2024 Valspar Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2024 Valspar Championship field is set with the passing of the PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. This week's PGA Tour field is set for this FedEx Cup event, played at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Fla., from March 21-24, 2024.
Valspar Championship field is headlined by the likes of Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Brian Harman and more.
This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 13th tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the PGA Tour wrapping up the Florida Swing at one of the low-key best events of the year.
We do yet not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.
Valspar Championship alternate list is just like that for any major championship, with Trace Crowe and Blaine Hale Jr. sitting atop the alternate list to wait for any players who withdraw.
The field will be playing for an $8.4 million purse, with 18 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2024 Valspar Championship field
|PLAYER
|Tyson Alexander
|Aaron Baddeley
|Paul Barjon
|Erik Barnes
|Daniel Berger
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Akshay Bhatia
|Fred Biondi
|
|Alexander Björk
|Zac Blair
|Keegan Bradley
|Joseph Bramlett
|Ryan Brehm
|Jacob Bridgeman
|Hayden Buckley
|Sam Burns
|
|Jorge Campillo
|Rafael Campos
|Patrick Cantlay
|Ricky Castillo
|Bud Cauley
|Cameron Champ
|Stewart Cink
|Eric Cole
|
|Parker Coody
|Pierceson Coody
|Austin Cook
|Joel Dahmen
|Thomas Detry
|Luke Donald
|Kevin Dougherty
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|
|Tyler Duncan
|Nico Echavarria
|Harrison Endycott
|Tony Finau
|Patrick Fishburn
|Ryan Fox
|Wilson Furr
|Nick Gabrelcik
|
|Brice Garnett
|Doug Ghim
|Lucas Glover
|Chris Gotterup
|Max Greyserman
|Ben Griffin
|Scott Gutschewski
|Chesson Hadley
|Adam Hadwin
|Harry Hall
|Nick Hardy
|Brian Harman
|Evan Harmeling
|Garrick Higgo
|Joe Highsmith
|Ryo Hisatsune
|Lee Hodges
|Rico Hoey
|Charley Hoffman
|J.B. Holmes
|Billy Horschel
|Beau Hossler
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Sungjae Im
|Zach Johnson
|Chan Kim
|Michael Kim
|S.H. Kim
|Tom Kim
|Kevin Kisner
|Greg Koch
|Ben Kohles
|Matt Kuchar
|K.H. Lee
|Min Woo Lee
|Nicholas Lindheim
|David Lipsky
|Justin Lower
|Robert MacIntyre
|Peter Malnati
|Ben Martin
|Ryan McCormick
|Maverick McNealy
|Mac Meissner
|Troy Merritt
|Keith Mitchell
|Francesco Molinari
|Taylor Montgomery
|Ryan Moore
|Taylor Moore
|Matt NeSmith
|Andrew Novak
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|Ryan Palmer
|Taylor Pendrith
|Victor Perez
|Chandler Phillips
|Seamus Power
|Andrew Putnam
|Aaron Rai
|Chad Ramey
|Chez Reavie
|Davis Riley
|Patrick Rodgers
|Kevin Roy
|Sam Ryder
|Xander Schauffele
|Adam Schenk
|Matti Schmid
|Braden Shattuck
|Robby Shelton
|Greyson Sigg
|Ben Silverman
|Webb Simpson
|David Skinns
|Roger Sloan
|Alex Smalley
|Brandt Snedeker
|J.J. Spaun
|Jordan Spieth
|Hayden Springer
|Scott Stallings
|Jimmy Stanger
|Sam Stevens
|Sepp Straka
|Kevin Streelman
|Justin Suh
|Adam Svensson
|Callum Tarren
|Ben Taylor
|Nick Taylor
|Josh Teater
|Justin Thomas
|Davis Thompson
|Brendon Todd
|Alejandro Tosti
|Sami Valimaki
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Camilo Villegas
|Matt Wallace
|Vince Whaley
|Tom Whitney
|Aaron Wise
|Gary Woodland
|Dylan Wu
|Norman Xiong
|Cameron Young
|Carson Young
|Kevin Yu
|Carl Yuan
Top 50 players in 2024 Valspar Championship field
|RANK
|PLAYER
|6
|Xander Schauffele
|7
|Patrick Cantlay
|9
|Brian Harman
|13
|Keegan Bradley
|14
|Jordan Spieth
|18
|Tom Kim
|20
|Sam Burns
|23
|Cameron Young
|24
|Justin Thomas
|25
|Nick Taylor
|28
|Tony Finau
|30
|Sepp Straka
|32
|Min Woo Lee
|36
|Sungjae Im
|38
|Eric Cole
|39
|Lucas Glover
|44
|Ryan Fox
|46
|Adam Hadwin