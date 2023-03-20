2023 Corales Puntacana Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Corales Puntacana Championship will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Corales Golf Club in the Dominican Republic, welcoming 120 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.

The Corales Puntacana Championship is the opposite-field event played against the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play.

The tournament has seen some fascinating, up-and-coming winners in the last few years, including Joel Dahmen.

Wyndham Clark is betting favorite

The 2023 Corales Puntacana Championship betting odds show the betting favorite this week is Wyndham Clark, who comes into the week at +1000 betting odds. Joel Dahmen is next best at 18-to-1.

Thomas Detry and Stephan Jaeger are 20-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

Matt Wallace is at 22-to-1.

2023 Corales Puntacana Championship first looks

Taylor Pendrith seems an obvious play as the course is fairly wide open, and his length should be a help.

Could Adam Schenk turnaround quickly from losing out at Valspar to win this week? I think that's worth a play.

Michael Kim makes his living on weaker fields, and he's showing it again this year.

2023 Corales Puntacana Championship betting odds: Outright winner