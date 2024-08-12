2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship PGA Tour betting odds, futures picks and tips, predicting who will win

The 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn., welcoming 70 world-class players to the first FedEx Cup playoff event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship brings the PGA Tour to Memphis for the playoff opener that features 70 players taking on a taxing TPC Southwind course.
FedEx St. Jude Championship betting favorites
The 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship betting odds show the betting favorite in the field this week is Scottie Scheffler, who comes in at 4-to-1 (+400) betting odds.
The FedEx Cup regular season runner-up Xander Schauffele is next best on the table at 8-to-1.
Rory McIlroy is on 10-to-1 to start the week.
2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship betting picks and first looks
Collin Morikawa has a good track record on this course, and he finally had a crummy start after nearly 5 months of great golf.
Justin Thomas is a venue specialist that has had a good PGA Tour season, even if it's been erratic in terms of consistency.
Victor Perez managed to hold on to his playoff spot, and there could be some parallels between here and Le Golf National.
2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Scottie Scheffler
|400
|Xander Schauffele
|800
|Rory McIlroy
|1000
|Collin Morikawa
|1400
|Ludvig Aberg
|2000
|Patrick Cantlay
|2800
|Tommy Fleetwood
|2800
|Hideki Matsuyama
|3000
|
|Corey Conners
|3500
|Tom Kim
|3500
|Russell Henley
|4000
|Sungjae Im
|4000
|Tony Finau
|4000
|Viktor Hovland
|4000
|Aaron Rai
|4500
|Justin Thomas
|5000
|
|Billy Horschel
|5500
|Adam Scott
|6000
|Cameron Young
|6000
|Sahith Theegala
|6000
|Sam Burns
|6500
|Shane Lowry
|6500
|Jordan Spieth
|7000
|Sepp Straka
|7500
|Wyndham Clark
|7500
|Brian Harman
|8000
|Byeong-Hun An
|8000
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|8000
|Davis Thompson
|8000
|Jason Day
|8000
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|8000
|Akhshay Bhatia
|8500
|Max Homa
|8500
|Min Woo Lee
|9000
|Alex Noren
|10000
|Keegan Bradley
|10000
|Will Zalatoris
|10000
|Cam Davis
|11000
|Jhonattan Vegas
|11000
|Justin Rose
|11000
|Maverick McNealy
|11000
|Max Greyserman
|11000
|Robert MacIntyre
|11000
|Si Woo Kim
|11000
|Taylor Pendrith
|11000
|Thomas Detry
|11000
|Tom Hoge
|11000
|Ben Griffin
|12500
|Harris English
|12500
|Denny McCarthy
|13500
|Eric Cole
|13500
|Mackenzie Hughes
|13500
|Nick Dunlap
|13500
|Victor Perez
|13500
|Erik van Rooyen
|15000
|J.T. Poston
|15000
|Stephan Jaeger
|15000
|Taylor Moore
|15000
|Adam Hadwin
|16500
|Austin Eckroat
|16500
|Patrick Rodgers
|16500
|Seamus Power
|16500
|Chris Kirk
|17500
|Brendon Todd
|20000
|Mark Hubbard
|20000
|Emiliano Grillo
|25000
|Matthieu Pavon
|25000
|Nick Taylor
|27500
|Jake Knapp
|30000
|Peter Malnati
|100000