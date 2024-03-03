2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational field: Players, rankings

The 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup event, played at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Fla., from March 3-10, 2024.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland and more.
This is set to be a 69-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 10th tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA Tour moving to Florida for a month of events that continues at Bay Hill.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday. There is an opposite-field event, the Puerto Rico Open, played at the same time.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational alternate list does not exist. Only players who qualify for the event can compete. Any player who withdraws is not replaced.
The field will be playing for a $20 million purse, with 42 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational field
|PLAYER
|Ludvig Åberg
|Byeong Hun An
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Keegan Bradley
|Sam Burns
|Patrick Cantlay
|Wyndham Clark
|Eric Cole
|
|Corey Conners
|Cam Davis
|Jason Day
|Thomas Detry
|Nick Dunlap
|Harris English
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Tommy Fleetwood
|
|David Ford
|Rickie Fowler
|Lucas Glover
|Emiliano Grillo
|Adam Hadwin
|Brian Harman
|Russell Henley
|Lee Hodges
|
|Tom Hoge
|Nicolai Højgaard
|Max Homa
|Viktor Hovland
|Mark Hubbard
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Sungjae Im
|Stephan Jaeger
|
|Si Woo Kim
|Tom Kim
|Chris Kirk
|Kurt Kitayama
|Jake Knapp
|Luke List
|Justin Lower
|Shane Lowry
|
|Robert MacIntyre
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Denny McCarthy
|Rory McIlroy
|Taylor Moore
|Collin Morikawa
|Grayson Murray
|C.T. Pan
|Matthieu Pavon
|J.T. Poston
|Seamus Power
|Andrew Putnam
|Patrick Rodgers
|Justin Rose
|Xander Schauffele
|Scottie Scheffler
|Adam Schenk
|Adam Scott
|Webb Simpson
|Jordan Spieth
|Sepp Straka
|Adam Svensson
|Nick Taylor
|Sahith Theegala
|Justin Thomas
|Brendon Todd
|Sami Valimaki
|Cameron Young
|Will Zalatoris
Top 50 players in 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational field
|RANK
|PLAYER
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|2
|Rory McIlroy
|4
|Viktor Hovland
|5
|Xander Schauffele
|6
|Patrick Cantlay
|7
|Wyndham Clark
|8
|Max Homa
|9
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|10
|Brian Harman
|11
|Ludvig Åberg
|12
|Tommy Fleetwood
|13
|Jordan Spieth
|14
|Collin Morikawa
|15
|Keegan Bradley
|16
|Tom Kim
|18
|Sam Burns
|19
|Jason Day
|20
|Hideki Matsuyama
|21
|Sahith Theegala
|22
|Justin Thomas
|23
|Cameron Young
|25
|Sepp Straka
|26
|Matthieu Pavon
|27
|Chris Kirk
|28
|Nick Taylor
|29
|Russell Henley
|31
|Rickie Fowler
|32
|Will Zalatoris
|33
|Nicolai Højgaard
|34
|Sungjae Im
|35
|Harris English
|36
|Eric Cole
|37
|Lucas Glover
|38
|Kurt Kitayama
|39
|Emiliano Grillo
|40
|J.T. Poston
|43
|Adam Hadwin
|44
|Byeong Hun An
|46
|Justin Rose
|47
|Denny McCarthy
|48
|Adam Scott
|49
|Corey Conners