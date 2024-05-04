2024 Wells Fargo Championship field: A look at the PGA Tour players, their rankings
CMC PGA Tour

May 4, 2024

Ryan Ballengee

May 4, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A picture of golfer Rory McIlroy DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 29: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland tees off on the 8th hole during the Third Round on Day Four of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 29, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
The 2024 Wells Fargo Championship field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup event, played at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., from May 9-12, 2024.

The Wells Fargo Championship field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIloy, Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay and more.

This is set to be a 68-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 21st tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA Tour heading to Charlotte for the latest Signature event. Scottie Scheffler is the only eligible player not to commit to the tournament, with the field finalized based on FedEx Cup points earned at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson. There is an opposite-field event, the debuting Myrtle Beach Classic, also played this week.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The Wells Fargo Championship alternate list does not exist. Any players who withdraw are not replaced in the field.

The field will be playing for a $20 million purse, with 44 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Wells Fargo Championship field

PLAYER
Ludvig Åberg
Byeong Hun An
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Akshay Bhatia
Keegan Bradley
Wesley Bryan
Sam Burns
Patrick Cantlay
Wyndham Clark
Eric Cole
Corey Conners
Cam Davis
Jason Day
Nick Dunlap
Austin Eckroat
Harris English
Tony Finau
Matt Fitzpatrick
Tommy Fleetwood
Rickie Fowler
Lucas Glover
Emiliano Grillo
Adam Hadwin
Brian Harman
Russell Henley
Lee Hodges
Tom Hoge
Max Homa
Billy Horschel
Viktor Hovland
Mackenzie Hughes
Sungjae Im
Stephan Jaeger
Si Woo Kim
Tom Kim
Chris Kirk
Kurt Kitayama
Jake Knapp
Shane Lowry
Peter Malnati
Hideki Matsuyama
Denny McCarthy
Rory McIlroy
Taylor Moore
Collin Morikawa
Grayson Murray
Matthieu Pavon
J.T. Poston
Seamus Power
Andrew Putnam
Chad Ramey
Patrick Rodgers
Justin Rose
Xander Schauffele
Adam Schenk
Webb Simpson
Jordan Spieth
Sepp Straka
Adam Svensson
Nick Taylor
Sahith Theegala
Justin Thomas
Brendon Todd
Martin Trainer
Kevin Tway
Gary Woodland
Cameron Young
Will Zalatoris

Top 50 players in 2024 Wells Fargo Championship field

RANK PLAYER
2 Rory McIlroy
3 Wyndham Clark
4 Xander Schauffele
6 Ludvig Åberg
7 Viktor Hovland
8 Patrick Cantlay
9 Brian Harman
10 Max Homa
11 Tommy Fleetwood
12 Sahith Theegala
13 Collin Morikawa
14 Matt Fitzpatrick
15 Hideki Matsuyama
16 Cameron Young
18 Russell Henley
19 Keegan Bradley
20 Jordan Spieth
21 Matthieu Pavon
22 Jason Day
23 Tom Kim
24 Chris Kirk
25 Sepp Straka
26 Sam Burns
27 Nick Taylor
28 Justin Thomas
29 Tony Finau
30 Will Zalatoris
31 Denny McCarthy
33 Akshay Bhatia
34 Lucas Glover
37 Sungjae Im
38 Rickie Fowler
39 J.T. Poston
40 Shane Lowry
41 Byeong Hun An
42 Eric Cole
43 Stephan Jaeger
44 Emiliano Grillo
45 Si Woo Kim
46 Harris English
47 Adam Schenk
48 Adam Hadwin
49 Kurt Kitayama
50 Austin Eckroat

