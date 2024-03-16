2024 Valspar Championship field: Players, rankings
CMC PGA Tour

2024 Valspar Championship field: Players, rankings

March 16, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of golfer Xander Schauffele WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - AUGUST 21: Xander Schauffele of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club on August 21, 2022 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 Valspar Championship field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup event, played at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Fla., from March 21-24, 2024.

Valspar Championship field is headlined by the likes of Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Brian Harman and more.

JOIN FOREBUCKS: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $40/year!

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 13th tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA Tour wrapping up the Florida Swing at one of the low-key best events of the year.

We do yet not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

Valspar Championship alternate list is just like that for any major championship, with Trace Crowe and Blaine Hale Jr. sitting atop the alternate list to wait for any players who withdraw.

The field will be playing for an $8.4 million purse, with 18 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Valspar Championship field

PLAYER
Tyson Alexander
Aaron Baddeley
Paul Barjon
Erik Barnes
Daniel Berger
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Akshay Bhatia
Fred Biondi
Alexander Björk
Zac Blair
Keegan Bradley
Joseph Bramlett
Ryan Brehm
Jacob Bridgeman
Hayden Buckley
Sam Burns
Jorge Campillo
Rafael Campos
Patrick Cantlay
Ricky Castillo
Bud Cauley
Cameron Champ
Stewart Cink
Eric Cole
Parker Coody
Pierceson Coody
Austin Cook
Joel Dahmen
Thomas Detry
Luke Donald
Kevin Dougherty
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Tyler Duncan
Nico Echavarria
Harrison Endycott
Tony Finau
Patrick Fishburn
Ryan Fox
Wilson Furr
Nick Gabrelcik
Brice Garnett
Doug Ghim
Lucas Glover
Chris Gotterup
Max Greyserman
Ben Griffin
Scott Gutschewski
Chesson Hadley
Adam Hadwin
Harry Hall
Nick Hardy
Brian Harman
Evan Harmeling
Garrick Higgo
Joe Highsmith
Ryo Hisatsune
Lee Hodges
Rico Hoey
Charley Hoffman
J.B. Holmes
Billy Horschel
Beau Hossler
Mackenzie Hughes
Sungjae Im
Zach Johnson
Chan Kim
Michael Kim
S.H. Kim
Tom Kim
Kevin Kisner
Greg Koch
Ben Kohles
Matt Kuchar
K.H. Lee
Min Woo Lee
Nicholas Lindheim
David Lipsky
Justin Lower
Robert MacIntyre
Peter Malnati
Ben Martin
Ryan McCormick
Maverick McNealy
Mac Meissner
Troy Merritt
Keith Mitchell
Francesco Molinari
Taylor Montgomery
Ryan Moore
Taylor Moore
Matt NeSmith
Andrew Novak
Thorbjørn Olesen
Ryan Palmer
Taylor Pendrith
Victor Perez
Chandler Phillips
Seamus Power
Andrew Putnam
Aaron Rai
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Davis Riley
Patrick Rodgers
Kevin Roy
Sam Ryder
Xander Schauffele
Adam Schenk
Matti Schmid
Braden Shattuck
Robby Shelton
Greyson Sigg
Ben Silverman
Webb Simpson
David Skinns
Roger Sloan
Alex Smalley
Brandt Snedeker
J.J. Spaun
Jordan Spieth
Hayden Springer
Scott Stallings
Jimmy Stanger
Sam Stevens
Sepp Straka
Kevin Streelman
Justin Suh
Adam Svensson
Callum Tarren
Ben Taylor
Nick Taylor
Josh Teater
Justin Thomas
Davis Thompson
Brendon Todd
Alejandro Tosti
Sami Valimaki
Jhonattan Vegas
Camilo Villegas
Matt Wallace
Vince Whaley
Tom Whitney
Aaron Wise
Gary Woodland
Dylan Wu
Norman Xiong
Cameron Young
Carson Young
Kevin Yu
Carl Yuan

Top 50 players in 2024 Valspar Championship field

RANK PLAYER
6 Xander Schauffele
7 Patrick Cantlay
9 Brian Harman
13 Keegan Bradley
14 Jordan Spieth
18 Tom Kim
20 Sam Burns
23 Cameron Young
24 Justin Thomas
25 Nick Taylor
28 Tony Finau
30 Sepp Straka
32 Min Woo Lee
36 Sungjae Im
38 Eric Cole
39 Lucas Glover
44 Ryan Fox
46 Adam Hadwin

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is a scratch golfer...sometimes.

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.