2024 Charles Schwab Challenge: PGA Tour betting odds, futures picks and tips, predicting who will win
CMC Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting

May 20, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Jordan Spieth
The 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Colonial Country Club in Ft. Worth, Texas, welcoming 132 world-class players to the 24th event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The Charles Schwab Challenge is one of the more enjoyable standard events of the year because of the history behind Ben Hogan and the unique golf course that is Colonial.

Emiliano Grillo won here in somewhat surprising fashion, ending a drought that stretched the better part of a decade. We have a strong field here this week that is led by Scottie Scheffler.

Scottie Scheffler is betting favorite

The 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge betting odds show the betting favorite in the field this week is Scottie Scheffler, who comes in at 3-to-1 (+300) betting odds.

Collin Morikawa, on the back of a great season so far, is next best at 14-to-1.

Native Texan Jordan Spieth is on 20-to-1 to start the week.

2024 Charles Schwab Challenge betting picks and first looks

Tony Finau has been going back and forth between great starts and mediocre ones, but the game is there to do it on a course he likes.

Justin Rose fascinates me because he loves the venue, is putting well and had a very nice week at the PGA Championship.

Billy Horschel might be worth a bet this week, coming off a great final round at Valhalla and a solid year so far.

2024 Charles Schwab Challenge betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Scottie Scheffler 300
Collin Morikawa 1400
Jordan Spieth 2000
Max Homa 2200
Tony Finau 2800
Brian Harman 3500
Min Woo Lee 3500
Si Woo Kim 3500
Sungjae Im 3500
Adam Scott 4000
Tom Hoge 4000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 4500
Justin Rose 4500
Sepp Straka 4500
Chris Kirk 5000
Denny McCarthy 5000
Harris English 5000
Keith Mitchell 5000
Aaron Rai 5500
Billy Horschel 5500
Daniel Berger 5500
Keegan Bradley 5500
Thomas Detry 5500
Tom Kim 5500
Maverick McNealy 6000
Taylor Moore 6000
Akhshay Bhatia 6500
Ben Griffin 6500
Davis Thompson 6500
J.T. Poston 6500
Lucas Glover 6500
Beau Hossler 7000
Adam Schenk 7500
Austin Eckroat 7500
Andrew Putnam 8000
Kevin Yu 8000
Nicolai Hojgaard 8000
Patrick Rodgers 8000
Rickie Fowler 8000
Ryan Fox 8000
Cam Davis 9000
Brendon Todd 10000
Emiliano Grillo 10000
Eric Cole 10000
Mark Hubbard 10000
Robert MacIntyre 10000
Christopher Gotterup 11000
Doug Ghim 11000
Greyson Sigg 11000
Lee Hodges 11000
Luke List 11000
Ryo Hisatsune 11000
Alex Smalley 12500
Nate Lashley 12500
S.H. Kim 12500
Sam Stevens 12500
Victor Perez 12500
Webb Simpson 12500
Adam Svensson 15000
Alejandro Tosti 15000
Andrew Novak 15000
C.T. Pan 15000
Chan Kim 15000
Charley Hoffman 15000
Chesson Hadley 15000
Gary Woodland 15000
K.H. Lee 15000
Matti Schmid 15000
Jorge Campillo 17500
Joseph Bramlett 17500
Justin Lower 17500
Matt Kuchar 17500
Max Greyserman 17500
Michael Kim 17500
Ben Martin 20000
Ben Silverman 20000
Dylan Wu 20000
Grayson Murray 20000
Harry Hall 20000
J.J. Spaun 20000
Kevin Tway 20000
Mac Meissner 20000
Sam Ryder 20000
Zach Johnson 20000
Carson Young 22500
Justin Suh 22500
Nick Hardy 22500
Parker Coody 22500
Ryan Moore 22500
Sami Valimaki 25000

