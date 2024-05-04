2024 Wells Fargo Championship field: A look at the PGA Tour players, their rankings

The 2024 Wells Fargo Championship field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup event, played at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., from May 9-12, 2024.
The Wells Fargo Championship field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIloy, Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay and more.
This is set to be a 68-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 21st tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA Tour heading to Charlotte for the latest Signature event. Scottie Scheffler is the only eligible player not to commit to the tournament, with the field finalized based on FedEx Cup points earned at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson. There is an opposite-field event, the debuting Myrtle Beach Classic, also played this week.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.
The Wells Fargo Championship alternate list does not exist. Any players who withdraw are not replaced in the field.
The field will be playing for a $20 million purse, with 44 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2024 Wells Fargo Championship field
|PLAYER
|Ludvig Åberg
|Byeong Hun An
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Akshay Bhatia
|Keegan Bradley
|Wesley Bryan
|Sam Burns
|Patrick Cantlay
|Wyndham Clark
|Eric Cole
|Corey Conners
|Cam Davis
|Jason Day
|Nick Dunlap
|Austin Eckroat
|Harris English
|Tony Finau
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Rickie Fowler
|Lucas Glover
|Emiliano Grillo
|Adam Hadwin
|Brian Harman
|Russell Henley
|Lee Hodges
|Tom Hoge
|Max Homa
|Billy Horschel
|Viktor Hovland
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Sungjae Im
|Stephan Jaeger
|Si Woo Kim
|Tom Kim
|Chris Kirk
|Kurt Kitayama
|Jake Knapp
|Shane Lowry
|Peter Malnati
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Denny McCarthy
|Rory McIlroy
|Taylor Moore
|Collin Morikawa
|Grayson Murray
|Matthieu Pavon
|J.T. Poston
|Seamus Power
|Andrew Putnam
|Chad Ramey
|Patrick Rodgers
|Justin Rose
|Xander Schauffele
|Adam Schenk
|Webb Simpson
|Jordan Spieth
|Sepp Straka
|Adam Svensson
|Nick Taylor
|Sahith Theegala
|Justin Thomas
|Brendon Todd
|Martin Trainer
|Kevin Tway
|Gary Woodland
|Cameron Young
|Will Zalatoris
