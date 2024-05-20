2024 Charles Schwab Challenge: PGA Tour betting odds, futures picks and tips, predicting who will win

The 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Colonial Country Club in Ft. Worth, Texas, welcoming 132 world-class players to the 24th event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.
The Charles Schwab Challenge is one of the more enjoyable standard events of the year because of the history behind Ben Hogan and the unique golf course that is Colonial.
Emiliano Grillo won here in somewhat surprising fashion, ending a drought that stretched the better part of a decade. We have a strong field here this week that is led by Scottie Scheffler.
Scottie Scheffler is betting favorite
The 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge betting odds show the betting favorite in the field this week is Scottie Scheffler, who comes in at 3-to-1 (+300) betting odds.
Collin Morikawa, on the back of a great season so far, is next best at 14-to-1.
Native Texan Jordan Spieth is on 20-to-1 to start the week.
2024 Charles Schwab Challenge betting picks and first looks
Tony Finau has been going back and forth between great starts and mediocre ones, but the game is there to do it on a course he likes.
Justin Rose fascinates me because he loves the venue, is putting well and had a very nice week at the PGA Championship.
Billy Horschel might be worth a bet this week, coming off a great final round at Valhalla and a solid year so far.
2024 Charles Schwab Challenge betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Scottie Scheffler
|300
|Collin Morikawa
|1400
|Jordan Spieth
|2000
|Max Homa
|2200
|Tony Finau
|2800
|Brian Harman
|3500
|Min Woo Lee
|3500
|Si Woo Kim
|3500
|
|Sungjae Im
|3500
|Adam Scott
|4000
|Tom Hoge
|4000
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|4500
|Justin Rose
|4500
|Sepp Straka
|4500
|Chris Kirk
|5000
|Denny McCarthy
|5000
|
|Harris English
|5000
|Keith Mitchell
|5000
|Aaron Rai
|5500
|Billy Horschel
|5500
|Daniel Berger
|5500
|Keegan Bradley
|5500
|Thomas Detry
|5500
|Tom Kim
|5500
|
|Maverick McNealy
|6000
|Taylor Moore
|6000
|Akhshay Bhatia
|6500
|Ben Griffin
|6500
|Davis Thompson
|6500
|J.T. Poston
|6500
|Lucas Glover
|6500
|Beau Hossler
|7000
|
|Adam Schenk
|7500
|Austin Eckroat
|7500
|Andrew Putnam
|8000
|Kevin Yu
|8000
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|8000
|Patrick Rodgers
|8000
|Rickie Fowler
|8000
|Ryan Fox
|8000
|
|Cam Davis
|9000
|Brendon Todd
|10000
|Emiliano Grillo
|10000
|Eric Cole
|10000
|Mark Hubbard
|10000
|Robert MacIntyre
|10000
|Christopher Gotterup
|11000
|Doug Ghim
|11000
|Greyson Sigg
|11000
|Lee Hodges
|11000
|Luke List
|11000
|Ryo Hisatsune
|11000
|Alex Smalley
|12500
|Nate Lashley
|12500
|S.H. Kim
|12500
|Sam Stevens
|12500
|Victor Perez
|12500
|Webb Simpson
|12500
|Adam Svensson
|15000
|Alejandro Tosti
|15000
|Andrew Novak
|15000
|C.T. Pan
|15000
|Chan Kim
|15000
|Charley Hoffman
|15000
|Chesson Hadley
|15000
|Gary Woodland
|15000
|K.H. Lee
|15000
|Matti Schmid
|15000
|Jorge Campillo
|17500
|Joseph Bramlett
|17500
|Justin Lower
|17500
|Matt Kuchar
|17500
|Max Greyserman
|17500
|Michael Kim
|17500
|Ben Martin
|20000
|Ben Silverman
|20000
|Dylan Wu
|20000
|Grayson Murray
|20000
|Harry Hall
|20000
|J.J. Spaun
|20000
|Kevin Tway
|20000
|Mac Meissner
|20000
|Sam Ryder
|20000
|Zach Johnson
|20000
|Carson Young
|22500
|Justin Suh
|22500
|Nick Hardy
|22500
|Parker Coody
|22500
|Ryan Moore
|22500
|Sami Valimaki
|25000