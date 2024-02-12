2024 The Genesis Invitational betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting

2024 The Genesis Invitational betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

February 12, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Tiger Woods
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 The Genesis Invitational will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at The Riviera Country Club near Los Angeles, Calif., welcoming 70 world-class players to the seventh event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The The Genesis Invitational is the second Signature event of the West Coast Swing, with Tiger Woods playing and hosting this week in an event that will have a small cut.

This tournament has produced all kinds of winners over the years, but the reality is this event is for ballstrikers who often struggle with putting in key moments.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $40/year!

2024 The Genesis Invitational: Field | Rankings | Betting Odds | One and Done | Past Results | Cheat Sheet | Recent Form | Finish Database

GNN Members-Only Tools

Scottie Scheffler is betting favorite

The 2024 The Genesis Invitational betting odds show the betting favorite in 2024 The Genesis Invitational field this week is Scottie Scheffler, who is coming in at 15-to-2 (+750) betting odds.

Rory McIlroy is next best at 10-to-1, with Viktor Hovland at 15-to-1.

Xander Schauffele has been off to a strong start, and he comes in at 16-to-1 this week.

2024 The Genesis Invitational betting picks and first looks

Max Homa loves this event and is a past champion here, playing decent golf to start the year.

Adam Scott has finished T-20 and T-8 to start the year, and I think a lot of folks will sleep on him.

Kurt Kitayama has been firing a low round in each tournament, balanced out with rounds in the 70s -- until last week.

BET $5 and GET LOTS BACK IN BONUS BETS!: Get the best sportsbook offers customized for where you live and help build your bankroll!

2024 The Genesis Invitational betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Scottie Scheffler 750
Rory McIlroy 1000
Viktor Hovland 1500
Xander Schauffele 1600
Max Homa 1800
Collin Morikawa 2000
Justin Thomas 2000
Patrick Cantlay 2000
Ludvig Aberg 2200
Sam Burns 2500
Tony Finau 2800
Jordan Spieth 3000
Cameron Young 3500
Sahith Theegala 3500
Adam Scott 4000
Tommy Fleetwood 4000
Matt Fitzpatrick 4500
Tom Kim 4500
Wyndham Clark 4500
Will Zalatoris 5000
J.T. Poston 6000
Jason Day 6000
Sungjae Im 6000
Si Woo Kim 6500
Eric Cole 7000
Hideki Matsuyama 7000
Keegan Bradley 7000
Nicolai Hojgaard 7000
Russell Henley 7000
Byeong-Hun An 8000
Beau Hossler 9000
Corey Conners 9000
Nick Taylor 9000
Chris Kirk 10000
Adam Hadwin 11000
Brian Harman 11000
Cameron Davis 11000
Denny Mccarthy 11000
Emiliano Grillo 11000
Harris English 11000
Kurt Kitayama 11000
Rickie Fowler 11000
Sepp Straka 11000
Taylor Montgomery 11000
Adam Schenk 12500
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 12500
Patrick Rodgers 12500
Andrew Putnam 13500
Brendon Todd 13500
Luke List 13500
Tom Hoge 13500
Adam Svensson 15000
Tiger Woods 15000
Lucas Glover 17500
Ben Griffin 20000
Charley Hoffman 20000
Kevin Yu 20000
Matt Kuchar 20000
Taylor Moore 20000
Alex Smalley 22500
Gary Woodland 22500
J.J. Spaun 22500
Mackenzie Hughes 25000
Nick Dunlap 25000
Lee Hodges 30000
Nick Hardy 30000
Sam Ryder 30000
Grayson Murray 35000
Seamus Power 40000
Chase Johnson 100000

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is a scratch golfer...sometimes.

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.