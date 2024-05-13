2024 PGA Championship: PGA Tour betting odds, futures picks and tips, predicting who will win

The 2024 PGA Championship will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour-sanctioned, PGA of America-run major championship event at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky., welcoming 156 world-class players to the 22nd event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.
The PGA Championship is the second men's major of the year, as this is the fifth year of the PGA Championship being in May (it went back to August in 2020).
Brooks Koepka is the defending champion, leading the field this week, which includes 50 of the world top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking.
Scottie Scheffler is betting favorite
The 2024 PGA Championship betting odds show the betting favorite in the field this week is Scottie Scheffler, who comes in at 9-to-2 (+450) betting odds.
Rory McIlroy, on the back of a great season so far, is next best at 12-to-1.
The defending champion Koepka is on 16-to-1 to start the week.
2024 PGA Championship betting picks and first looks
Ludvig Aberg seemed a man on a mission, however, his knee injury is a serious concern. Koepka seems a better play given his recent LIV win.
Max Homa has not been at his best, save for in the majors, where he has steadily improved. I like him to do it again.
Ben An may be my sleeper pick now, as he likes Nicklaus designs and has been playing well recently. The only knock? He never wins. For the same reason, Denny McCarthy may be an interesting sleeper.
2024 PGA Championship betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Scottie Scheffler
|450
|Rory McIlroy
|1200
|Brooks Koepka
|1600
|Jon Rahm
|1800
|Xander Schauffele
|1800
|Ludvig Aberg
|1800
|Collin Morikawa
|2500
|Wyndham Clark
|2500
|
|Viktor Hovland
|3000
|Patrick Cantlay
|3000
|Cameron Smith
|3000
|Bryson DeChambeau
|3000
|Max Homa
|3500
|Joaquin Niemann
|3500
|Justin Thomas
|4000
|Will Zalatoris
|4000
|
|Hideki Matsuyama
|4000
|Cameron Young
|4000
|Jordan Spieth
|5000
|Tony Finau
|5000
|Dustin Johnson
|5000
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|5000
|Tommy Fleetwood
|5000
|Sahith Theegala
|5000
|
|Tyrrell Hatton
|6000
|Shane Lowry
|6000
|Jason Day
|8000
|Min Woo Lee
|8000
|Sam Burns
|8000
|Corey Conners
|8000
|Si Woo Kim
|8000
|Byeong Hun An
|8000
|
|Sungjae Im
|10000
|Tom Kim
|10000
|Brian Harman
|10000
|Talor Gooch
|10000
|Russell Henley
|10000
|Akshay Bhatia
|10000
|Tracy Phillips
|10000
|Alex Noren
|10000
|
|Rickie Fowler
|12500
|Adam Scott
|12500
|Sepp Straka
|12500
|Stephan Jaeger
|12500
|Dean Burmester
|12500
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|15000
|Denny McCarthy
|15000
|Harris English
|15000
|Chris Kirk
|15000
|Matthieu Pavon
|15000
|Jake Knapp
|15000
|Tom Hoge
|15000
|Justin Rose
|20000
|Tiger Woods
|20000
|Keegan Bradley
|20000
|Eric Cole
|20000
|Cam Davis
|20000
|Lucas Glover
|20000
|Kurt Kitayama
|20000
|J.T. Poston
|20000
|Nick Taylor
|20000
|Billy Horschel
|20000
|Taylor Moore
|20000
|Adam Schenk
|20000
|Adrian Meronk
|20000
|Adam Hadwin
|25000
|Emiliano Grillo
|25000
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|25000
|Erik van Rooyen
|25000
|Austin Eckroat
|25000
|Taylor Pendrith
|25000
|David Puig
|25000
|Aaron Rai
|25000
|Lucas Herbert
|25000
|Doug Ghim
|25000
|Ryan Fox
|30000
|Keith Mitchell
|30000
|Phil Mickelson
|30000
|Luke List
|30000
|Keita Nakajima
|30000
|Sebastian Soderberg
|30000
|Beau Hossler
|30000
|Patrick Rodgers
|30000
|Brendon Todd
|30000
|Ben Griffin
|30000
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|30000
|Maverick McNealy
|30000
|Jordan Smith
|30000
|Matt Wallace
|30000
|Mackenzie Hughes
|40000
|Victor Perez
|40000
|Adrian Otaegui
|40000
|Thomas Detry
|40000
|Andrew Putnam
|40000
|Gary Woodland
|50000
|Robert MacIntyre
|50000
|Lee Hodges
|50000
|Taylor Montgomery
|50000
|Nick Dunlap
|50000
|Andy Ogletree
|50000
|Mark Hubbard
|50000
|Alexander Bjork
|50000
|Ryo Hisatsune
|50000
|Charley Hoffman
|50000
|Takumi Kanaya
|50000
|Thriston Lawrence
|50000
|K.H. Lee
|50000
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|50000
|Adam Svensson
|50000
|Jesper Svensson
|50000
|Sami Valimaki
|50000
|Tim Widing
|50000
|Vincent Norrman
|60000
|Martin Kaymer
|60000
|Peter Malnati
|60000
|Brice Garnett
|60000
|Steve Stricker
|100000
|Camilo Villegas
|100000
|Padraig Harrington
|100000
|Jimmy Walker
|100000
|Jason Dufner
|100000
|Grayson Murray
|100000
|Francesco Molinari
|100000
|Ryan van Velzen
|100000
|Zac Blair
|100000
|Luke Donald
|100000
|Ben Kohles
|100000
|Alejandro Tosti
|100000
|Kazuma Kobori
|200000
|Michael Block
|500000
|Y.E. Yang
|500000
|John Daly
|500000
|Shaun Micheel
|500000
|Josh Bevell
|500000
|Evan Bowser
|500000
|Preston Cole
|500000
|Tyler Collet
|500000
|Matt Dobyns
|500000
|Larkin Gross
|500000
|Jared Jones
|500000
|Jeff Kellen
|500000
|Brad Marek
|500000
|Kyle Mendoza
|500000
|Jesse Mueller
|500000
|Zac Oakley
|500000
|Ben Polland
|500000
|Braden Shattuck
|500000
|John Somers
|500000
|Josh Speight
|500000
|Andy Svoboda
|500000
|Jeremy Wells
|500000
|Wyatt Worthington II
|500000
|Rich Beem
|500000