2024 Charles Schwab Challenge: Expert picks, PGA Tour field rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge is the PGA Tour event this week, and we're back with our PGA Tour field rankings and expert picks for the tournament at Colonial Country Club in Ft. Worth, Texas.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're playing in a fantasy golf leagues, betting on golf, or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top PGA Tour golfers to watch this week from our 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge rankings.

2024 Charles Schwab Challenge Tournament preview

The Charles Schwab Challenge is this week, and the PGA Tour is back in Texas after the PGA Championship for an event whose host course presents quite a contrast with last week's host at Valhalla. This is a ballstriker's course, and you don't have to be particularly long to win here.

2024 Charles Schwab Challenge Tournament rankings: Top 10 teams

1. Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler has to be exhausted, but at least he's home, and that might mean a lot for him in lifting his spirits.

2. Max Homa: Homa continues to show some things in the majors, and he had a good week at Valhalla for a course that probably wasn't perfect for him.

3. Collin Morikawa: Morikawa struggled with the putter on Sunday at Valhalla, but his ballstriking continues to impress.

4. Austin Eckroat: Eckroat had a really good debut at the PGA Championship, and his win this year came on a similarly tight-feeling course.

5. Keegan Bradley: Bradley thrives on the tighter courses, but he's done well recently pretty much everywhere.

6. Brian Harman: Harman loves shaping the ball, and he drastically improved after a crummy first round at Valhalla.

7. Chris Kirk: Kirk isn't going to do great on bomber courses, but he can thrive at a place like Colonial, especially after playing well at Harbour Town.

8. Tom Kim: Kim got off to a great start and then leveled out on a golf course where his lack of length is a problem. Colonial may not present that problem.

9. Thomas Detry: Detry has been great in two of his last four individual events, but Colonial could take away some of his edge.

10. Jordan Spieth: Spieth couldn't find it on Sunday in Kentucky, but there are some encouraging things about his week.