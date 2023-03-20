2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the tournament at Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play preview

The WGC Dell Technologies Match Play is this week, and the event features 42 of the world top 50 in what will be, for much of the field, their last event before the Masters.

Take a look at my top 10 for this week, and then we'll come back once the draw is done to make a prediction for a group winner from each of the 16 groups of four.

2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler won last year, was runner-up the year prior. He likes the place and is good at golf.

2. Jon Rahm: Rahm gets a little too emotional at times for match play, but he's also been brilliant this year. He has fizzled off a bit lately.

3. Rory McIlroy: Will a week's rest be good for McIlroy? As the schedule and future of the PGA Tour gets decided and solidified, he can focus more on being a golfer.

4. Collin Morikawa: Morikawa should be a tough out in match play because of his ballstriking. A lack of length doesn't seem to kill players at Austin Country Club.

5. Max Homa: Homa has finished outside the top 14 just once in his last six starts, so yeah, it's going well.

6. Tyrrell Hatton: Hatton has been playing some of the best golf on tour outside of Rahm, Scheffler and Homa. See Rahm about emotions, though.

7. Patrick Cantlay: Cantlay had his best work at The Players and then been in the top four in the last two before that. He's finding something.

8. Jordan Spieth: Spieth has to be annoying to play in match play. Almost have to assume the craziest stuff will happen in 18 holes. He's playing well but failing on Sundays.

9. Jason Day: Day has been playing well and is clearly on the path back to success. However, his health may be a concern over five days.

10. Viktor Hovland: Vik has been in the top 20 in five of his six starts this season and closed well at The Players.