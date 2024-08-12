2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship: Expert picks, PGA Tour field rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship is the PGA Tour-sanctioned event this week, and we're back with our PGA Tour field rankings and expert picks for the tournament at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're playing in a fantasy golf leagues, betting on golf, or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top PGA Tour golfers to watch this week from our 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship rankings.

2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship Tournament preview

The FedEx St. Jude Championship is this week, and the PGA Tour moves into the FedEx Cup playoffs once again in Memphis at TPC Southwind. This tournament is typically played under brutally hot, humid conditions, meaning the ball flies. Southwind is a tight golf course with a ton of water in play. It takes a combination of sensible play and timely aggression to win this event. But what it doesn't take is massive length.

2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship Tournament rankings: Top 10 players

1. Scottie Scheffler: The Olympic champion is the man to beat in the playoffs, and I see some parallels between Le Golf National and TPC Southwind.

2. Xander Schauffele: X-Man flared about a little on Sunday in the Paris final round, but the guy has been great all year and can win the tournament.

3. Rory McIlroy: McIlroy is a clear third on this list and a significant step above almost all others in the field -- though not quite to the level of the top two.

4. Collin Morikawa: Morikawa didn't show up to Le Golf National, and it was his worst effort since before the spring started. I expect his ballstriking to come back this week.

5. Hideki Matsuyama: The Olympic bronze medalist should be a great fit for this golf course, though his driver can become a problem if he's not careful.

6. Tom Kim: Tom Kim tends to do his best work around this time of year and into the fall, and he has been in form for a while now.

7. Ludvig Aberg: Ludvig should probably be a little higher on this list, but I have some tempered expectations for him in this playoff event.

8. Tommy Fleetwood: The Olympic silver medalist should thrive at TPC Southwind, though his lack of winning in the United States is always a big deterrent to playing him.

9. Aaron Rai: Rai broke through in a big way at the Wyndham Championship, and he's a grinder's grinder. He can build off this win.

10. Tony Finau: Finau is going to get overshadowed some this week, but the past winner here from 2021 has been very strong for several months.