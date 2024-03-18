2024 Valspar Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2024 Valspar Championship will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course near Tampa, Fla., welcoming 144-plus world-class players to the 13th event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.
The Valspar Championship is final event of the month in Florida, with Innisbrook proving a player favorite.
This tournament has produced some great winners, and many of them win in bunches, including Sam Burns, who went back-to-back in 2021 and 2022.
Xander Schauffele is betting favorite
The 2024 Valspar Championship betting odds show the betting favorite in 2024 Valspar Championship field this week is Xander Schauffele, who is coming in at 8-to-1 (+800) betting odds.
Two-time event winner Sam Burns is next best at 11-to-1, with Justin Thomas at 12-to-1.
Jordan Spieth is on 18-to-1 to start the week.
2024 Valspar Championship betting picks and first looks
Brian Harman has been striking the ball well and really enjoys taking on tougher courses, like this one.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout has been playing tremendous golf all around this year, and he could eventually turn that into a win.
Maverick McNealy is playing his way back into the kind of form that had him on the doorstep of winning golf tournaments.
2024 Valspar Championship betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Xander Schauffele
|800
|Sam Burns
|1100
|Justin Thomas
|1200
|Jordan Spieth
|1800
|Tony Finau
|2000
|Brian Harman
|2500
|Cameron Young
|2500
|Sungjae Im
|2500
|
|Eric Cole
|3300
|Min Woo Lee
|3300
|Nick Taylor
|3300
|Beau Hossler
|3500
|Adam Hadwin
|4000
|Keegan Bradley
|4000
|Keith Mitchell
|4000
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|4500
|
|Aaron Rai
|5000
|Doug Ghim
|5000
|Sepp Straka
|5500
|Maverick McNealy
|6000
|Billy Horschel
|6600
|Daniel Berger
|6600
|Ryan Fox
|6600
|Taylor Montgomery
|6600
|
|Brendon Todd
|7000
|Patrick Rodgers
|7000
|Taylor Moore
|7000
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|7000
|Andrew Putnam
|7500
|Davis Thompson
|7500
|Adam Schenk
|8000
|Akshay Bhatia
|8000
|
|Lucas Glover
|8000
|Sam Ryder
|8000
|Adam Svensson
|9000
|Taylor Pendrith
|9000
|Victor Perez
|9000
|Jimmy Stanger
|10000
|Joel Dahmen
|10000
|Kevin Yu
|10000
|
|Mackenzie Hughes
|10000
|Ryo Hisatsune
|10000
|Thomas Detry
|10000
|Webb Simpson
|10000
|Andrew Novak
|11000
|Ben Griffin
|11000
|Ben Silverman
|11000
|Chesson Hadley
|11000
|K.H. Lee
|11000
|Matt Kuchar
|11000
|Ryan Moore
|11000
|Alexander Bjork
|12500
|Carson Young
|12500
|Garrick Higgo
|12500
|Lee Hodges
|12500
|Robert MacIntyre
|12500
|Seamus Power
|12500
|Bud Cauley
|13500
|Erik Barnes
|13500
|Matt Wallace
|13500
|Alex Smalley
|15000
|Chan Kim
|15000
|Dylan Wu
|15000
|Jhonattan Vegas
|15000
|Joseph Bramlett
|15000
|Matt NeSmith
|15000
|Sam Stevens
|15000
|Sami Valimaki
|15000
|Cameron Champ
|17500
|Christopher Gotterup
|17500
|Gary Woodland
|17500
|Greyson Sigg
|17500
|Matti Schmid
|17500
|Michael Kim
|17500
|Nicolas Echavarria
|17500
|Parker Coody
|17500
|S.H. Kim
|17500
|Stewart Cink
|17500
|Vincent Whaley
|17500
|Aaron Baddeley
|20000
|Aaron Wise
|20000
|Ben Kohles
|20000
|Ben Martin
|20000
|Bronson Burgoon
|20000
|Davis Riley
|20000
|Jacob Bridgeman
|20000
|Kevin Streelman
|20000
|Scott Stallings
|20000
|Troy Merritt
|20000
|Zach Johnson
|20000