2024 PGA Championship: PGA Tour betting odds, futures picks and tips, predicting who will win

The 2024 PGA Championship will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour-sanctioned, PGA of America-run major championship event at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky., welcoming 156 world-class players to the 22nd event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The PGA Championship is the second men's major of the year, as this is the fifth year of the PGA Championship being in May (it went back to August in 2020).

Brooks Koepka is the defending champion, leading the field this week, which includes 50 of the world top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Scottie Scheffler is betting favorite

The 2024 PGA Championship betting odds show the betting favorite in the field this week is Scottie Scheffler, who comes in at 9-to-2 (+450) betting odds.

Rory McIlroy, on the back of a great season so far, is next best at 12-to-1.

The defending champion Koepka is on 16-to-1 to start the week.

2024 PGA Championship betting picks and first looks

Ludvig Aberg seemed a man on a mission, however, his knee injury is a serious concern. Koepka seems a better play given his recent LIV win.

Max Homa has not been at his best, save for in the majors, where he has steadily improved. I like him to do it again.

Ben An may be my sleeper pick now, as he likes Nicklaus designs and has been playing well recently. The only knock? He never wins. For the same reason, Denny McCarthy may be an interesting sleeper.

