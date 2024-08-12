FedEx St. Jude Championship history, results and past winners

The FedEx St. Jude Championship is the PGA Tour's opening FedEx Cup playoff event, with the tournament having been played as part of the playoffs since converting the Westchester Classic to this event in 2007.

The event is now the first of three FedEx Cup playoff events, and it moved two years ago to Memphis to be in the same city as the headquarters of FedEx Cup sponsor FedEx.

Dustin Johnson has won this event a record three times.

FedEx St. Jude Championship format

The FedEx St. Jude Championship is played over four days, and there is not a cut for the qualifying field.

The open field of 70 players (had been 125 until 2023) is not reduced to the top 65 and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

FedEx St. Jude Championship host courses

Westchester Country Club hosted this event from its inception in 1967 until 2008, when the event moved into a rotation of high-end country clubs and courses in the broader New York metropolitan area, including in New Jersey.

In 2022, the event moved to TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.

FedEx St. Jude Championship past sponsors

FedEx St. Jude Championship has had one sponsor and tournament name over the years:

1967-1975: Westchester Classic

1976-1978: American Express Westchester Classic

1979-1989: Manufacturers Hanover Westchester Classic

1990-2004: Buick Classic

2005-2006: Barclays Classic

2007-2020: The Barclays

2017-2021: The Northern Trust

2022-present: FedEx St. Jude Championship

FedEx St. Jude Championship history & results