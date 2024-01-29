2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We begin our 2024 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, concluding at the 2024 Tour Championship, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, with the PGA Tour moving to the Monterey for the two-course event at Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill (sadly, goodbye to Monterey Peninsula).

This Signature event is insane in terms of quality of field, with 42 or 43 of the world top 50 playing this week, depending on if one of these players sign with LIV. The pro-am component is now just two rounds, with pros only on the weekend.

Lots of players competing this week don't have much in the way of experience at Pebble, at least in recent memory.

For 2024, I'm going to change up how I offer recommendations for one-and-done. I'll offer picks based on players who are in current form and those who have great course experience.

2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am One and Done picks

Course history

Max Homa: Homa had a good title defense at the Farmers, and he's got a good record here. What's not to like?

Jordan Spieth: Spieth has enjoyed (and, in one case, survived) many moments at Pebble, and he should thrive here.

Patrick Cantlay: Cantlay has not looked good in the two California Swing starts, but he does have a strong track record here.

Denny McCarthy: Denny has been pretty decent, if limited, in his play since last season ended. However, he has been great here the last two years.

Current form

Rory McIlroy: Rory won in Dubai after losing a heartbreaker in Dubai the week prior, but his driver isn't unleashed here.

Chris Kirk: Kirk finally got a week off after a tremendous start to the year, and his game should line up well here.

Ben An: An was tremendous in Hawaii, and we haven't seen him since, so he should be well-rested.

Xander Schauffele: Xander had another top-10 at Torrey, and he's been playing tremendously consistent golf.

My pick this week is Max Homa.

2024-2024 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks