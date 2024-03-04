2024 Puerto Rico Open expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2024 Puerto Rico Open is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the PGA Tour event at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2024 Puerto Rico Open rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2024 Puerto Rico Open preview

The Puerto Rico Open is this week, and the PGA Tour has this as the opposite-field event against Bay Hill. This field is actually bigger than in prior years, out in the 132-player range compared to 120. That's because Bay Hill is about 70 players. Grand Reserve is a long course that's often subject to wind. It's beautiful, though there are a number of tight tee shots and approach shots fit in among a broader theme of pretty generous landing areas. I played in a pro-am here pre-pandemic, and it's defense is largely predicated on wind.

2024 Puerto Rico Open rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Christiaan Bezuidenhout: The highest-ranked player in the field, Bezuidenhout has played well, finishing in the top 28 in his last three starts.

2. Rasmus Højgaard: Rasmus has been crushing it on the DP World Tour, and he's likely eyeing an opportunity to make a big leap like his brother.

3. Robert MacIntyre: Bobby Mac has really struggled so far on the PGA Tour, but a T-6 in Mexico might be just what he needs, followed by an oppo-field event.

4. Victor Perez: Perez has seen limited action on the PGA Tour, but he showed well at the Honda and decently in Mexico. Can adjust to new grasses and courses well, and he likes playing the wind.

5. Garrick Higgo: Higgo has strung together three paydays in a row, but he might also be tired after three events in a row. Good week at the Cognizant.

6. Ryo Hisatsune: Ryo has been cashing checks on the PGA Tour, including some solid finishes, so I think he's a good threat this week.

7. Aaron Rai: Rai has been a bit up and down recently, but the cashes have been pretty solid.

8. Henrik Norlander: Norlander had to drop down to the KFT for a week to get a start in, but he's been in the top 20 in his last pair of starts, including Mexico.

9. Nico Echavarria: The winner here last year, Echavarria just had a good week at PGA National coming off a T-24 in Mexico.

10. Nate Lashley: Lashley has not been playing well at all. Slews of MCs. But his made cuts in his last seven events? T-3 and T-10. He likes here.