2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
01/29/2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Patrick Cantlay at the 2021 BMW Championship
The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif., welcoming 80 world-class players to the fifth event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is the second Signature PGA Tour event of the new calendar-year schedule. The field is limited to high finishers from last season's FedEx Cup, winners and high finishers from this season and top-ranked players.

The pro-am component is different this year and limited to the first two rounds on two courses (Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill). Then the pros are all by themselves on the weekend. Lots of players competing this week don't typically play this tournament over the years.

This tournament has produced all kinds of winners over the years.

Scottie Scheffler is betting favorite

The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am betting odds show the betting favorite in 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field this week is Scottie Scheffler, who is coming in at 8-to-1 (+800) betting odds.

Rory McIlroy is next best at 17-to-2, with Viktor Hovland at 13-to-1.

Xander Schauffele has been off to a strong start, and he comes in at 16-to-1 this week.

2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am betting picks and first looks

Max Homa feels like the best of the favorite plays that are sub 30-to-1 given his record here and in the state of California.

Denny McCarthy isn't quite the same long shot as the winners so far this season, but he has a great track record here the last two years.

Matt Fitzpatrick interests me quite a bit here, especially getting better odds because of the missed cut at the Sony.

2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Scottie Scheffler 800
Rory McIlroy 850
Viktor Hovland 1300
Xander Schauffele 1600
Jordan Spieth 2000
Max Homa 2000
Patrick Cantlay 2000
Collin Morikawa 2200
Justin Thomas 2500
Ludvig Aberg 2800
Tony Finau 3300
Cameron Young 4000
Jason Day 4000
Matt Fitzpatrick 4000
Sam Burns 4000
Sungjae Im 4000
Tommy Fleetwood 4000
Nicolai Hojgaard 4500
Russell Henley 5000
Tom Kim 5000
Beau Hossler 6000
Byeong-Hun An 6000
Eric Cole 6000
Hideki Matsuyama 6000
J.T. Poston 6000
Keegan Bradley 7000
Sahith Theegala 7000
Adam Scott 7500
Brian Harman 7500
Denny McCarthy 7500
Nick Taylor 7500
Justin Rose 8000
Chris Kirk 9000
Corey Conners 9000
Rickie Fowler 9000
Si Woo Kim 9000
Wyndham Clark 9000
Cameron Davis 10000
Harris English 10000
Keith Mitchell 10000
Kevin Yu 10000
Matthieu Pavon 10000
Nick Dunlap 10000
Sepp Straka 10000
Stephan Jaeger 10000
Patrick Rodgers 11000
Adam Hadwin 12500
Adam Svensson 12500
Alex Noren 12500
Andrew Putnam 12500
Brendon Todd 12500
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 12500
Luke List 12500
Maverick McNealy 12500
Taylor Montgomery 12500
Thomas Detry 12500
Tom Hoge 12500
Kurt Kitayama 13500
Adam Schenk 15000
Emiliano Grillo 15000
Erik Van Rooyen 15000
Lucas Glover 15000
Mackenzie Hughes 15000
Alex Smalley 17500
Ben Griffin 17500
Matt Kuchar 17500
Taylor Moore 17500
Brandon Wu 20000
J.J. Spaun 20000
Mark Hubbard 22500
Nick Hardy 25000
S.H. Kim 25000
Grayson Murray 27500
Sam Ryder 30000
Lee Hodges 35000
Seamus Power 35000
Webb Simpson 40000
Davis Riley 50000
Peter Malnati 100000

