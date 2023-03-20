2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play: Wednesday matches, tee times, betting odds

The 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play tee times and matches for Wednesday, the first day of round-robin play, have been announced, and we've got some great matches at Austin Country Club.
All 64 players in the field are in action, with tee times going off every 11 minutes. Each of the 16 groups go off together in two-match groups. There are actually four-match groups, with the groups lined up to play each other once the tournament goes bracket-style in the Round of 16 going in order each day.
RELATED: 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play matches, tee times for Thursday
The 2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play first day starts at 9:20 a.m. local time (Central time) with the first match of the day going off the first tee. First-round tee times run through 3:01 p.m. local time (Central time) with the final match of the day off the first tee.
2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play: Format and Brackets | Field | Rankings | Betting Odds and First Looks | One and Done | Past Results | Cheat Sheet | PGA Tour Event History | Recent Form | Finish Database | Discord
2023 Corales Puntacana Championship: Field | Rankings | Betting Odds and First Looks | One and Done | Past Results | Cheat Sheet
2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play Wednesday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule
You can watch the 2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play first day on TV starting at 2 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.
Viewers can watch the 2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 10:15 a.m. Eastern.
2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play matches, tee times, betting odds for Wednesday
All times are Central
- 9:20 a.m. -- Group 11: Matt Fitzpatrick (11) vs. J.J. Spaun (54)
- 9:31 a.m. -- Group 11: Sahith Theegala (22) vs. Min Woo Lee (43)
- 9:42 a.m. -- Group 6: Xander Schauffele (6) vs. Cam Davis (59)
- 9:53 a.m. -- Group 6: Tom Hoge (27) vs. Aaron Wise (38)
- 10:04 a.m. -- Group 14: Tyrrell Hatton (14) vs. Ben Griffin (51)
- 10:15 a.m. -- Group 14: Russell Henley (19) vs. Lucas Herbert (46)
- 10:26 a.m. -- Group 3: Rory McIlroy (3) vs. Scott Stallings (62)
- 10:37 a.m. -- Group 3: Keegan Bradley (30) vs. Denny McCarthy (35)
- 10:48 a.m. -- Group 10: Tony Finau (10) vs. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (55)
- 10:59 a.m. -- Group 10: Kurt Kitayama (23) vs. Adrian Meronk (42)
- 11:10 a.m. -- Group 7: Will Zalatoris (7) vs. Andrew Putnam (58)
- 11:21 a.m. -- Group 7: Ryan Fox (26) vs. Harris English (39)
- 11:32 a.m. -- Group 15: Cameron Young (15) vs. Davis Thompson (50)
- 11:43 a.m. -- Group 15: Sepp Straka (18) vs. Corey Conners (47)
- 11:54 a.m. -- Group 2: Jon Rahm (2) vs. Rickie Fowler (63)
- 12:05 p.m. -- Group 2: Billy Horschel (31) vs. Keith Mitchell (34)
- 12:16 p.m. -- Group 12: Jordan Spieth (12) vs. Mackenzie Hughes (53)
- 12:27 p.m. -- Group 12: Shane Lowry (21) vs. Taylor Montgomery (44)
- 12:38 p.m. -- Group 5: Max Homa (5) vs. Justin Suh (60)
- 12:49 p.m. -- Group 5: Hideki Matsuyama (28) vs. Kevin Kisner (37)
- 1:00 p.m. -- Group 13: Sam Burns (13) vs. Adam Hadwin (52)
- 1:11 p.m. -- Group 13: Seamus Power (20) vs. Adam Scott (45)
- 1:22 p.m. -- Group 4: Patrick Cantlay (4) vs. Nick Taylor (61)
- 1:33 p.m. -- Group 4: Brian Harman (29) vs. K.H. Lee (36)
- 1:44 p.m. -- Group 9: Collin Morikawa (9) vs. Victor Perez (56)
- 1:55 p.m. -- Group 9: Jason Day (24) vs. Adam Svensson (41)
- 2:06 p.m. -- Group 8: Viktor Hovland (8) vs. Matt Kuchar (57)
- 2:17 p.m. -- Group 8: Chris Kirk (25) vs. Si Woo Kim (40)
- 2:28 p.m. -- Group 16: Sungjae Im (16) vs. Maverick McNealy (49)
- 2:39 p.m. -- Group 16: Tommy Fleetwood (17) vs. J.T. Poston (48)
- 2:50 p.m. -- Group 1: Scottie Scheffler (1) vs. Davis Riley (64)
- 3:01 p.m. -- Group 1: Tom Kim (32) vs. Alex Noren (33)