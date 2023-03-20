2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play: Thursday matches, tee times, betting odds

The 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play tee times and matches for Thursday, the second day of round-robin play, have been announced, and we've got some great matches at Austin Country Club.
All 64 players in the field are in action, with tee times going off every 11 minutes. Each of the 16 groups go off together in two-match groups. There are actually four-match groups, with the groups lined up to play each other once the tournament goes bracket-style in the Round of 16 going in order each day.
The 2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play second day starts at 9:20 a.m. local time (Central time) with the first match of the day going off the first tee. Second-round tee times run through 3:01 p.m. local time (Central time) with the final match of the day off the first tee.
2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play Thursday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule
You can watch the 2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play second day on TV starting at 2 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.
Viewers can watch the 2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 10:15 a.m. Eastern.
All times are Central
- 9:20 a.m. -- Group 10: Tony Finau (10) vs. Adrian Meronk (42)
- 9:31 a.m. -- Group 10: Kurt Kitayama (23) vs. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (55)
- 9:42 a.m. -- Group 7: Will Zalatoris (7) vs. Harris English (39)
- 9:53 a.m. -- Group 7: Ryan Fox (26) vs. Andrew Putnam (58)
- 10:04 a.m. -- Group 15: Cameron Young (15) vs. Corey Conners (47)
- 10:15 a.m. -- Group 15: Sepp Straka (18) vs. Davis Thompson (50)
- 10:26 a.m. -- Group 2: Jon Rahm (2) vs. Keith Mitchell (34)
- 10:37 a.m. -- Group 2: Billy Horschel (31) vs. Rickie Fowler (63)
- 10:48 a.m. -- Group 12: Jordan Spieth (12) vs. Taylor Montgomery (44)
- 10:59 a.m. -- Group 12: Shane Lowry (21) vs. Mackenzie Hughes (53)
- 11:10 a.m. -- Group 5: Max Homa (5) vs. Kevin Kisner (37)
- 11:21 a.m. -- Group 5: Hideki Matsuyama (28) vs. Justin Suh (60)
- 11:32 a.m. -- Group 13: Sam Burns (13) vs. Adam Scott (45)
- 11:43 a.m. -- Group 13: Seamus Power (20) vs. Adam Hadwin (52)
- 11:54 a.m. -- Group 4: Patrick Cantlay (4) vs. K.H. Lee (36)
- 12:05 p.m. -- Group 4: Brian Harman (29) vs. Nick Taylor (61)
- 12:16 p.m. -- Group 9: Collin Morikawa (9) vs. Adam Svensson (41)
- 12:27 p.m. -- Group 9: Jason Day (24) vs. Victor Perez (56)
- 12:38 p.m. -- Group 8: Viktor Hovland (8) vs. Si Woo Kim (40)
- 12:49 p.m. -- Group 8: Chris Kirk (25) vs. Matt Kuchar (57)
- 1:00 p.m. -- Group 16: Sungjae Im (16) vs. J.T. Poston (48)
- 1:11 p.m. -- Group 16: Tommy Fleetwood (17) vs. Maverick McNealy (49)
- 1:22 p.m. -- Group 1: Sungjae Scheffler (1) vs. Alex Noren (33)
- 1:33 p.m. -- Group 1: Tom Kim (32) vs. Davis Riley (64)
- 1:44 p.m. -- Group 11: Matt Fitzpatrick (11) vs. Min Woo Lee (43)
- 1:55 p.m. -- Group 11: Sahith Theegala (22) vs. J.J. Spaun (54)
- 2:06 p.m. -- Group 6: Xander Schauffele (6) vs. Aaron Wise (38)
- 2:17 p.m. -- Group 6: Tom Hoge (27) vs. CPM Davis (59)
- 2:28 p.m. -- Group 14: Tyrrell Hatton (14) vs. Lucas Herbert (46)
- 2:39 p.m. -- Group 14: Russell Henley (19) vs. Ben Griffin (51)
- 2:50 p.m. -- Group 3: Rory McIlroy (3) vs. Denny McCarthy (35)
- 3:01 p.m. -- Group 3: Keegan Bradley (30) vs. Scott Stallings (62)