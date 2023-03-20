2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

03/20/2023
Golf News Net
A picture of golfer Jon Rahm


The 2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas, welcoming 64 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.

The WGC Dell Technologies Match Play is the final edition of this match-play event as we know it, effectively ending the era of the World Golf Championships.

Austin Country Club is a fun match-play course with lots of risk-rewards opportunities.

Scottie Scheffler is betting favorite

The 2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play betting odds show the betting favorite this week is Scottie Scheffler, who comes into the week at +900 betting odds. Jon Rahm is next best at 11-to-1.

Rory McIlroy is 12-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

Collin Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay are at 16-to-1.

2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play first looks

I would generally stay away from anything until we get the groupings later on Monday. However, if you want to look at Tyrrell Hatton and Jason Day, I wouldn't be upset.

2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Scottie Scheffler 900
Jon Rahm 1100
Rory McIlroy 1200
Collin Morikawa 2000
Patrick Cantlay 2000
Jordan Spieth 2200
Max Homa 2200
Viktor Hovland 2200
Xander Schauffele 2200
Tyrrell Hatton 2500
Sungjae Im 3000
Tony Finau 3000
Will Zalatoris 3300
Cameron Young 3500
Jason Day 3500
Sam Burns 3500
Matt Fitzpatrick 4000
Tommy Fleetwood 4000
Hideki Matsuyama 4500
Shane Lowry 4500
Tom Kim 4500
Keegan Bradley 5500
Rickie Fowler 5500
Corey Conners 6000
Keith Mitchell 6000
Sahith Theegala 6600
Billy Horschel 7500
Chris Kirk 7500
Kurt Kitayama 7500
Min Woo Lee 7500
Taylor Montgomery 7500
Adam Hadwin 8000
Adam Scott 8000
Brian Harman 8000
Davis Riley 8000
Seamus Power 8000
Si Woo Kim 8000
Tom Hoge 8000
Alex Noren 9000
Harris English 9000
Kevin Kisner 9000
Matt Kuchar 9000
Justin Suh 10000
Russell Henley 10000
Ryan Fox 10000
Aaron Wise 11000
Denny McCarthy 11000
Nick Taylor 11000
Adam Svensson 12500
Cameron Davis 12500
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 12500
J.T. Poston 12500
K.H. Lee 12500
Maverick McNealy 12500
Adrian Meronk 14000
Lucas Herbert 14000
Victor Perez 14000
Ben Griffin 15000
Davis Thompson 15000
Mackenzie Hughes 15000
J.J. Spaun 16000
Andrew Putnam 17500
Scott Stallings 17500
Sepp Straka 17500

