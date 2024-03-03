2024 Puerto Rico Open field: Players, rankings
The 2024 Puerto Rico Open field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup event, played at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, from March 3-10, 2024.

The Puerto Rico Open field is headlined by the likes of Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Robert MacIntyre and more.

This is set to be a 128-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 11th tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, serving as the opposite-field event against the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

We will have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The Puerto Rico Open alternate list is set, with Greg Chalmers and Kyle Stanley being the first two names on the alternate list to be called when players withdraw.

The field will be playing for a $4 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Puerto Rico Open field

PLAYER
Ryan Armour
Angel Ayora
Aaron Baddeley
Paul Barjon
Erik Barnes
Ricky Barnes
Daniel Berger
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Fred Biondi
Ryan Brehm
Jacob Bridgeman
Scott Brown
Wesley Bryan
Jonathan Byrd
Jorge Campillo
Rafael Campos
Cameron Champ
Kevin Chappell
Tyler Collet
Parker Coody
Pierceson Coody
Austin Cook
Trace Crowe
MJ Daffue
Joel Dahmen
Zecheng Dou
Kevin Dougherty
Jason Dufner
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Tyler Duncan
Nico Echavarria
Harrison Endycott
Patrick Fishburn
Wilson Furr
Tommy Gainey
Brice Garnett
Domenico Geminiani
Chris Gotterup
Max Greyserman
Cody Gribble
Ben Griffin
Scott Gutschewski
Bill Haas
James Hahn
Jr. Hale
Paul Haley II
Harry Hall
Justin Hastings
Jim Herman
Kelvin Hernandez
Garrick Higgo
Harry Higgs
Joe Highsmith
Ryo Hisatsune
Rico Hoey
Rasmus Højgaard
Sung Kang
Chan Kim
Michael Kim
S.H. Kim
Kevin Kisner
Patton Kizzire
Russell Knox
Satoshi Kodaira
Ben Kohles
Kelly Kraft
Martin Laird
Andrew Landry
Nate Lashley
K.H. Lee
Yuxin Lin
Nicholas Lindheim
David Lipsky
Adam Long
Robert MacIntyre
Ben Martin
Ryan McCormick
William McGirt
George McNeill
Mac Meissner
Troy Merritt
Chris Nido
S.Y. Noh
Henrik Norlander
Sean O'Hair
Geoff Ogilvy
Evan Pena
Raul Pereda
Victor Perez
Julian Perico
Chandler Phillips
Scott Piercy
D.A. Points
Jr. Potter
Aaron Rai
Matti Schmid
Taiga Semikawa
Ben Silverman
David Skinns
Roger Sloan
Austin Smotherman
Brandt Snedeker
Hayden Springer
Jimmy Stanger
Sam Stevens
Gareth Steyn
Robert Streb
Kevin Streelman
Chris Stroud
Brian Stuard
Justin Suh
Callum Tarren
Josh Teater
Alejandro Tosti
D.J. Trahan
Martin Trainer
Kevin Tway
Jackson Van Paris
Camilo Villegas
Jimmy Walker
Nick Watney
Richy Werenski
Vince Whaley
Tom Whitney
Aaron Wise
Brandon Wu
Norman Xiong
Aram Yenidjeian

Top 50 players in 2024 Puerto Rico Open field

There are no top-50 players in the field.

