2023 Corales Puntacana Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2023 Corales Puntacana Championship field is set with the passing of the typical PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Corales Golf Club in the Dominican Republic, from March 23-26, 2023.
The Corales Puntacana Championship field is headlined by the likes of Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Justin Rose and more.
This is set to be a 120-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 20th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season.
The Corales Puntacana Championship is the final event of the PGA Tour's Florida Swing.
We already have Monday qualifiers for this event, with four spots determined by an 18-hole event.
The week-of alternate list is based on the next available players outside the 120 players who got in the field. Richard Johnson and Omar Uresti are the first two alternates.
The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Thursday.
The field will be playing for a $3.8 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2023 Corales Puntacana Championship field
- Tyson Alexander
- Arjun Atwal
- Aaron Baddeley
- Sangmoon Bae
- Erik Barnes
- Ricky Barnes
- Jonas Blixt
- Dominic Bozzelli
- Ryan Brehm
- Scott Brown
- Wesley Bryan
- Jonathan Byrd
- Rafael Campos
- Greg Chalmers
- Kevin Chappell
- Wyndham Clark
- Cougar Collins
- Erik Compton
- Trevor Cone
- Austin Cook
- Ben Crane
- MJ Daffue
- Joel Dahmen
- Thomas Detry
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Austin Eckroat
- Harrison Endycott
- Derek Ernst
- Tommy Gainey
- Brice Garnett
- Robert Garrigus
- Ryan Gerard
- Doug Ghim
- Michael Gligic
- Fabián Gómez
- Tano Goya
- Paul Goydos
- Brent Grant
- Cody Gribble
- Emiliano Grillo
- Juan Guerra
- Bill Haas
- Chesson Hadley
- Paul Haley II
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Scott Harrington
- David Hearn
- J.J. Henry
- Mark Hensby
- Kramer Hickok
- Justin Hicks
- Angel Hidalgo Portillo
- Harry Higgs
- Charley Hoffman
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Mark Hubbard
- Ryuji Imada
- Stephan Jaeger
- Sung Kang
- Justin Kim
- Michael Kim
- Russell Knox
- Kelly Kraft
- Hank Lebioda
- Adam Long
- Thomas Longbella
- Justin Lower
- Ben Martin
- Brandon Matthews
- Kyle Maxwell
- William McGirt
- Max McGreevy
- George McNeill
- Ryan Moore
- Grayson Murray
- Chris Nido
- S.Y. Noh
- Henrik Norlander
- Vincent Norrman
- Andrew Novak
- Augusto Núñez
- Sean O'Hair
- Geoff Ogilvy
- Rhadames Pena
- Taylor Pendrith
- Cameron Percy
- Scott Piercy
- D.A. Points
- Chad Ramey
- Patrick Rodgers
- John Rollins
- Kevin Roy
- Adam Schenk
- Matti Schmid
- Matthias Schwab
- Greyson Sigg
- Hiram Silfa
- Kevin Stadler
- Stephen Stallings, Jr.
- Sam Stevens
- Chris Stroud
- Brian Stuard
- Santiago Tarrio
- D.J. Trahan
- Martin Trainer
- Kevin Tway
- Bo Van Pelt
- Erik van Rooyen
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Camilo Villegas
- Matt Wallace
- Trevor Werbylo
- Richy Werenski
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Dylan Wu
- Carson Young
- Carl Yuan
- Fabrizio Zanotti
Top 50 players in 2023 Corales Puntacana Championship field
There are no top-50 players in this field.