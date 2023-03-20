2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play, Corales Puntacana Championship PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We began our 2021-2023 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play and 2023 Valspar Championship, concluding with the 2023 Tour Championship, having kept track of our picks all along the way.

2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play: Format and Brackets | Field | Rankings | Betting Odds and First Looks | One and Done | Past Results | Cheat Sheet | PGA Tour Event History | Recent Form | Finish Database | Discord

2023 Corales Puntacana Championship: Field | Rankings | Betting Odds and First Looks | One and Done | Past Results | Cheat Sheet

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we're in Texas for the WGC match-play event (for the final time, at least as we know it) and in the D.R. for the Puntacana Championship. Puntacana is tricky, but there are some clear HFC plays. The match play is so random, but Scottie Scheffler loves it.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $99/year!

2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play One and Done picks

Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler has been in the top two in the last two years, and play in the event seems to happen in runs.

Jason Day: Speaking of runs in this event, Jason Day had himself a great one. He's playing well again.

Tyrrell Hatton: Hatton has been fantastic of late, and his emotional outbursts could also be his undoing.

Patrick Cantlay: He's been playing great, and I'm not going to play him in a major, so why not here?

My pick this week is Tyrrell Hatton.

2023 Corales Puntacana Championship One and Done picks

Joel Dahmen: Do you like a past winner playing again in an oppo-field event? Why not Dahmen?

Wyndham Clark: This is counterintuitive to my bias against Clark, but he's been making lots of money lately.

Thomas Detry: Detry plays this event well and has been playing well lately.

Kramer Hickok: Hickok is playing solid golf the last month and has great course history here.

My pick this week is Kramer Hickok.

WANT TO TALK ABOUT YOUR PICKS? JOIN OUR DISCORD!

2023-2023 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks