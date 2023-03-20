2023 Corales Puntacana Championship expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2023 Corales Puntacana Championship is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the PGA Tour event at Corales Golf Club in the Dominican Republic.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2023 Corales Puntacana Championship rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2023 Corales Puntacana Championship preview

The Corales Puntacana Championship is this week, and the PGA Tour serves up an opposite-field event against the WGC match-play event as a little precursor to The Masters. This is a tough event to handicap every year.

2023 Corales Puntacana Championship rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Joel Dahmen: Dahmen is a past winner here, and he seems to be rebuilding again after a rough start to the year.

2. Wyndham Clark: Clark finished fifth at the Valspar, and he hasn't missed a cut since back-to-back MCs to start the season.

3. Taylor Pendrith: The long-hitting Canadian should fare well on a course that has some wide-open spaces (and a few tight ones as well).

4. Adam Schenk: Schenk has missed just one cut since The American Express, including a runner-up last week. Not a lot of high finishes, but he has been consistent. Seventh here last year.

5. Thomas Detry: Detry missed the cut at The Players, but he has otherwise been a money-making machine going back to last fall. He has a good record here.

6. Kramer Hickok: Hickok is on a good run of four-consecutive top-50 finishes, and he's played well here in particular in the last four years.

7. Ben Martin: Martin has cashed in four in a row, and he was notably close here last year.

8. Michael Kim: Kim loves weaker fields, and he's actually playing somewhat consistent golf at the moment. He was fifth in Puerto Rico.

9. Jhonattan Vegas: Vegas is not consistent, and that's OK, but he was fourth here last year and gets a buy-low price after missing his last two cuts in a row.

10. Kelly Kraft: If you're looking for a huge longshot, this is our man. He's not been playing well, but he does seem to have a thing for Corales Golf Club.