2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play live streaming: How to watch online through PGA Tour Live, Golf Channel, Peacock

The 2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play live streaming schedule features a field with some of the best golfers on the planet taking on Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas, in the 23re event of the 2023-2023 PGA Tour schedule.

How to watch 2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play live streaming

With 2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play live streams from Golf Channel, NBC and PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ in their apps and websites, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the action.

You can watch the 2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play online starting on Wednesday in the United States, as Golf Channel and NBC Sports have their live streams for all five days of the tournament at Texas.

There will be 64 players in the field, competing for an opportunity to win WGC Dell Technologies Match Play.

2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play streaming websites and apps

All five days of the event will stream live online on Golf Channel, through their website and the NBC Sports app, with six hours of coverage during the first three days and eight hours of coverage for the final two days. All coverage is available through Peacock, the NBC Sports apps and on NBCSports.com if you have a subscription to Golf Channel. Golf Channel can be watched online without a cable subscription through FuboTV, YouTube TV and other services.

NBC has coverage on Saturday and Sunday, with coverage until 6 or 7 p.m. Eastern each night. That coverage is available on NBCSports.com and Peacock, which requires a subscription.

Separate from online streams of TV coverage, PGA Tour Live offers exclusive, unique live streams of coverage before the TV broadcast. PGA Tour Live which can be accessed with an ESPN+ subscription.

2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play streaming schedule: How to watch online

Wednesday, March 22

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 10:15 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 2-8 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 2-8 p.m.

Thursday, March 23

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 10:15 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 2-8 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 2-8 p.m.

Friday, March 24

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 10:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 2-8 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 2-8 p.m.

Saturday, March 25

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 8:30-10 a.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

NBC broadcast: 2-6 p.m.

Sunday, March 26