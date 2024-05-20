2024 Charles Schwab Challenge PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

Each week, we offer PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We continue our 2024 PGA Tour one-and-done picks this week with the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge, concluding at the 2024 Tour Championship, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have the Charles Schwab Challenge, with Hogan's Alley (in Texas) hosting once again. The field is pretty solid, with Scheffler leading the way. There are few true horse-for-course plays this week, as this is very much a course dependent on your ballstriking.

2024 Charles Schwab Challenge One and Done picks

Jordan Spieth: Spieth is the true horse-for-course this week, but he feels pretty risky.

Scottie Scheffler: If, for some reason, you haven't used Scheffler yet, I'd take a pass here, but he is the world No. 1 for a reason.

Justin Rose: Rose had a great week at the PGA Championship, and he's got a good track record here.

Collin Morikawa: Morikawa's ballstriking plays really well here, though I think I might save him for Troon.

Tony Finau: Finau has been alternating awesome finishes with mediocre ones, so he might be due for a dud. But he's been good lately.

My pick this week is Justin Rose.

