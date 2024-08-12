2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship field: Players, rankings
2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship field: Players, rankings

August 12, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A picture of golfer Rory McIlroy DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 29: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland tees off on the 8th hole during the Third Round on Day Four of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 29, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
The 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this FedEx Cup playoffs event, played at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn., from Aug. 15-18, 2024.

The FedEx St. Jude Championship field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and more.

2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship

This is set to be a 70-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 37th tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour season and the first event of the FedEx Cup playoffs.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, kicking off the three-event playoff slate -- now reserved for the top 70 players in the standings instead of the top 125.

Eligible players skipping the event are not replaced in the field. Players who are suspended from the PGA Tour but would have otherwise qualified are not in the field, replaced by the next eligible players in the rankings.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The field will be playing for a $20 million purse, with 45 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship field

RANKING PLAYER
1 Scottie Scheffler
2 Xander Schauffele
3 Rory McIlroy
4 Collin Morikawa
5 Wyndham Clark
6 Ludvig Åberg
7 Sahith Theegala
8 Hideki Matsuyama
9 Sungjae Im
10 Shane Lowry
11 Patrick Cantlay
12 Byeong Hun An
13 Russell Henley
14 Tony Finau
15 Akshay Bhatia
16 Matthieu Pavon
17 Robert MacIntyre
18 Sepp Straka
19 Justin Thomas
20 Tom Hoge
21 Brian Harman
22 Christiaan Bezuidenhout
23 Jason Day
24 Davis Thompson
25 Taylor Pendrith
26 Chris Kirk
27 Billy Horschel
28 Sam Burns
29 Corey Conners
30 Tommy Fleetwood
31 Stephan Jaeger
32 Thomas Detry
33 Max Homa
34 J.T. Poston
35 Cameron Young
36 Si Woo Kim
37 Adam Hadwin
38 Matt Fitzpatrick
39 Alex Noren
40 Tom Kim
41 Cam Davis
42 Adam Scott
43 Keegan Bradley
44 Denny McCarthy
45 Will Zalatoris
46 Mackenzie Hughes
47 Jake Knapp
48 Harris English
49 Austin Eckroat
50 Nick Taylor
51 Patrick Rodgers
52 Justin Rose
53 Aaron Rai
54 Eric Cole
55 Viktor Hovland
56 Erik van Rooyen
57 Maverick McNealy
58 Taylor Moore
59 Peter Malnati
60 Ben Griffin
61 Min Woo Lee
62 Jordan Spieth
63 Max Greyserman
64 Mark Hubbard
65 Nick Dunlap
66 Jhonattan Vegas
67 Emiliano Grillo
68 Seamus Power
69 Brendon Todd
70 Victor Perez

Top 50 players in 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship field

RANK PLAYER
1 Scottie Scheffler
2 Xander Schauffele
3 Rory Mcilroy
4 Ludvig Aberg
5 Wyndham Clark
6 Collin Morikawa
7 Viktor Hovland
8 Patrick Cantlay
11 Tommy Fleetwood
12 Hideki Matsuyama
13 Sahith Theegala
14 Russell Henley
15 Brian Harman
16 Robert Macintyre
17 Max Homa
18 Tom Kim
19 Tony Finau
20 Sungjae Im
21 Keegan Bradley
22 Matt Fitzpatrick
23 Matthieu Pavon
24 Cameron Young
25 Jason Day
26 Sepp Straka
27 Akshay Bhatia
29 Shane Lowry
30 Sam Burns
31 Justin Thomas
32 Byeong Hun An
33 Adam Scott
34 Billy Horschel
35 Justin Rose
36 Min Woo Lee
37 Corey Conners
38 Chris Kirk
39 Jordan Spieth
40 Denny Mccarthy
41 Nick Dunlap
42 Davis Thompson
43 Cameron Davis
44 Nick Taylor
45 Christiaan Bezuidenhout
46 Adam Hadwin
48 Aaron Rai
49 Taylor Pendrith

