2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational field: Players, rankings

The 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup event, played at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Fla., from March 3-10, 2024.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland and more.

This is set to be a 69-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 10th tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA Tour moving to Florida for a month of events that continues at Bay Hill.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday. There is an opposite-field event, the Puerto Rico Open, played at the same time.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational alternate list does not exist. Only players who qualify for the event can compete. Any player who withdraws is not replaced.

The field will be playing for a $20 million purse, with 42 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational field

Top 50 players in 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational field