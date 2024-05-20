2024 Charles Schwab Challenge: PGA Tour betting odds, futures picks and tips, predicting who will win

The 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Colonial Country Club in Ft. Worth, Texas, welcoming 132 world-class players to the 24th event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The Charles Schwab Challenge is one of the more enjoyable standard events of the year because of the history behind Ben Hogan and the unique golf course that is Colonial.

Emiliano Grillo won here in somewhat surprising fashion, ending a drought that stretched the better part of a decade. We have a strong field here this week that is led by Scottie Scheffler.

Scottie Scheffler is betting favorite

The 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge betting odds show the betting favorite in the field this week is Scottie Scheffler, who comes in at 3-to-1 (+300) betting odds.

Collin Morikawa, on the back of a great season so far, is next best at 14-to-1.

Native Texan Jordan Spieth is on 20-to-1 to start the week.

2024 Charles Schwab Challenge betting picks and first looks

Tony Finau has been going back and forth between great starts and mediocre ones, but the game is there to do it on a course he likes.

Justin Rose fascinates me because he loves the venue, is putting well and had a very nice week at the PGA Championship.

Billy Horschel might be worth a bet this week, coming off a great final round at Valhalla and a solid year so far.

2024 Charles Schwab Challenge betting odds: Outright winner