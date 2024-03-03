2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational field: Players, rankings
PGA Tour

2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational field: Players, rankings

March 3, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Rory McIlroy
The 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup event, played at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Fla., from March 3-10, 2024.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland and more.

This is set to be a 69-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 10th tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA Tour moving to Florida for a month of events that continues at Bay Hill.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday. There is an opposite-field event, the Puerto Rico Open, played at the same time.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational alternate list does not exist. Only players who qualify for the event can compete. Any player who withdraws is not replaced.

The field will be playing for a $20 million purse, with 42 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational field

PLAYER
Ludvig Åberg
Byeong Hun An
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Keegan Bradley
Sam Burns
Patrick Cantlay
Wyndham Clark
Eric Cole
Corey Conners
Cam Davis
Jason Day
Thomas Detry
Nick Dunlap
Harris English
Matt Fitzpatrick
Tommy Fleetwood
David Ford
Rickie Fowler
Lucas Glover
Emiliano Grillo
Adam Hadwin
Brian Harman
Russell Henley
Lee Hodges
Tom Hoge
Nicolai Højgaard
Max Homa
Viktor Hovland
Mark Hubbard
Mackenzie Hughes
Sungjae Im
Stephan Jaeger
Si Woo Kim
Tom Kim
Chris Kirk
Kurt Kitayama
Jake Knapp
Luke List
Justin Lower
Shane Lowry
Robert MacIntyre
Hideki Matsuyama
Denny McCarthy
Rory McIlroy
Taylor Moore
Collin Morikawa
Grayson Murray
C.T. Pan
Matthieu Pavon
J.T. Poston
Seamus Power
Andrew Putnam
Patrick Rodgers
Justin Rose
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
Adam Schenk
Adam Scott
Webb Simpson
Jordan Spieth
Sepp Straka
Adam Svensson
Nick Taylor
Sahith Theegala
Justin Thomas
Brendon Todd
Sami Valimaki
Cameron Young
Will Zalatoris

Top 50 players in 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational field

RANK PLAYER
1 Scottie Scheffler
2 Rory McIlroy
4 Viktor Hovland
5 Xander Schauffele
6 Patrick Cantlay
7 Wyndham Clark
8 Max Homa
9 Matt Fitzpatrick
10 Brian Harman
11 Ludvig Åberg
12 Tommy Fleetwood
13 Jordan Spieth
14 Collin Morikawa
15 Keegan Bradley
16 Tom Kim
18 Sam Burns
19 Jason Day
20 Hideki Matsuyama
21 Sahith Theegala
22 Justin Thomas
23 Cameron Young
25 Sepp Straka
26 Matthieu Pavon
27 Chris Kirk
28 Nick Taylor
29 Russell Henley
31 Rickie Fowler
32 Will Zalatoris
33 Nicolai Højgaard
34 Sungjae Im
35 Harris English
36 Eric Cole
37 Lucas Glover
38 Kurt Kitayama
39 Emiliano Grillo
40 J.T. Poston
43 Adam Hadwin
44 Byeong Hun An
46 Justin Rose
47 Denny McCarthy
48 Adam Scott
49 Corey Conners

