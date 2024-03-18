2024 Valspar Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
CMC Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting

2024 Valspar Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

March 18, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of golfer Xander Schauffele WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - AUGUST 21: Xander Schauffele of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club on August 21, 2022 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 Valspar Championship will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course near Tampa, Fla., welcoming 144-plus world-class players to the 13th event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The Valspar Championship is final event of the month in Florida, with Innisbrook proving a player favorite.

This tournament has produced some great winners, and many of them win in bunches, including Sam Burns, who went back-to-back in 2021 and 2022.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $40/year!

GNN Members-Only Tools

Xander Schauffele is betting favorite

The 2024 Valspar Championship betting odds show the betting favorite in 2024 Valspar Championship field this week is Xander Schauffele, who is coming in at 8-to-1 (+800) betting odds.

Two-time event winner Sam Burns is next best at 11-to-1, with Justin Thomas at 12-to-1.

Jordan Spieth is on 18-to-1 to start the week.

2024 Valspar Championship betting picks and first looks

Brian Harman has been striking the ball well and really enjoys taking on tougher courses, like this one.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout has been playing tremendous golf all around this year, and he could eventually turn that into a win.

Maverick McNealy is playing his way back into the kind of form that had him on the doorstep of winning golf tournaments.

2024 Valspar Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Xander Schauffele 800
Sam Burns 1100
Justin Thomas 1200
Jordan Spieth 1800
Tony Finau 2000
Brian Harman 2500
Cameron Young 2500
Sungjae Im 2500
Eric Cole 3300
Min Woo Lee 3300
Nick Taylor 3300
Beau Hossler 3500
Adam Hadwin 4000
Keegan Bradley 4000
Keith Mitchell 4000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 4500
Aaron Rai 5000
Doug Ghim 5000
Sepp Straka 5500
Maverick McNealy 6000
Billy Horschel 6600
Daniel Berger 6600
Ryan Fox 6600
Taylor Montgomery 6600
Brendon Todd 7000
Patrick Rodgers 7000
Taylor Moore 7000
Thorbjorn Olesen 7000
Andrew Putnam 7500
Davis Thompson 7500
Adam Schenk 8000
Akshay Bhatia 8000
Lucas Glover 8000
Sam Ryder 8000
Adam Svensson 9000
Taylor Pendrith 9000
Victor Perez 9000
Jimmy Stanger 10000
Joel Dahmen 10000
Kevin Yu 10000
Mackenzie Hughes 10000
Ryo Hisatsune 10000
Thomas Detry 10000
Webb Simpson 10000
Andrew Novak 11000
Ben Griffin 11000
Ben Silverman 11000
Chesson Hadley 11000
K.H. Lee 11000
Matt Kuchar 11000
Ryan Moore 11000
Alexander Bjork 12500
Carson Young 12500
Garrick Higgo 12500
Lee Hodges 12500
Robert MacIntyre 12500
Seamus Power 12500
Bud Cauley 13500
Erik Barnes 13500
Matt Wallace 13500
Alex Smalley 15000
Chan Kim 15000
Dylan Wu 15000
Jhonattan Vegas 15000
Joseph Bramlett 15000
Matt NeSmith 15000
Sam Stevens 15000
Sami Valimaki 15000
Cameron Champ 17500
Christopher Gotterup 17500
Gary Woodland 17500
Greyson Sigg 17500
Matti Schmid 17500
Michael Kim 17500
Nicolas Echavarria 17500
Parker Coody 17500
S.H. Kim 17500
Stewart Cink 17500
Vincent Whaley 17500
Aaron Baddeley 20000
Aaron Wise 20000
Ben Kohles 20000
Ben Martin 20000
Bronson Burgoon 20000
Davis Riley 20000
Jacob Bridgeman 20000
Kevin Streelman 20000
Scott Stallings 20000
Troy Merritt 20000
Zach Johnson 20000

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is a scratch golfer...sometimes.

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.