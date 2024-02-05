2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the PGA Tour event at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

Past Results | Recent Form | Finish Database

2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open preview

The Waste Management Phoenix Open is this week, and the PGA Tour gets to Phoenix and Scottsdale for one of the biggest tournaments of the year outside the majors. It's such a fun week at TPC Scottsdale, and the field is quite good -- although not as good as last year's $20 million bonanza.

2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Scottie Scheffler: The two-time defending champion had put together a nice little week at Pebble before the weather torpedoed the Sunday finish.

2. Justin Thomas: Thomas struggled with putting on poa at Pebble, but that's everyone. This is a prime week for him to break through.

3. Xander Schauffele: Xander could be second or first on this list, and he's one of a few true horse-for-course plays this week. (And, he WD'd at lunchtime on Monday.)

4. Wyndham Clark: Clark was brilliant on Saturday at Pebble, and that was good enough to win the title. Have to rank him higher based on that win.

5. Jordan Spieth: Spieth has a good record here the last few years, but it's been overshadowed by Scheffler's run.

6. Max Homa: Homa wasn't having the best week at Pebble Beach it seems, but he has otherwise been off to a good start this year.

7. Cameron Young: I'm going to try to make a connection to Dubai here, where Young nearly won the Dubai Desert Classic a few weeks back.

8. JT Poston: Poston continues playing well pretty much anywhere at any time. No reason to believe that won't continue.

9. Sam Burns: Burns might be playing himself into form at the right time, and he probably can learn a lot about this venue from his buddy, Scottie.

10. Min Woo Lee: MWL is going to be a guy I bet quite a bit this year if I can get him at the right price. His power game should work well here with the proper control.