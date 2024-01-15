2023 The American Express expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2024 The American Express is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the PGA Tour event at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Here are our 2024 The American Express rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2024 The American Express preview

The American Express is this week, and the PGA Tour returns to the mainland United States to kick off the year there. This is a three-course tournament, with a pro-am component. It's a tournament where winners have to get in the mid 20s under par to beat the field, and even one bad round is probably enough to derail a player's chances. Still, 59s are possible on two of the three courses.

This field is exceptionally strong compared to the recent past of this event, and that is a pretty remarkable turnaround. So far, we've had two events, and we've had two triple-digit long shots win. It's an odd trend to start the year.

2024 The American Express rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler looked great in the opener at Kapalua, even putting pretty well. This could be a huge year for him.

2. Patrick Cantlay: Cantlay has been a staple at this tournament in recent memory, and this is typically a pretty easy field for him to mostly beat.

3. Chris Kirk: Kirk played well again last week at Waialae, and typically players have about three good weeks in a row on a nice run. So this should be the end of it.

4. Sungjae Im: Were it not for a bad third round at Kapalua, Sungjae wins The Sentry. He loves here just as much.

5. Xander Schauffele: Xander played well in the year-opener, and he's done well here in a pair of starts.

6. Eric Cole: Eric Cole, bay-bay! Cole got saved by Joel Dahmen at Waialae after a lousy second round, and then he finished T-13. Grinder.

7. Tony Finau: Another of our horse-for-course plays this week, Finau has been volatile for the last year plus.

8. Min Woo Lee: MWL should be in line for a huge year in 2024 after a breakthrough year in 2023. He has the game and the swagger to succeed and become a star.

9. Justin Thomas: JT seems to be on the right path, but we haven't seen him yet this year, so there is some doubt about which JT shows up.

10. Tom Kim: Tom Kim is one of those players who thrive in desert environments, and this fits the bill nicely.