2024 Valspar Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2024 Valspar Championship will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course near Tampa, Fla., welcoming 144-plus world-class players to the 13th event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The Valspar Championship is final event of the month in Florida, with Innisbrook proving a player favorite.

This tournament has produced some great winners, and many of them win in bunches, including Sam Burns, who went back-to-back in 2021 and 2022.

Xander Schauffele is betting favorite

The 2024 Valspar Championship betting odds show the betting favorite in 2024 Valspar Championship field this week is Xander Schauffele, who is coming in at 8-to-1 (+800) betting odds.

Two-time event winner Sam Burns is next best at 11-to-1, with Justin Thomas at 12-to-1.

Jordan Spieth is on 18-to-1 to start the week.

2024 Valspar Championship betting picks and first looks

Brian Harman has been striking the ball well and really enjoys taking on tougher courses, like this one.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout has been playing tremendous golf all around this year, and he could eventually turn that into a win.

Maverick McNealy is playing his way back into the kind of form that had him on the doorstep of winning golf tournaments.

2024 Valspar Championship betting odds: Outright winner