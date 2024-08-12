2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

Each week, we offer PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We continue our 2024 PGA Tour one-and-done picks this week with the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship, concluding at the 2024 Tour Championship, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship: Field | Rankings | Betting Odds and First Looks | One and Done | Cheat Sheet | Tournament History | Recent Form | Finish Database

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $40/year!

GNN Members-Only Tools

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have the FedEx St. Jude Championship, with TPC Southwind once again hosting in Memphis. It's a tight course with plenty of water and gnarly rough in play. The ball will fly, though, so distance is no concern. There is no cut from here on out, so you're freerolling.

2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship One and Done picks

Scottie Scheffler: If, somehow, you haven't used him by now, perhaps consider this week.

Collin Morikawa: Collin has a good record here in the limited time he's been a pro, and his ballstriking should thrive.

Justin Thomas: JT has done well here, and he's had a good PGA Tour season, so maybe he's due for a breakthrough.

Tony Finau: Finau has been brilliant all summer, with much improved putting on the shorter ones.

My pick this week is Justin Thomas.

2024-2024 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks