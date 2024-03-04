2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational, Puerto Rico Open PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We continue our 2024 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational and Puerto Rico Open, concluding at the 2024 Tour Championship, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Puerto Rico Open, with a two-event slate. Not every league makes their entries pick for both tournaments, but we do it in my primary league, so I'm going to do it here this week. The odds are that you won't use your opposite-field picks in regular tournaments, so it shouldn't impact you either way.

For 2024, I'm going to change up how I offer recommendations for one-and-done. I'll offer picks based on players who are in current form and those who have great course experience.

2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational One and Done picks

Course history

Matt Fitzpatrick: Fitz has been in the top 15 here in the last five years. What more do you want?

Scottie Scheffler: If you think Scheffler isn't going to do much in the majors, why not pick him at a place he's won?

Viktor Hovland: Hovland has been great here the last two years because Bay Hill doesn't care about your short game.

Keegan Bradley: Bradley has been in the top 11 here in the last three years, and that one surprised me.

Current form

Ludvig Aberg: A guy who hits the hell out of the ball on a course where distance matters?

Cameron Young: Young has been rounding into form, and his distance will play very well here.

Rory McIlroy: You might not think it, but McIlroy fares quite well here, but I would caution he might be a little worn out.

Xander Schauffele: Xander has been fantastic this year, but he also doesn't have a good record here.

My pick this week is Cameron Young.

2024 Puerto Rico Open One and Done picks

Rasmus Hojgaard: Hojgaard is on his way to crushing it on the PGA Tour, just as he has on the DP World Tour.

Victor Perez: Perez is a guy who handles bad weather well, and he looked good at PGA National.

Ryo Hisatsune: He played so well on the DP World Tour last year, and he's been stringing together good paydays on the PGA Tour.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout: His South African background should help on a course like this one.

My pick this week is Rasmus Hojgaard.

2024-2024 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks