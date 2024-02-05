2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Ariz., welcoming 132 world-class players to the sixth event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The Waste Management Phoenix Open is the diversion from the California portion of the West Coast Swing, with the best party of the year about to unfold in Scottsdale.

This tournament has produced all kinds of winners over the years, but a common thread is typically that people who win here are terrible putters -- or, at the least, not very good putters. (And Rickie Fowler!) This is a ballstriker's event.

Scottie Scheffler is betting favorite

The 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open betting odds show the betting favorite in 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open field this week is Scottie Scheffler, who is coming in at 5-to-1 (+500) betting odds.

Xander Schauffele is next best at 10-to-1, with Justin Thomas at 12-to-1.

Max Homa has been off to a strong start, and he comes in at 14-to-1 this week.

2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open betting picks and first looks

Sam Burns has been playing well the last couple of times out, and he's coming to a venue where his bad putting won't be quite as punished.

Adam Hadwin has been playing well of late, and the Canadians do seem to like desert golf. (See: Taylor, Nick.)

Justin Thomas is probably the better current form play over Xander, but both are better values than Scottie Scheffler, who is going for a three-peat.

