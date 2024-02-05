2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

February 5, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Scottie Scheffler AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the first tee in his finals match against Kevin Kisner of the United States on the final day of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 27, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
The 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Ariz., welcoming 132 world-class players to the sixth event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The Waste Management Phoenix Open is the diversion from the California portion of the West Coast Swing, with the best party of the year about to unfold in Scottsdale.

This tournament has produced all kinds of winners over the years, but a common thread is typically that people who win here are terrible putters -- or, at the least, not very good putters. (And Rickie Fowler!) This is a ballstriker's event.

Scottie Scheffler is betting favorite

The 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open betting odds show the betting favorite in 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open field this week is Scottie Scheffler, who is coming in at 5-to-1 (+500) betting odds.

Xander Schauffele is next best at 10-to-1, with Justin Thomas at 12-to-1.

Max Homa has been off to a strong start, and he comes in at 14-to-1 this week.

2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open betting picks and first looks

Sam Burns has been playing well the last couple of times out, and he's coming to a venue where his bad putting won't be quite as punished.

Adam Hadwin has been playing well of late, and the Canadians do seem to like desert golf. (See: Taylor, Nick.)

Justin Thomas is probably the better current form play over Xander, but both are better values than Scottie Scheffler, who is going for a three-peat.

2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Scottie Scheffler 500
Xander Schauffele 1000
Justin Thomas 1200
Max Homa 1400
Jordan Spieth 1800
Sam Burns 2200
Sungjae Im 2800
Min Woo Lee 3000
Wyndham Clark 3000
J.T. Poston 3300
Matt Fitzpatrick 3300
Tom Kim 3300
Cameron Young 3500
Byeong Hun An 4000
Sahith Theegala 4000
Beau Hossler 4500
Eric Cole 4500
Hideki Matsuyama 4500
Adam Scott 5000
Rickie Fowler 5000
Adam Hadwin 5500
Akshay Bhatia 6000
Si Woo Kim 6000
Brian Harman 6500
Thomas Detry 6500
Alex Noren 7000
Corey Conners 7000
Daniel Berger 7000
Patrick Rodgers 7000
Shane Lowry 7000
Brendon Todd 8000
Denny McCarthy 8000
Keith Mitchell 8000
Matt Kuchar 8000
Taylor Montgomery 8000
Adam Schenk 9000
Andrew Putnam 9000
Emiliano Grillo 9000
Harris English 9000
Kevin Yu 9000
Kurt Kitayama 9000
Mark Hubbard 9000
Billy Horschel 10000
Chesson Hadley 10000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 10000
Erik Van Rooyen 10000
Nick Taylor 10000
Ryan Fox 10000
Tom Hoge 10000
Aaron Rai 11000
Luke List 11000
Adam Svensson 12500
Jake Knapp 12500
K.H. Lee 12500
Lucas Glover 12500
Michael Kim 12500
Taylor Moore 12500
Austin Eckroat 15000
Ben Griffin 15000
Chris Gotterup 15000
Davis Thompson 15000
Gary Woodland 15000
Matt Wallace 15000
Nate Lashley 15000
Doug Ghim 17500
Sam Ryder 17500
Scott Stallings 17500
Vincent Norrman 17500
J.J. Spaun 20000
Joseph Bramlett 20000
Justin Suh 20000
Lee Hodges 20000
Nick Hardy 20000
Vince Whaley 20000
Brandon Wu 22500
Ben Kohles 25000
Greyson Sigg 25000
Jhonattan Vegas 25000
Matti Schmid 25000
S.H. Kim 25000
Sam Stevens 25000
Seamus Power 25000
Cameron Champ 27500
Grayson Murray 27500
Maverick McNealy 27500
Carl Yuan 30000
Garrick Higgo 30000
Robby Shelton 30000
Tyler Duncan 30000

