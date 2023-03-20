2023 Corales Puntacana Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Corales Puntacana Championship will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Corales Golf Club in the Dominican Republic, welcoming 120 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.
The Corales Puntacana Championship is the opposite-field event played against the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play.
2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play: Format and Brackets | Field | Rankings | Betting Odds and First Looks | One and Done | Past Results | Cheat Sheet | PGA Tour Event History | Recent Form | Finish Database | Discord
2023 Corales Puntacana Championship: Field | Rankings | Betting Odds and First Looks | One and Done | Past Results | Cheat Sheet
The tournament has seen some fascinating, up-and-coming winners in the last few years, including Joel Dahmen.
Wyndham Clark is betting favorite
The 2023 Corales Puntacana Championship betting odds show the betting favorite this week is Wyndham Clark, who comes into the week at +1000 betting odds. Joel Dahmen is next best at 18-to-1.
Thomas Detry and Stephan Jaeger are 20-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.
Matt Wallace is at 22-to-1.
JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $99/year!
2023 Corales Puntacana Championship first looks
Taylor Pendrith seems an obvious play as the course is fairly wide open, and his length should be a help.
Could Adam Schenk turnaround quickly from losing out at Valspar to win this week? I think that's worth a play.
Michael Kim makes his living on weaker fields, and he's showing it again this year.
2023 Corales Puntacana Championship betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Wyndham Clark
|1000
|Joel Dahmen
|1800
|Stephan Jaeger
|2000
|Thomas Detry
|2000
|Matt Wallace
|2200
|Erik van Rooyen
|2500
|Taylor Pendrith
|2500
|Adam Schenk
|2800
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|2800
|Tyler Duncan
|2800
|Ben Martin
|3000
|Chad Ramey
|3000
|Jhonattan Vegas
|3000
|Patrick Rodgers
|3000
|Emiliano Grillo
|3300
|Kramer Hickok
|3500
|Adam Long
|4000
|Cameron Percy
|4000
|Michael Kim
|4000
|Scott Piercy
|4500
|Andrew Novak
|5000
|Greyson Sigg
|5000
|MJ Daffue
|5000
|Ryan Gerard
|5000
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|5500
|Harry Hall
|5500
|Sam Stevens
|5500
|Cody Gribble
|6000
|Doug Ghim
|6000
|Harry Higgs
|6000
|Mark Hubbard
|6000
|Santiago Tarrio
|6000
|Charley Hoffman
|6600
|Chesson Hadley
|6600
|Dylan Wu
|6600
|Nick Hardy
|6600
|Aaron Baddeley
|7000
|Harrison Endycott
|7000
|Sean O'Hair
|7000
|Vincent Norrman
|7000
|Augusto Nunez
|7500
|Erik Barnes
|7500
|Henrik Norlander
|7500
|Matthias Schwab
|7500
|Russell Knox
|7500
|Brice Garnett
|8000
|Carl Yuan
|8000
|Hank Lebioda
|8000
|Justin Lower
|8000
|Kevin Tway
|8000
|Ryan Moore
|8000
|Tano Goya
|8000
|Austin Eckroat
|9000
|Kevin Chappell
|10000
|Kevin Roy
|10000
|Paul Haley II
|10000
|Chris Stroud
|11000
|Erik Compton
|11000
|Matti Schmid
|11000
|Sangmoon Bae
|11000
|Seung Yul Noh
|11000
|Angel Hidalgo
|12500
|Austin Cook
|12500
|Carson Young
|12500
|Jason Dufner
|12500
|Jonas Blixt
|12500
|Kelly Kraft
|12500
|Richy Werenski
|12500
|Ryan Brehm
|12500
|Scott Brown
|12500
|Tyson Alexander
|12500
|Wesley Bryan
|14000
|Brian Stuard
|15000
|Fabian Gomez
|15000
|Grayson Murray
|15000
|Rafael Campos
|15000
|Scott Harrington
|15000
|Trevor Werbylo
|15000
|Brent Grant
|16000
|Kyle Westmoreland
|16000