2024 Valspar Championship PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks
Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting

2024 Valspar Championship PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

March 18, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of golfer Sam Burns
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We continue our 2024 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2024 Valspar Championship, concluding at the 2024 Tour Championship, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $40/year!

GNN Members-Only Tools

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have the Valspar Championship, with the PGA Tour heading back to Innisbrook. Unfortunately I didn't take the obvious pick in Scottie Scheffler (for a variety of reasons, which he defied), but I was shocked Justin Thomas didn't continue his good form. Now we have Innisbrook, which a lot of players like because it really doesn't play favorites.

2024 Valspar Championship One and Done picks

Course history

  • Justin Thomas: JT missed the cut at Sawgrass in what was a shocker, but he has a good course history here.
  • Sam Burns: The back-to-back winner here in 2021 and 2022, Burns was T-6 last year at Innisbrook.
  • Jordan Spieth: Spieth really seems to like this place, as it doesn't quite penalize his driving the same as Sawgrass.
  • Nick Taylor: We're reaching a little since there aren't many horses for this course, but Taylor was T-10 here last year.

Current form

  • Xander Schauffele: Xander has been tremendous all year, but it is very difficult for him to close tournaments.
  • Brian Harman: Harman is playing beautiful golf right now, and this course should suit his appeal for the tough ones.
  • Maverick McNealy: McNealy has been on the comeback trail this year, and his Players finish indicates he's getting close to a breakthrough.
  • Doug Ghim: Ghim has been putting up great numbers in all facets of his game, and he seems to have confidence.

My pick this week is Brian Harman.

2024-2024 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks

EVENT PICK RESULT
The Sentry Collin Morikawa T-5
Sony Open in Hawaii Eric Cole T-13
The American Express Sungjae Im T-25
Farmers Insurance Open Sahith Theegala T-64
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Max Homa T-58
Waste Management Phoenix Open Sam Burns T-3
The Genesis Invitational Adam Scott T-19
Mexico Open at Vidanta Nicolai Hojgaard T-52
Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches J.T. Poston 66th
Arnold Palmer Invitational Cameron Young T-36
Puerto Rico Open Rasmus Hojgaard T-49
Valspar Championship Justin Thomas MC
Valspar Championship Brian Harman N/A

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is a scratch golfer...sometimes.

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.