2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, NBC

The 2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play marks the 23rd event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule, with the Tour playing the event this year at Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas

The WGC Dell Technologies Match Play TV schedule is something a lot of golf fans have come to know with Golf Channel airing the PGA Tour-sanctioned event. The PGA Tour TV schedule predictable for a reason, and Golf Channel airs five days of live golf action from Austin Country Club.

There will be five days of this tournament, with each player gettng three total matches guaranteed. Golf Channel airs all five days of the tournament, and NBC has coverage of Saturday's and Sunday's final rounds.

The field includes Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and more as part of a 64-player field seeking to win in the PGA Tour's 2022-2023 season.

Golf Channel has TV coverage from Wednesday's first round through Sunday's final matches. On the first three days of the tournament, the coverage window will be from 2-8 p.m. Eastern.

On Saturday and Sunday, coverage starts on Golf Channel before moving to NBC.

PGA Tour Live is available for this event, which offers exclusive streams of coverage and starts before broadcast TV coverage. It can be accessed with an ESPN+ subscription.

All of this coverage can be streamed online through Peacock, GolfChannel.com, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play TV times and schedule.

2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern