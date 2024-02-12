2024 The Genesis Invitational betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2024 The Genesis Invitational will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at The Riviera Country Club near Los Angeles, Calif., welcoming 70 world-class players to the seventh event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.
The The Genesis Invitational is the second Signature event of the West Coast Swing, with Tiger Woods playing and hosting this week in an event that will have a small cut.
This tournament has produced all kinds of winners over the years, but the reality is this event is for ballstrikers who often struggle with putting in key moments.
2024 The Genesis Invitational: Field | Rankings | Betting Odds | One and Done | Past Results
Scottie Scheffler is betting favorite
The 2024 The Genesis Invitational betting odds show the betting favorite in 2024 The Genesis Invitational field this week is Scottie Scheffler, who is coming in at 15-to-2 (+750) betting odds.
Rory McIlroy is next best at 10-to-1, with Viktor Hovland at 15-to-1.
Xander Schauffele has been off to a strong start, and he comes in at 16-to-1 this week.
2024 The Genesis Invitational betting picks and first looks
Max Homa loves this event and is a past champion here, playing decent golf to start the year.
Adam Scott has finished T-20 and T-8 to start the year, and I think a lot of folks will sleep on him.
Kurt Kitayama has been firing a low round in each tournament, balanced out with rounds in the 70s -- until last week.
2024 The Genesis Invitational betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Scottie Scheffler
|750
|Rory McIlroy
|1000
|Viktor Hovland
|1500
|Xander Schauffele
|1600
|Max Homa
|1800
|Collin Morikawa
|2000
|Justin Thomas
|2000
|Patrick Cantlay
|2000
|
|Ludvig Aberg
|2200
|Sam Burns
|2500
|Tony Finau
|2800
|Jordan Spieth
|3000
|Cameron Young
|3500
|Sahith Theegala
|3500
|Adam Scott
|4000
|Tommy Fleetwood
|4000
|
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|4500
|Tom Kim
|4500
|Wyndham Clark
|4500
|Will Zalatoris
|5000
|J.T. Poston
|6000
|Jason Day
|6000
|Sungjae Im
|6000
|Si Woo Kim
|6500
|
|Eric Cole
|7000
|Hideki Matsuyama
|7000
|Keegan Bradley
|7000
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|7000
|Russell Henley
|7000
|Byeong-Hun An
|8000
|Beau Hossler
|9000
|Corey Conners
|9000
|
|Nick Taylor
|9000
|Chris Kirk
|10000
|Adam Hadwin
|11000
|Brian Harman
|11000
|Cameron Davis
|11000
|Denny Mccarthy
|11000
|Emiliano Grillo
|11000
|Harris English
|11000
|
|Kurt Kitayama
|11000
|Rickie Fowler
|11000
|Sepp Straka
|11000
|Taylor Montgomery
|11000
|Adam Schenk
|12500
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|12500
|Patrick Rodgers
|12500
|Andrew Putnam
|13500
|Brendon Todd
|13500
|Luke List
|13500
|Tom Hoge
|13500
|Adam Svensson
|15000
|Tiger Woods
|15000
|Lucas Glover
|17500
|Ben Griffin
|20000
|Charley Hoffman
|20000
|Kevin Yu
|20000
|Matt Kuchar
|20000
|Taylor Moore
|20000
|Alex Smalley
|22500
|Gary Woodland
|22500
|J.J. Spaun
|22500
|Mackenzie Hughes
|25000
|Nick Dunlap
|25000
|Lee Hodges
|30000
|Nick Hardy
|30000
|Sam Ryder
|30000
|Grayson Murray
|35000
|Seamus Power
|40000
|Chase Johnson
|100000