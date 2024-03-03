2024 Puerto Rico Open field: Players, rankings

The 2024 Puerto Rico Open field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup event, played at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, from March 3-10, 2024.

The Puerto Rico Open field is headlined by the likes of Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Robert MacIntyre and more.

JOIN FOREBUCKS: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $40/year!

This is set to be a 128-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 11th tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, serving as the opposite-field event against the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

We will have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The Puerto Rico Open alternate list is set, with Greg Chalmers and Kyle Stanley being the first two names on the alternate list to be called when players withdraw.

The field will be playing for a $4 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Puerto Rico Open field

PLAYER Ryan Armour Angel Ayora Aaron Baddeley Paul Barjon Erik Barnes Ricky Barnes Daniel Berger Christiaan Bezuidenhout Fred Biondi Ryan Brehm Jacob Bridgeman Scott Brown Wesley Bryan Jonathan Byrd Jorge Campillo Rafael Campos Cameron Champ Kevin Chappell Tyler Collet Parker Coody Pierceson Coody Austin Cook Trace Crowe MJ Daffue Joel Dahmen Zecheng Dou Kevin Dougherty Jason Dufner Adrien Dumont de Chassart Tyler Duncan Nico Echavarria Harrison Endycott Patrick Fishburn Wilson Furr Tommy Gainey Brice Garnett Domenico Geminiani Chris Gotterup Max Greyserman Cody Gribble Ben Griffin Scott Gutschewski Bill Haas James Hahn Jr. Hale Paul Haley II Harry Hall Justin Hastings Jim Herman Kelvin Hernandez Garrick Higgo Harry Higgs Joe Highsmith Ryo Hisatsune Rico Hoey Rasmus Højgaard Sung Kang Chan Kim Michael Kim S.H. Kim Kevin Kisner Patton Kizzire Russell Knox Satoshi Kodaira Ben Kohles Kelly Kraft Martin Laird Andrew Landry Nate Lashley K.H. Lee Yuxin Lin Nicholas Lindheim David Lipsky Adam Long Robert MacIntyre Ben Martin Ryan McCormick William McGirt George McNeill Mac Meissner Troy Merritt Chris Nido S.Y. Noh Henrik Norlander Sean O'Hair Geoff Ogilvy Evan Pena Raul Pereda Victor Perez Julian Perico Chandler Phillips Scott Piercy D.A. Points Jr. Potter Aaron Rai Matti Schmid Taiga Semikawa Ben Silverman David Skinns Roger Sloan Austin Smotherman Brandt Snedeker Hayden Springer Jimmy Stanger Sam Stevens Gareth Steyn Robert Streb Kevin Streelman Chris Stroud Brian Stuard Justin Suh Callum Tarren Josh Teater Alejandro Tosti D.J. Trahan Martin Trainer Kevin Tway Jackson Van Paris Camilo Villegas Jimmy Walker Nick Watney Richy Werenski Vince Whaley Tom Whitney Aaron Wise Brandon Wu Norman Xiong Aram Yenidjeian

Top 50 players in 2024 Puerto Rico Open field

There are no top-50 players in the field.