2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship PGA Tour betting odds, futures picks and tips, predicting who will win

August 12, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Justin Thomas
The 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn., welcoming 70 world-class players to the first FedEx Cup playoff event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The FedEx St. Jude Championship brings the PGA Tour to Memphis for the playoff opener that features 70 players taking on a taxing TPC Southwind course.

FedEx St. Jude Championship betting favorites

The 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship betting odds show the betting favorite in the field this week is Scottie Scheffler, who comes in at 4-to-1 (+400) betting odds.

The FedEx Cup regular season runner-up Xander Schauffele is next best on the table at 8-to-1.

Rory McIlroy is on 10-to-1 to start the week.

2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship betting picks and first looks

Collin Morikawa has a good track record on this course, and he finally had a crummy start after nearly 5 months of great golf.

Justin Thomas is a venue specialist that has had a good PGA Tour season, even if it's been erratic in terms of consistency.

Victor Perez managed to hold on to his playoff spot, and there could be some parallels between here and Le Golf National.

2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Scottie Scheffler 400
Xander Schauffele 800
Rory McIlroy 1000
Collin Morikawa 1400
Ludvig Aberg 2000
Patrick Cantlay 2800
Tommy Fleetwood 2800
Hideki Matsuyama 3000
Corey Conners 3500
Tom Kim 3500
Russell Henley 4000
Sungjae Im 4000
Tony Finau 4000
Viktor Hovland 4000
Aaron Rai 4500
Justin Thomas 5000
Billy Horschel 5500
Adam Scott 6000
Cameron Young 6000
Sahith Theegala 6000
Sam Burns 6500
Shane Lowry 6500
Jordan Spieth 7000
Sepp Straka 7500
Wyndham Clark 7500
Brian Harman 8000
Byeong-Hun An 8000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 8000
Davis Thompson 8000
Jason Day 8000
Matt Fitzpatrick 8000
Akhshay Bhatia 8500
Max Homa 8500
Min Woo Lee 9000
Alex Noren 10000
Keegan Bradley 10000
Will Zalatoris 10000
Cam Davis 11000
Jhonattan Vegas 11000
Justin Rose 11000
Maverick McNealy 11000
Max Greyserman 11000
Robert MacIntyre 11000
Si Woo Kim 11000
Taylor Pendrith 11000
Thomas Detry 11000
Tom Hoge 11000
Ben Griffin 12500
Harris English 12500
Denny McCarthy 13500
Eric Cole 13500
Mackenzie Hughes 13500
Nick Dunlap 13500
Victor Perez 13500
Erik van Rooyen 15000
J.T. Poston 15000
Stephan Jaeger 15000
Taylor Moore 15000
Adam Hadwin 16500
Austin Eckroat 16500
Patrick Rodgers 16500
Seamus Power 16500
Chris Kirk 17500
Brendon Todd 20000
Mark Hubbard 20000
Emiliano Grillo 25000
Matthieu Pavon 25000
Nick Taylor 27500
Jake Knapp 30000
Peter Malnati 100000

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.