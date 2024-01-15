2024 The American Express betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2024 The American Express will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at PGA West in Palm Springs, Calif., welcoming 156 world-class players to the third event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.
The The American Express is the second PGA Tour event of the new calendar-year schedule. The field is the first full-field affair of the year in the mainland United States, with 22 of the world top 50 competing, including a good number from Kapalua.
This tournament has produced all kinds of winners over the years, running the full spread of favorites and long shots.
Scottie Scheffler is betting favorite
The 2024 The American Express betting odds show the betting favorite in 2024 The American Express field this week is Scottie Scheffler, who is coming in at 11-to-2 (+550) betting odds.
Patrick Cantlay is next best at 8-to-1, with Xander Schauffele at 10-to-1.
Sungjae Im comes off a good start to the year at 20-to-1, while Justin Thomas is at 22-to-1.
2024 The American Express betting picks and first looks
Sungjae Im is perhaps the best horse-for-course play this week, though his odds aren't as favorable as they were in Hawaii.
Sam Burns isn't playing the best, but he's had some good results here and may be worth a small wager.
Taylor Pendrith is worth a long look here at 80/1 given his form and taking on shorter courses.
Tony Finau isn't at the best number here, but his underappreciated course record here has value to bettors.
