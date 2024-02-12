2024 The Genesis Invitational PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We begin our 2024 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2024 The Genesis Invitational, concluding at the 2024 Tour Championship, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have the The Genesis Invitational, with the PGA Tour back at Riviera for one of my favorite events of the year. Tiger Woods is back! Fun!

This Signature event has a loaded field, and there's a huge purse, so you have to go for a player you think is going to get you $4 million this week. Keep the gambles to a minimum.

For 2024, I'm going to change up how I offer recommendations for one-and-done. I'll offer picks based on players who are in current form and those who have great course experience.

2024 The Genesis Invitational One and Done picks

Course history

Rory McIlroy: McIlroy has been tremendous for the most part in 2024, but he hasn't quite figured out how to win here.

Scottie Scheffler: The two-time defending champion scorches this place.

Max Homa: Homa won here a few years ago as a pretty significant long shot, and he's been great here all along.

Patrick Cantlay: Cantlay has a good record here as a former UCLA player and California guy.

Current form

Justin Thomas: Thomas looked good for three rounds last week, and his ballstriking plays well here.

Sam Burns: Burns has been great the last several times out, and I think he'll do well here, too.

Nick Taylor: Taylor is going to be gassed from winning at TPC Scottsdale, but he's won twice in eight months.

Adam Scott: Scott is flying a little under the radar, but T-20 and T-8 to start the year is a great sign.

My pick this week is Max Homa.

