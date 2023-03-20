2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas, welcoming 64 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.

The WGC Dell Technologies Match Play is the final edition of this match-play event as we know it, effectively ending the era of the World Golf Championships.

Austin Country Club is a fun match-play course with lots of risk-rewards opportunities.

Scottie Scheffler is betting favorite

The 2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play betting odds show the betting favorite this week is Scottie Scheffler, who comes into the week at +900 betting odds. Jon Rahm is next best at 11-to-1.

Rory McIlroy is 12-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

Collin Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay are at 16-to-1.

2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play first looks

I would generally stay away from anything until we get the groupings later on Monday. However, if you want to look at Tyrrell Hatton and Jason Day, I wouldn't be upset.

2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play betting odds: Outright winner