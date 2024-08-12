2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship PGA Tour betting odds, futures picks and tips, predicting who will win

The 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn., welcoming 70 world-class players to the first FedEx Cup playoff event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The FedEx St. Jude Championship brings the PGA Tour to Memphis for the playoff opener that features 70 players taking on a taxing TPC Southwind course.

FedEx St. Jude Championship betting favorites

The 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship betting odds show the betting favorite in the field this week is Scottie Scheffler, who comes in at 4-to-1 (+400) betting odds.

The FedEx Cup regular season runner-up Xander Schauffele is next best on the table at 8-to-1.

Rory McIlroy is on 10-to-1 to start the week.

2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship betting picks and first looks

Collin Morikawa has a good track record on this course, and he finally had a crummy start after nearly 5 months of great golf.

Justin Thomas is a venue specialist that has had a good PGA Tour season, even if it's been erratic in terms of consistency.

Victor Perez managed to hold on to his playoff spot, and there could be some parallels between here and Le Golf National.

2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship betting odds: Outright winner