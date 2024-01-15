2024 The American Express betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting

01/15/2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Scottie Scheffler AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the first tee in his finals match against Kevin Kisner of the United States on the final day of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 27, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
The 2024 The American Express will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at PGA West in Palm Springs, Calif., welcoming 156 world-class players to the third event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The The American Express is the second PGA Tour event of the new calendar-year schedule. The field is the first full-field affair of the year in the mainland United States, with 22 of the world top 50 competing, including a good number from Kapalua.

This tournament has produced all kinds of winners over the years, running the full spread of favorites and long shots.

Scottie Scheffler is betting favorite

The 2024 The American Express betting odds show the betting favorite in 2024 The American Express field this week is Scottie Scheffler, who is coming in at 11-to-2 (+550) betting odds.

Patrick Cantlay is next best at 8-to-1, with Xander Schauffele at 10-to-1.

Sungjae Im comes off a good start to the year at 20-to-1, while Justin Thomas is at 22-to-1.

2024 The American Express betting picks and first looks

Sungjae Im is perhaps the best horse-for-course play this week, though his odds aren't as favorable as they were in Hawaii.

Sam Burns isn't playing the best, but he's had some good results here and may be worth a small wager.

Taylor Pendrith is worth a long look here at 80/1 given his form and taking on shorter courses.

Tony Finau isn't at the best number here, but his underappreciated course record here has value to bettors.

2024 The American Express betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Scottie Scheffler 550
Patrick Cantlay 800
Xander Schauffele 1000
Sungjae Im 2000
Justin Thomas 2200
Tom Kim 2500
Min Woo Lee 2800
Tony Finau 3000
J.T. Poston 3300
Sam Burns 3300
Eric Cole 3500
Jason Day 3500
Rickie Fowler 3500
Wyndham Clark 3500
Cameron Davis 5000
Chris Kirk 5000
Daniel Berger 5000
Shane Lowry 5000
Si Woo Kim 5000
Akshay Bhatia 5500
Stephan Jaeger 5500
Adam Hadwin 6000
Andrew Putnam 6000
Taylor Montgomery 6000
Alex Noren 6500
Beau Hossler 6500
Davis Thompson 7500
Tom Hoge 7500
Aaron Rai 8000
Adam Schenk 8000
Billy Horschel 8000
Keith Mitchell 8000
Taylor Pendrith 8000
Thomas Detry 8000
Alex Smalley 9000
Erik van Rooyen 9000
Will Zalatoris 9000
Ben Griffin 10000
Justin Suh 10000
Matt Kuchar 10000
Matt Wallace 10000
Ryo Hisatsune 10000
Austin Eckroat 12500
Chesson Hadley 12500
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 12500
Garrick Higgo 12500
K.H. Lee 12500
Mark Hubbard 12500
Matti Schmid 12500
Nicholas Lindheim 12500
Nick Taylor 12500
Ryan Palmer 12500
Sam Stevens 12500
Alexander Bjork 15000
Ben Kohles 15000
Cameron Champ 15000
Doug Ghim 15000
Grayson Murray 15000
Jake Knapp 15000
Lee Hodges 15000
Matthieu Pavon 15000
Michael Kim 15000
Ryan Moore 15000
Sam Ryder 15000
Vincent Whaley 15000
Alejandro Tosti 17500
Carl Yuan 17500
Dylan Wu 17500
Greyson Sigg 17500
Jhonattan Vegas 17500
Robert MacIntyre 17500
Seamus Power 17500
Will Gordon 17500
Adam Long 20000
Harry Hall 20000
Maverick McNealy 20000
Patton Kizzire 20000
Taiga Semikawa 20000
Tyler Duncan 20000
Chad Ramey 22500
Jacob Bridgeman 22500
Joseph Bramlett 22500
Robby Shelton 22500
Callum Tarren 25000
Charley Hoffman 25000
Davis Riley 25000
Scott Stallings 25000
Adrien Dumont De Chassart 27500
Matthew Nesmith 27500
David Lipsky 30000

