more like a major championship setup.

This tournament has produced generally strong names with players who hit the ball pretty far and have a great week with their irons.

Scottie Scheffler is betting favorite

The 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational betting odds show the betting favorite in 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational field this week is Scottie Scheffler, who is coming in at 7-to-1 (+700) betting odds.

Rory McIlroy is next best at 10-to-1, with Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele at 14-to-1.

Patrick Cantlay is on 16-to-1 to start the week.

2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational betting picks and first looks

Ludvig Aberg should crush this place, as a bomber with an elite iron game who has been playing well.

I like Cameron Young for the same reason, and he's been rounding into form nicely the last several months.

Maybe it's time to get on board the Will Zalatoris train, as he's made his return back to top-tier play quickly.

2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational betting odds: Outright winner