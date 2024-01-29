2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif., welcoming 80 world-class players to the fifth event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is the second Signature PGA Tour event of the new calendar-year schedule. The field is limited to high finishers from last season's FedEx Cup, winners and high finishers from this season and top-ranked players.

The pro-am component is different this year and limited to the first two rounds on two courses (Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill). Then the pros are all by themselves on the weekend. Lots of players competing this week don't typically play this tournament over the years.

This tournament has produced all kinds of winners over the years.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $40/year!

2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Field | Rankings | Betting Odds | One and Done | Past Results | Cheat Sheet | Recent Form | Finish Database

GNN Members-Only Tools

Scottie Scheffler is betting favorite

The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am betting odds show the betting favorite in 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field this week is Scottie Scheffler, who is coming in at 8-to-1 (+800) betting odds.

Rory McIlroy is next best at 17-to-2, with Viktor Hovland at 13-to-1.

Xander Schauffele has been off to a strong start, and he comes in at 16-to-1 this week.

2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am betting picks and first looks

Max Homa feels like the best of the favorite plays that are sub 30-to-1 given his record here and in the state of California.

Denny McCarthy isn't quite the same long shot as the winners so far this season, but he has a great track record here the last two years.

Matt Fitzpatrick interests me quite a bit here, especially getting better odds because of the missed cut at the Sony.

BET $5 and GET LOTS BACK IN BONUS BETS!: Get the best sportsbook offers customized for where you live and help build your bankroll!

2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am betting odds: Outright winner