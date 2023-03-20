2023 Corales Puntacana Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
2023 Corales Puntacana Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

03/20/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Joel Dahmen


The 2023 Corales Puntacana Championship will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Corales Golf Club in the Dominican Republic, welcoming 120 world-class players to the latest event of 2023 on the PGA Tour schedule.

The Corales Puntacana Championship is the opposite-field event played against the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play.

The tournament has seen some fascinating, up-and-coming winners in the last few years, including Joel Dahmen.

Wyndham Clark is betting favorite

The 2023 Corales Puntacana Championship betting odds show the betting favorite this week is Wyndham Clark, who comes into the week at +1000 betting odds. Joel Dahmen is next best at 18-to-1.

Thomas Detry and Stephan Jaeger are 20-to-1 on a board pricing players largely based on the mix of their most recent play and prior experience.

Matt Wallace is at 22-to-1.

2023 Corales Puntacana Championship first looks

Taylor Pendrith seems an obvious play as the course is fairly wide open, and his length should be a help.

Could Adam Schenk turnaround quickly from losing out at Valspar to win this week? I think that's worth a play.

Michael Kim makes his living on weaker fields, and he's showing it again this year.

2023 Corales Puntacana Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Wyndham Clark 1000
Joel Dahmen 1800
Stephan Jaeger 2000
Thomas Detry 2000
Matt Wallace 2200
Erik van Rooyen 2500
Taylor Pendrith 2500
Adam Schenk 2800
Nicolai Hojgaard 2800
Tyler Duncan 2800
Ben Martin 3000
Chad Ramey 3000
Jhonattan Vegas 3000
Patrick Rodgers 3000
Emiliano Grillo 3300
Kramer Hickok 3500
Adam Long 4000
Cameron Percy 4000
Michael Kim 4000
Scott Piercy 4500
Andrew Novak 5000
Greyson Sigg 5000
MJ Daffue 5000
Ryan Gerard 5000
Fabrizio Zanotti 5500
Harry Hall 5500
Sam Stevens 5500
Cody Gribble 6000
Doug Ghim 6000
Harry Higgs 6000
Mark Hubbard 6000
Santiago Tarrio 6000
Charley Hoffman 6600
Chesson Hadley 6600
Dylan Wu 6600
Nick Hardy 6600
Aaron Baddeley 7000
Harrison Endycott 7000
Sean O'Hair 7000
Vincent Norrman 7000
Augusto Nunez 7500
Erik Barnes 7500
Henrik Norlander 7500
Matthias Schwab 7500
Russell Knox 7500
Brice Garnett 8000
Carl Yuan 8000
Hank Lebioda 8000
Justin Lower 8000
Kevin Tway 8000
Ryan Moore 8000
Tano Goya 8000
Austin Eckroat 9000
Kevin Chappell 10000
Kevin Roy 10000
Paul Haley II 10000
Chris Stroud 11000
Erik Compton 11000
Matti Schmid 11000
Sangmoon Bae 11000
Seung Yul Noh 11000
Angel Hidalgo 12500
Austin Cook 12500
Carson Young 12500
Jason Dufner 12500
Jonas Blixt 12500
Kelly Kraft 12500
Richy Werenski 12500
Ryan Brehm 12500
Scott Brown 12500
Tyson Alexander 12500
Wesley Bryan 14000
Brian Stuard 15000
Fabian Gomez 15000
Grayson Murray 15000
Rafael Campos 15000
Scott Harrington 15000
Trevor Werbylo 15000
Brent Grant 16000
Kyle Westmoreland 16000

