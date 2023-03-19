2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play field: Players, rankings

The 2023 WGC Dell Technologies Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The PGA Tour field is set for this event, played at Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas.

The WGC Dell Technologies Championship field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and more.

This is set to be a 64-player field is played out over five days, with this event marking the 22nd tournament of the 2021-2023 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the PGA Tour's only match-play tournament.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Wednesday through Sunday. The top 64 eligible players in the Official World Golf Ranking make the field. Justin Thomas and Justin Rose are the two most notable names not competing.

MEMBERHSHIP HAS ITS BENEFITS: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $99/year!

The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability. Brendon Todd and Kazuki Higa are the first two alternates.

The field will be playing for a $20 million purse, with 42 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

WANT TO TALK GOLF WITH US? JOIN OUR DISCORD!

2023 WGC Dell Technologies Championship field

Top 50 players in 2023 WGC Dell Technologies Championship field