2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We begin our 2024 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open, concluding at the 2024 Tour Championship, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have the Waste Management Phoenix Open, with the PGA Tour moving to Arizona for the lone time this year for the most-attended event on the schedule.

This is a solid field, though it's not nearly as deep as last year here as a designated (now Signature) event. Course experience does matter and being able to embrace the crowds.

For 2024, I'm going to change up how I offer recommendations for one-and-done. I'll offer picks based on players who are in current form and those who have great course experience.

2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open One and Done picks

Course history

Justin Thomas: Thomas really is the right play here this week, except for the fact that this isn't a Signature event.

Scottie Scheffler: The two-time defending champion scorches this place.

Rickie Fowler: Fowler has been bad for consecutive starts, but this tournament always seems to get his attention.

Xander Schauffele: Xander loves TPC Scottsdale and continues a great run of current golf.

Current form

Akshay Bhatia: Bhatia got a week of rest, and he's been tremendous in his three starts this year.

Sam Burns: Burns likes the venue enough to have a top-10 finish here and has been playing well the last two times out.

Eric Cole: Every time is a good time to pick Eric Cole (, baby!).

Taylor Montgomery: Montgomery is fitting in good finishes and mediocre ones to start the year, but his form is good in his last five starts.

My pick this week is Sam Burns.

2024-2024 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks