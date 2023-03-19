2023 Corales Puntacana Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2023 Corales Puntacana Championship field is set with the passing of the typical PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Corales Golf Club in the Dominican Republic, from March 23-26, 2023.

The Corales Puntacana Championship field is headlined by the likes of Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Justin Rose and more.

This is set to be a 120-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 20th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season.

The Corales Puntacana Championship is the final event of the PGA Tour's Florida Swing.

We already have Monday qualifiers for this event, with four spots determined by an 18-hole event.

The week-of alternate list is based on the next available players outside the 120 players who got in the field. Richard Johnson and Omar Uresti are the first two alternates.

The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Thursday.

The field will be playing for a $3.8 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Corales Puntacana Championship field

Tyson Alexander

Arjun Atwal

Aaron Baddeley

Sangmoon Bae

Erik Barnes

Ricky Barnes

Jonas Blixt

Dominic Bozzelli

Ryan Brehm

Scott Brown

Wesley Bryan

Jonathan Byrd

Rafael Campos

Greg Chalmers

Kevin Chappell

Wyndham Clark

Cougar Collins

Erik Compton

Trevor Cone

Austin Cook

Ben Crane

MJ Daffue

Joel Dahmen

Thomas Detry

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Austin Eckroat

Harrison Endycott

Derek Ernst

Tommy Gainey

Brice Garnett

Robert Garrigus

Ryan Gerard

Doug Ghim

Michael Gligic

Fabián Gómez

Tano Goya

Paul Goydos

Brent Grant

Cody Gribble

Emiliano Grillo

Juan Guerra

Bill Haas

Chesson Hadley

Paul Haley II

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Scott Harrington

David Hearn

J.J. Henry

Mark Hensby

Kramer Hickok

Justin Hicks

Angel Hidalgo Portillo

Harry Higgs

Charley Hoffman

Nicolai Hojgaard

Mark Hubbard

Ryuji Imada

Stephan Jaeger

Sung Kang

Justin Kim

Michael Kim

Russell Knox

Kelly Kraft

Hank Lebioda

Adam Long

Thomas Longbella

Justin Lower

Ben Martin

Brandon Matthews

Kyle Maxwell

William McGirt

Max McGreevy

George McNeill

Ryan Moore

Grayson Murray

Chris Nido

S.Y. Noh

Henrik Norlander

Vincent Norrman

Andrew Novak

Augusto Núñez

Sean O'Hair

Geoff Ogilvy

Rhadames Pena

Taylor Pendrith

Cameron Percy

Scott Piercy

D.A. Points

Chad Ramey

Patrick Rodgers

John Rollins

Kevin Roy

Adam Schenk

Matti Schmid

Matthias Schwab

Greyson Sigg

Hiram Silfa

Kevin Stadler

Stephen Stallings, Jr.

Sam Stevens

Chris Stroud

Brian Stuard

Santiago Tarrio

D.J. Trahan

Martin Trainer

Kevin Tway

Bo Van Pelt

Erik van Rooyen

Jhonattan Vegas

Camilo Villegas

Matt Wallace

Trevor Werbylo

Richy Werenski

Kyle Westmoreland

Dylan Wu

Carson Young

Carl Yuan

Fabrizio Zanotti

Top 50 players in 2023 Corales Puntacana Championship field

There are no top-50 players in this field.