2024 Valspar Championship expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2024 Valspar Championship is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the PGA Tour event at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Fla.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2024 Valspar Championship rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2024 Valspar Championship preview

The Valspar Championship is this week, and the PGA Tour concludes the Florida Swing at Innisbrook, which is one of the players' favorite courses in the area because of its fair-yet-tough style. The tournament tends to not favor a specific player, but rather it rewards everything a player can do well.

2024 Valspar Championship rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Xander Schauffele: It's always awkward to rank Schauffele so high because his win rate doesn't match the overall quality of his play.

2. Sam Burns: Burns hasn't been as good in the Florida Swing as he probably hoped, but in this tournament, he's only lost to five people in the last three years.

3. Brian Harman: Harman likes the tough courses, and he's been showing up the last few weeks like the Open champion that he is.

4. Justin Thomas: Thomas is going to get much less attention this week because he missed the cut at The Players, but he really likes this golf course.

5. Nick Taylor: Taylor maybe has too much hype now, and he was clearly nervous on Saturday at the Players, but he's still playing excellent golf.

6. Jordan Spieth: Spieth missed the cut at Sawgrass, but he's been snake-bitten there since losing out to Martin Kaymer a decade ago. He likes here a whole lot more, and his putting is looking very much like the Spieth that won three majors.

7. Cameron Young: Young wasn't particularly good at The Players, but that course doesn't particularly match his style, either. Innisbrook should suit him more.

8. Sungjae Im: Sungjae might have clicked into gear at Bay Hill, even if he had a mediocre finish at The Players. Needs to see putts go in and get a low one on the books to build confidence.

9. Maverick McNealy: McNealy is building confidence after an injury stint, and his good showing at the Players may be the big push he needs to get into the winner's circle.

10. Doug Ghim: Among the best players on the PGA Tour at the moment in strokes-gained, Ghim is playing some great golf and could find a new level this week.