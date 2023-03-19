2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play field: Players, rankings

The 2023 WGC Dell Technologies Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The PGA Tour field is set for this event, played at Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas.
The WGC Dell Technologies Championship field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and more.
This is set to be a 64-player field is played out over five days, with this event marking the 22nd tournament of the 2021-2023 PGA Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the PGA Tour's only match-play tournament.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Wednesday through Sunday. The top 64 eligible players in the Official World Golf Ranking make the field. Justin Thomas and Justin Rose are the two most notable names not competing.
The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability. Brendon Todd and Kazuki Higa are the first two alternates.
The field will be playing for a $20 million purse, with 42 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2023 WGC Dell Technologies Championship field
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Keegan Bradley
- Sam Burns
- Patrick Cantlay
- Corey Conners
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Ryan Fox
- Ben Griffin
- Adam Hadwin
- Brian Harman
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Lucas Herbert
- Tom Hoge
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Viktor Hovland
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kevin Kisner
- Kurt Kitayama
- Matt Kuchar
- K.H. Lee
- Min Woo Lee
- Shane Lowry
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Rory McIlroy
- Maverick McNealy
- Adrian Meronk
- Keith Mitchell
- Taylor Montgomery
- Collin Morikawa
- Alex Noren
- Victor Perez
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Jon Rahm
- Davis Riley
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Scott
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Scott Stallings
- Sepp Straka
- Justin Suh
- Adam Svensson
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Davis Thompson
- Aaron Wise
- Cameron Young
- Will Zalatoris
Top 50 players in 2023 WGC Dell Technologies Championship field
- 1. Scottie Scheffler
- 2. Jon Rahm
- 3. Rory McIlroy
- 4. Patrick Cantlay
- 6. Max Homa
- 7. Xander Schauffele
- 8. Will Zalatoris
- 9. Viktor Hovland
- 11. Collin Morikawa
- 12. Tony Finau
- 13. Matt Fitzpatrick
- 14. Jordan Spieth
- 15. Sam Burns
- 16. Tyrrell Hatton
- 17. Cameron Young
- 18. Sungjae Im
- 19. Tom Kim
- 20. Hideki Matsuyama
- 21. Kurt Kitayama
- 22. Keegan Bradley
- 23. Shane Lowry
- 24. Billy Horschel
- 25. Tom Hoge
- 26. Tommy Fleetwood
- 28. Brian Harman
- 29. Sahith Theegala
- 32. Sepp Straka
- 33. Chris Kirk
- 34. Ryan Fox
- 35. Seamus Power
- 36. Russell Henley
- 37. Jason Day
- 38. Adam Scott
- 39. Si Woo Kim
- 40. Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- 41. Corey Conners
- 43. Harris English
- 44. Alex Noren
- 45. Keith Mitchell
- 46. Aaron Wise
- 47. Min Woo Lee
- 48. Kevin Kisner