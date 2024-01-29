2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the PGA Tour event at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Field | Rankings | Betting Odds | One and Done | Past Results | Cheat Sheet | Recent Form | Finish Database

GNN Members-Only Tools

2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am preview

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is this week, and the PGA Tour gets to the Monterey peninsula for the first-time Signature event. They have shortened the field to 80 players, with a two-day pro-am featuring 80 amateurs. The teams will each get one round on Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill to determine the winner before moving to a pro-only event through the weekend.

This field is exceptionally strong, and it finishes on Sunday. We've had four winners out of nowhere to start the year.

JOIN FOREBUCKS: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $40/year!

2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Rory McIlroy: Give me McIlroy this week considering the two starts this year were a heartbreaking loss and a wonderful win in Dubai.

2. Viktor Hovland: I'm going to give Hov the second spot here given a solid performance in the 2019 US Open as an amateur, and he's also really darn good. However, his Sentry run wasn't great.

3. Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler lost ground on Sunday at the AmEx, but he was strong at the Sentry. This is not a tournament he typically patronizes, so there's some concern there.

4. Max Homa: Homa had a good title defense at Torrey Pines, and Homa gets some boosted points this week because he wins so often in California (and does well in this event).

5. Jordan Spieth: Spieth started the year well, and he's one of the regulars at this tournament pre-Signature era.

6. Patrick Cantlay: Cantlay has not played well in the first two events of the West Coast Swing. Mediocre at best. But he's a regular here and plays well.

7. Justin Thomas: Thomas is trending quickly toward a win. He wasn't quite good enough at the AmEx, but something has clearly clicked for him.

8. Collin Morikawa: A place like this should speak to Morikawa, so this is more of a feel play after he missed the cut at Torrey, a much different challenge.

9. Tommy Fleetwood: Fleetwood won in Dubai to start the year, albeit in a weaker short field, but he did beat Rory in the end.

10. Brian Harman: Harman got paid to go over to Dubai to play, and he was clearly gassed. Having the week off to recover is a good thing for him, and he should adore Pebble.