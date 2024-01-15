2024 The American Express PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We begin our 2024 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2024 The American Express, concluding at the 2024 The American Express, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have the The American Express, with the PGA Tour moving the California desert for the three-course, pro-am style tournament. Going low is a must here, into the mid-20s under par to win. Sub-60 rounds are possible. Any rounds in the 70s is a killer.

This event has seen a tremendous resurgence in recent years, with this year perhaps being the best field in event history. The depth is strong, and it seems unlikely that we get another triple-digit long-shot winner this week. But...

For 2024, I'm going to change up how I offer recommendations for one-and-done. I'll offer picks based on players who are in current form and those who have great course experience.

2024 The American Express One and Done picks

Course history

Sungjae Im: Sungjae should have won The Sentry, were it not for that poor third round. He loves here.

Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler, like Im, could be in both categories, but Scottie has shown out well here twice.

Si Woo Kim: SWK has won here (quite surprisingly), and he can win out of nowhere.

Patrick Cantlay: Cantlay has been a tournament patron even before this tournament turnaround and played well.

Current form

JT Poston: The Postman has been in the top six in both starts this season.

Chris Kirk: Kirk played well at Waialae the week after winning at Kapalua.

Justin Thomas: This might be stretching the idea of current form, but JT ended the year very well.

Eric Cole: Cole is a machine, and he took the gift from Joel Dahmen extending the cut line and turned it into a T-13 finish.

My pick this week is Sungjae Im.

2024-2024 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks