2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this FedEx Cup playoffs event, played at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn., from Aug. 15-18, 2024.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and more.
This is set to be a 70-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 37th tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour season and the first event of the FedEx Cup playoffs.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, kicking off the three-event playoff slate -- now reserved for the top 70 players in the standings instead of the top 125.
Eligible players skipping the event are not replaced in the field. Players who are suspended from the PGA Tour but would have otherwise qualified are not in the field, replaced by the next eligible players in the rankings.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.
The field will be playing for a $20 million purse, with 45 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship field
|RANKING
|PLAYER
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|2
|Xander Schauffele
|3
|Rory McIlroy
|4
|Collin Morikawa
|5
|Wyndham Clark
|6
|Ludvig Åberg
|7
|Sahith Theegala
|8
|Hideki Matsuyama
|
|9
|Sungjae Im
|10
|Shane Lowry
|11
|Patrick Cantlay
|12
|Byeong Hun An
|13
|Russell Henley
|14
|Tony Finau
|15
|Akshay Bhatia
|16
|Matthieu Pavon
|
|17
|Robert MacIntyre
|18
|Sepp Straka
|19
|Justin Thomas
|20
|Tom Hoge
|21
|Brian Harman
|22
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|23
|Jason Day
|24
|Davis Thompson
|25
|Taylor Pendrith
|26
|Chris Kirk
|27
|Billy Horschel
|28
|Sam Burns
|29
|Corey Conners
|30
|Tommy Fleetwood
|31
|Stephan Jaeger
|32
|Thomas Detry
|33
|Max Homa
|34
|J.T. Poston
|35
|Cameron Young
|36
|Si Woo Kim
|37
|Adam Hadwin
|38
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|39
|Alex Noren
|40
|Tom Kim
|41
|Cam Davis
|42
|Adam Scott
|43
|Keegan Bradley
|44
|Denny McCarthy
|45
|Will Zalatoris
|46
|Mackenzie Hughes
|47
|Jake Knapp
|48
|Harris English
|49
|Austin Eckroat
|50
|Nick Taylor
|51
|Patrick Rodgers
|52
|Justin Rose
|53
|Aaron Rai
|54
|Eric Cole
|55
|Viktor Hovland
|56
|Erik van Rooyen
|57
|Maverick McNealy
|58
|Taylor Moore
|59
|Peter Malnati
|60
|Ben Griffin
|61
|Min Woo Lee
|62
|Jordan Spieth
|63
|Max Greyserman
|64
|Mark Hubbard
|65
|Nick Dunlap
|66
|Jhonattan Vegas
|67
|Emiliano Grillo
|68
|Seamus Power
|69
|Brendon Todd
|70
|Victor Perez
Top 50 players in 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship field
|RANK
|PLAYER
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|2
|Xander Schauffele
|3
|Rory Mcilroy
|4
|Ludvig Aberg
|5
|Wyndham Clark
|6
|Collin Morikawa
|7
|Viktor Hovland
|8
|Patrick Cantlay
|11
|Tommy Fleetwood
|12
|Hideki Matsuyama
|13
|Sahith Theegala
|14
|Russell Henley
|15
|Brian Harman
|16
|Robert Macintyre
|17
|Max Homa
|18
|Tom Kim
|19
|Tony Finau
|20
|Sungjae Im
|21
|Keegan Bradley
|22
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|23
|Matthieu Pavon
|24
|Cameron Young
|25
|Jason Day
|26
|Sepp Straka
|27
|Akshay Bhatia
|29
|Shane Lowry
|30
|Sam Burns
|31
|Justin Thomas
|32
|Byeong Hun An
|33
|Adam Scott
|34
|Billy Horschel
|35
|Justin Rose
|36
|Min Woo Lee
|37
|Corey Conners
|38
|Chris Kirk
|39
|Jordan Spieth
|40
|Denny Mccarthy
|41
|Nick Dunlap
|42
|Davis Thompson
|43
|Cameron Davis
|44
|Nick Taylor
|45
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|46
|Adam Hadwin
|48
|Aaron Rai
|49
|Taylor Pendrith