Corales Puntacana Championship history, results and past winners
03/20/2023
Golf News Net
The Corales Puntacana Championship logo


The Corales Puntacana Championship is the PGA Tour's Dominican Republic event on the schedule, with the host course proving as a worthy site for the tour. The event is an opposite-field tournament, often played against the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

The Corales Puntacana Championship became a PGA Tour event in 2018, known then as the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship. It was hosted in 2020 in September, pushed back from its traditional date and treated as a standard PGA Tour event.

The event is young, but it has crowned respected champions.

Three different players have won the tournament in its three-year history.

Corales Puntacana Championship format

The Corales Puntacana Championship is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The field of 120 is reduced to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

Corales Puntacana Championship host courses

  • 2018–present: Corales Golf Club

Corales Puntacana Championship past sponsors

The Corales Puntacana Championship has had one sponsor over the years:

  • Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship: 2018-2021
  • Corales Puntacana Championship: 2022-present

Corales Puntacana Championship history & results

YEAR WINNER TOT TO PAR BY MONEY
2021 Chad Ramey 271 −17 1 $666,000
2021 Joel Dahmen 276 −12 1 $540,000
2020 Hudson Swafford 270 −18 1 $720,000
2019 Graeme McDowell 270 −18 1 $540,000
2018 Brice Garnett 270 −18 4 $540,000

