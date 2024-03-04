2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the PGA Tour event at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Fla.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational preview

The Arnold Palmer Invitational is this week, and the PGA Tour continues the Florida Swing again at Bay Hill for this Signature event ahead of The Players. Bay Hill has been set up like an old-school US Open in the last several years, so expect similar difficulty this week.

2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Scottie Scheffler: It's quite frustrating knowing you pretty much have to make Scottie Scheffler No. 1 but also knowing he's not at his best right now. Past winner here.

2. Viktor Hovland: Hovland used to benefit huge from the deep rough here because it allowed him to mask his bad chipping. Now that he's a better chipper, he should be better here.

3. Matt Fitzpatrick: Fitzpatrick is the 2022 US Open winner, so it makes sense that he would be a big fan of Open-style Bay Hill. Top 15 in the last five years.

4. Rory McIlroy: McIlroy could be completely gassed after rushing to finish Sunday and playing the Seminole Pro-Member on Monday, but he likes the place.

5. Cameron Young: A bomber's paradise is just the right place for Cameron Young, who is right there for his first win.

6. Max Homa: Homa seems to be in the right frame of mind after a few squirrely weeks of the West Coast Swing. Good results here.

7. Ludvig Aberg: It feels like Ludvig has come down a bit from the heights of last fall, but he really hasn't. This should be a place he destroys.

8. Keegan Bradley: Bradley has been in the top 11 here the last three years, and he had a good shot to win at the Sony not that long ago.

9. Patrick Cantlay: Cantlay was fourth here last year, though I don't think this place particularly suits him. He has played well the last two times out, though.

10. Harris English: Jump quickly on Harris English, who likes playing here and has been in the top 17 in his last two starts, including 7th at Riv.