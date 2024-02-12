2024 The Genesis Invitational expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2024 The Genesis Invitational is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the PGA Tour event at The Riviera Country Club near Los Angeles, California.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2024 The Genesis Invitational rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2024 The Genesis Invitational preview

The Genesis Invitational is this week, and the PGA Tour gets back to Riviera for one of the best weeks of the year. Riviera is one of my personal favorite golf courses, and it's a superior test of ballstriking for players who want to win here in a limited-field Signature event.

2024 The Genesis Invitational rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler came up just a little short of a three-peat at TPC Scottsdale, and his ballstriking should prove equally handy here.

2. Rory McIlroy: McIlroy has been off to a good start this year, though the meltdown at Pebble was a bit weird. Has a good record here.

3. Max Homa: Homa plays his best golf in California, and he gets really excited to get another chance to win Tiger's tournament.

4. Justin Thomas: Thomas struggled with putting on poa at Pebble, but that's everyone. He was good for three rounds at TPC Scottsdale in a long week. He should do well here, too.

5. Collin Morikawa: Morikawa was a T-14 finisher in Pebble, and he has a strong record on a golf course demanding ballstriking.

6. Xander Schauffele: Xander backed out of last week, so he gets an extra week of rest to play a course that he likes in his native California.

7. Wyndham Clark: Clark had a letdown week after winning the wacky Pebble tournament, but he clearly has a thing for California and L.A. golf.

8. Patrick Cantlay: Cantlay righted the ship at Pebble Beach with a T-11 finish, and he thrives at Riviera as a former UCLA product.

9. Viktor Hovland: Hovland pulled out of Phoenix as well, and that had people worried about some last-minute LIV move. But the real worry should be if he's injured.

10. Sam Burns: Burns might be playing himself into form at the right time, and he probably can learn a lot about this venue from his buddy, Scottie.