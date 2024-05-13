2024 PGA Championship: PGA Tour betting odds, futures picks and tips, predicting who will win
CMC Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting Featured

May 13, 2024

May 13, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Brooks Koepka
The 2024 PGA Championship will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour-sanctioned, PGA of America-run major championship event at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky., welcoming 156 world-class players to the 22nd event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The PGA Championship is the second men's major of the year, as this is the fifth year of the PGA Championship being in May (it went back to August in 2020).

Brooks Koepka is the defending champion, leading the field this week, which includes 50 of the world top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Scottie Scheffler is betting favorite

The 2024 PGA Championship betting odds show the betting favorite in the field this week is Scottie Scheffler, who comes in at 9-to-2 (+450) betting odds.

Rory McIlroy, on the back of a great season so far, is next best at 12-to-1.

The defending champion Koepka is on 16-to-1 to start the week.

2024 PGA Championship betting picks and first looks

Ludvig Aberg seemed a man on a mission, however, his knee injury is a serious concern. Koepka seems a better play given his recent LIV win.

Max Homa has not been at his best, save for in the majors, where he has steadily improved. I like him to do it again.

Ben An may be my sleeper pick now, as he likes Nicklaus designs and has been playing well recently. The only knock? He never wins. For the same reason, Denny McCarthy may be an interesting sleeper.

2024 PGA Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Scottie Scheffler 450
Rory McIlroy 1200
Brooks Koepka 1600
Jon Rahm 1800
Xander Schauffele 1800
Ludvig Aberg 1800
Collin Morikawa 2500
Wyndham Clark 2500
Viktor Hovland 3000
Patrick Cantlay 3000
Cameron Smith 3000
Bryson DeChambeau 3000
Max Homa 3500
Joaquin Niemann 3500
Justin Thomas 4000
Will Zalatoris 4000
Hideki Matsuyama 4000
Cameron Young 4000
Jordan Spieth 5000
Tony Finau 5000
Dustin Johnson 5000
Matt Fitzpatrick 5000
Tommy Fleetwood 5000
Sahith Theegala 5000
Tyrrell Hatton 6000
Shane Lowry 6000
Jason Day 8000
Min Woo Lee 8000
Sam Burns 8000
Corey Conners 8000
Si Woo Kim 8000
Byeong Hun An 8000
Sungjae Im 10000
Tom Kim 10000
Brian Harman 10000
Talor Gooch 10000
Russell Henley 10000
Akshay Bhatia 10000
Tracy Phillips 10000
Alex Noren 10000
Rickie Fowler 12500
Adam Scott 12500
Sepp Straka 12500
Stephan Jaeger 12500
Dean Burmester 12500
Nicolai Hojgaard 15000
Denny McCarthy 15000
Harris English 15000
Chris Kirk 15000
Matthieu Pavon 15000
Jake Knapp 15000
Tom Hoge 15000
Justin Rose 20000
Tiger Woods 20000
Keegan Bradley 20000
Eric Cole 20000
Cam Davis 20000
Lucas Glover 20000
Kurt Kitayama 20000
J.T. Poston 20000
Nick Taylor 20000
Billy Horschel 20000
Taylor Moore 20000
Adam Schenk 20000
Adrian Meronk 20000
Adam Hadwin 25000
Emiliano Grillo 25000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 25000
Erik van Rooyen 25000
Austin Eckroat 25000
Taylor Pendrith 25000
David Puig 25000
Aaron Rai 25000
Lucas Herbert 25000
Doug Ghim 25000
Ryan Fox 30000
Keith Mitchell 30000
Phil Mickelson 30000
Luke List 30000
Keita Nakajima 30000
Sebastian Soderberg 30000
Beau Hossler 30000
Patrick Rodgers 30000
Brendon Todd 30000
Ben Griffin 30000
Rasmus Hojgaard 30000
Maverick McNealy 30000
Jordan Smith 30000
Matt Wallace 30000
Mackenzie Hughes 40000
Victor Perez 40000
Adrian Otaegui 40000
Thomas Detry 40000
Andrew Putnam 40000
Gary Woodland 50000
Robert MacIntyre 50000
Lee Hodges 50000
Taylor Montgomery 50000
Nick Dunlap 50000
Andy Ogletree 50000
Mark Hubbard 50000
Alexander Bjork 50000
Ryo Hisatsune 50000
Charley Hoffman 50000
Takumi Kanaya 50000
Thriston Lawrence 50000
K.H. Lee 50000
Thorbjorn Olesen 50000
Adam Svensson 50000
Jesper Svensson 50000
Sami Valimaki 50000
Tim Widing 50000
Vincent Norrman 60000
Martin Kaymer 60000
Peter Malnati 60000
Brice Garnett 60000
Steve Stricker 100000
Camilo Villegas 100000
Padraig Harrington 100000
Jimmy Walker 100000
Jason Dufner 100000
Grayson Murray 100000
Francesco Molinari 100000
Ryan van Velzen 100000
Zac Blair 100000
Luke Donald 100000
Ben Kohles 100000
Alejandro Tosti 100000
Kazuma Kobori 200000
Michael Block 500000
Y.E. Yang 500000
John Daly 500000
Shaun Micheel 500000
Josh Bevell 500000
Evan Bowser 500000
Preston Cole 500000
Tyler Collet 500000
Matt Dobyns 500000
Larkin Gross 500000
Jared Jones 500000
Jeff Kellen 500000
Brad Marek 500000
Kyle Mendoza 500000
Jesse Mueller 500000
Zac Oakley 500000
Ben Polland 500000
Braden Shattuck 500000
John Somers 500000
Josh Speight 500000
Andy Svoboda 500000
Jeremy Wells 500000
Wyatt Worthington II 500000
Rich Beem 500000

