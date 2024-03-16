2024 Valspar Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2024 Valspar Championship field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup event, played at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Fla., from March 21-24, 2024.

Valspar Championship field is headlined by the likes of Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Brian Harman and more.

JOIN FOREBUCKS: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $40/year!

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 13th tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA Tour wrapping up the Florida Swing at one of the low-key best events of the year.

We do yet not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

Valspar Championship alternate list is just like that for any major championship, with Trace Crowe and Blaine Hale Jr. sitting atop the alternate list to wait for any players who withdraw.

The field will be playing for an $8.4 million purse, with 18 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Valspar Championship field

Top 50 players in 2024 Valspar Championship field