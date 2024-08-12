FedEx St. Jude Championship history, results and past winners
FedEx St. Jude Championship history, results and past winners

August 12, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
The FedEx St. Jude Championship logo
The FedEx St. Jude Championship is the PGA Tour's opening FedEx Cup playoff event, with the tournament having been played as part of the playoffs since converting the Westchester Classic to this event in 2007.

The event is now the first of three FedEx Cup playoff events, and it moved two years ago to Memphis to be in the same city as the headquarters of FedEx Cup sponsor FedEx.

Dustin Johnson has won this event a record three times.

FedEx St. Jude Championship format

The FedEx St. Jude Championship is played over four days, and there is not a cut for the qualifying field.

The open field of 70 players (had been 125 until 2023) is not reduced to the top 65 and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

FedEx St. Jude Championship host courses

Westchester Country Club hosted this event from its inception in 1967 until 2008, when the event moved into a rotation of high-end country clubs and courses in the broader New York metropolitan area, including in New Jersey.

In 2022, the event moved to TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.

FedEx St. Jude Championship past sponsors

FedEx St. Jude Championship has had one sponsor and tournament name over the years:

  • 1967-1975: Westchester Classic
  • 1976-1978: American Express Westchester Classic
  • 1979-1989: Manufacturers Hanover Westchester Classic
  • 1990-2004: Buick Classic
  • 2005-2006: Barclays Classic
  • 2007-2020: The Barclays
  • 2017-2021: The Northern Trust
  • 2022-present: FedEx St. Jude Championship

FedEx St. Jude Championship history & results

YEAR WINNER TOT TO PAR BY MONEY
2023 Lucas Glover 265 –15 PO $3,600,000
2022 Will Zalatoris 265 −15 PO $2,700,000
2021 Tony Finau 264 −20 PO $1,710,000
2020 Dustin Johnson (3) 254 −30 11 $1,710,000
2019 Patrick Reed (2) 268 −16 1 $1,665,000
2018 Bryson DeChambeau 266 −18 4 $1,620,000
2017 Dustin Johnson (2) 267 −13 PO $1,575,000
2016 Patrick Reed 275 −9 1 $1,530,000
2015 Jason Day 261 −19 6 $1,485,000
2014 Hunter Mahan 270 −14 2 $1,440,000
2013 Adam Scott 273 −11 1 $1,440,000
2012 Nick Watney 274 −10 3 $1,440,000
2011 Dustin Johnson 194[a] −19 2 $1,440,000
2010 Matt Kuchar 272 −12 PO $1,350,000
2009 Heath Slocum 275 −9 1 $1,350,000
2008 Vijay Singh (4) 276 −8 PO $1,260,000
2007 Steve Stricker 268 −16 2 $1,260,000
2006 Vijay Singh (3) 274 −10 2 $1,035,000
2005 Pádraig Harrington 274 −10 1 $1,035,000
2004 Sergio García (2) 272 −12 PO $945,000
2003 Jonathan Kaye 271 −13 PO $900,000
2002 Chris Smith 272 −12 2 $630,000
2001 Sergio García 268 −16 3 $630,000
2000 Dennis Paulson 276 −8 PO $540,000
1999 Duffy Waldorf 276 −8 PO $450,000
1998 J. P. Hayes 201[a] −12 PO $324,000
1997 Ernie Els (2) 268 −16 2 $270,000
1996 Ernie Els 271 −13 8 $216,000
1995 Vijay Singh (2) 278 −6 PO $216,000
1994 Lee Janzen 268 −16 3 $216,000
1993 Vijay Singh 280 −4 PO $180,000
1992 David Frost 268 −16 8 $180,000
1991 Billy Andrade 273 −11 2 $180,000
1990 Hale Irwin 269 −15 2 $180,000
1989 Wayne Grady 277 −7 PO $180,000
1988 Seve Ballesteros (2) 276 −8 PO $126,000
1987 J. C. Snead 276 −8 PO $108,000
1986 Bob Tway 272 −12 1 $108,000
1985 Roger Maltbie 275 −9 PO $90,000
1984 Scott Simpson 269 −15 5 $90,000
1983 Seve Ballesteros 276 −8 2 $81,000
1982 Bob Gilder 261 −19 5 $72,000
1981 Raymond Floyd 275 −9 1 $72,000
1980 Curtis Strange 273 −11 2 $72,000
1979 Jack Renner 277 −7 1 $72,000
1978 Lee Elder 274 −10 1 $60,000
1977 Andy North 272 −12 2 $60,000
1976 David Graham 272 −12 3 $60,000
1975 Gene Littler 271 −17 PO $50,000
1974 Johnny Miller 269 −19 2 $50,000
1973 Bobby Nichols 272 −16 PO $50,000
1972 Jack Nicklaus (2) 270 −18 3 $50,000
1971 Arnold Palmer 270 −18 5 $50,000
1970 Bruce Crampton 273 −15 1 $50,000
1969 Frank Beard 275 −13 1 $50,000
1968 Julius Boros 272 −16 1 $50,000
1967 Jack Nicklaus 272 −16 1 $50,000

